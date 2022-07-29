Detectives investigate possible fraud involving 3 window shutter companies

www.wflx.com
All-Women Federal Jury Rules In Favor Of Sheriff’s Office In Wrongful Death Lawsuit
A federal jury ruled in favor of the sheriff’s office on Wednesday in the wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of Gregory Hill Jr., who was fatally shot by a St. Lucie County sheriff’s deputy in 2014, TC Palm reports. A jury of seven women in the...
spacecoastdaily.com
Melbourne Police Detectives Seek Assistance to Identify Theft Suspect and to Locate Stolen Bicycle
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Melbourne police detectives are seeking public assistance in identifying a suspect who stole a bicycle and also locating the stolen bicycle. The above-pictured subject retrieved the specialized e-bicycle from the victim’s Jeep while the victim was inside a business located in the...
treasurecoast.com
PSLPD Officers arrest 3 drivers for DUIs
Port St. Lucie, Fl (treasurecoast.com)-The Port St. Lucie Police have reported that they arrested 3 drivers for DUIs. While you were sleeping…..PSLPD Officers arrested 3 drivers for DUI #DriveSober. Beginning at 11:30pm last night, Officers pulled over a black Honda for speeding on Port St. Lucie Blvd. The vehicle...
treasurecoast.com
Shots fired in Winn Dixie parking lot on Bayshore & PSL Blvd
Shots fired in Winn Dixie parking lot on Bayshore & PSL Blvd. Port St. Lucie, Fl (treasurecoast.com)-At approximately 6:05 pm shots were fired at the Winn Dixie parking lot on Bayshore & PSL Blvd. According to an eye witness there was fight going on that originated at the bar close...
veronews.com
Man jailed after undercover fentanyl bust
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A man who officials said led deputies on a brief chase following an undercover drug deal involving fentanyl, was jailed Monday. Deputies were already monitoring Tony Devon Simmons after they learned he was the dealer responsible for a fatal narcotic overdose that occurred in Indian River County.
veronews.com
Crime Blotter: July 28
Thi Hong Le, 44, California; Status: Set to be released Aug. 20; Charge(s): three counts of battery, disorderly conduct. Arrest and booking reports are compiled through information provided by the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office. Note – those listed above may have been arrested on listed charges at an earlier date and booked into the county jail on this date.
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Apprehends Suspects in Latest Edition of ‘Hide and Seek’
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit has apprehended the following suspects in the latest edition of “Hide and Seek.”. ■ KRYSTALIN C. WATER: Waters is charged with three counts of written or electronic threats to kill or do bodily harm. ■ FREDDY...
cbs12.com
14 arrested during Operation Weeping Willow
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Indian River County Sheriff's Office arrested 14 people on drug and racketeering charges during Operation Weeping Willow. The arrests occurred on July 23, and many arrested were involved in the original operation, which CBS12 reported on back in April. The sheriff's office...
click orlando
WATCH: Dashcam video shows roll-over crash that sent Brevard deputy to hospital
MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. – A Brevard County deputy and a driver who struck her both failed to yield at a busy Merritt Island intersection, leading to a rollover crash that hospitalized the deputy, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office. Dashboard camera video from after 6 p.m. the...
Florida Sheriff Calls Out “Roadside Scammers” Using Young Girl With Cancer To Pocket Cash
Dodging phone calls, emails and text messages from scammers is a daunting task day in and day out. Scammers are always looking for new ways to try and scam you out of your money. Sheriff Office’s throughout the state and Attorney General Ashley Moody have
spacecoastdaily.com
Melbourne Police Detectives Seek Suspects Wanted for Stealing Power Cables from Industrial Generator
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Melbourne police detectives are seeking the identification of two suspects wanted for stealing power cables from a large industrial generator at a business located on Sarno Road. According to officials, the suspects stole power cables from a large industrial generator at a...
fox35orlando.com
Florida driver accused of playing real life 'bumper cars' in multi-vehicle crash
MELBOURNE, Fla. - A Florida driver, accused of playing "bumper cars" in real life, left a path of destruction in Brevard County, with several people having to go to the hospital. Pieces of cars were still on the ground, a day after a major crash that ended with a man facing several charges.
Couple arrested after girl, 3, found wandering alone in Vero Beach
The parents of a 3-year-old girl who was found wandering naked in Vero Beach have been arrested and charged with child neglect.
spacecoastdaily.com
Palm Bay Police Department Looking for Dedicated Community Members to Join its School Crossing Guard Team
BREVARD COUNTY • PALM BAY, FLORIDA – As they gear up to start the upcoming school year, the Palm Bay Police Department is looking for dedicated community members to join its School Crossing Guard team. The position is 10 hours per week – 1 hour in the morning...
‘I just murdered my ex-girlfriend’: Florida man fatally shoots woman, police say
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A Florida man accused of fatally shooting his former girlfriend on Saturday called 911 to report the homicide, authorities said. Robert Castro, 26, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, according to St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office online booking records. Fort Pierce Police Department...
WESH
Report: Missing Florida man took out $30K life insurance policy days before vanishing
It's been over two months since Dale Hossfield left the Fort Pierce Inlet on his boat, and then disappeared without a trace. And his worried children say no one is giving them any real answers. "To be honest, right now, I don’t think anyone is actively investigating my dad’s disappearance,...
Owner of Port St. Lucie-based roofing company arrested
Port St. Lucie police have arrested the owner of a roofing company on a charge related to taking money to do a project but never starting it.
spacecoastdaily.com
WHEEL OF FUGITIVE: Brevard Sheriff’s Office Names Atreyveon Trenton Carree ‘Fugitive of the Week’
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office has named 18-year-old Atreyveon Trenton Carree BCSO’s Fugitive of the Week in this week’s edition of “Wheel of Fugitive.”. Carree is wanted for failure to appear in reference to a burglary of a conveyance. He was...
click orlando
Man staying in Brevard home arrested after decapitating owner’s pet parakeet, deputies say
PALM BAY, Fla. – A man staying at a Palm Bay house was arrested Monday after he was witnessed ripping the head off one of his host’s pet parakeets, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office. The victim told deputies the man had been at the home...
Couple found dead in pond had been traveling back from wedding
Officials in Martin County have released the names of the two people who were found Monday floating in a pond near Indiantown.
