Benedict College becomes 1st HBCU to launch esports gaming room and degree track

Carter Lybrand performs on WACH Fox, bringing attention to The Big Red Barn Retreat
(COLUMBIA, SC) --- The Big Red Barn Retreat is hoping to bring more attention and resources to veterans through a benefit concert. The concert is called "Fall Jam at the Ballpark," featuring Multi-Platinum, Award Winning, Country Music Artist, Chris Lane and others. The concert will take place Saturday October 8,...
UofSC researchers will be "heat-mapping" across SC Saturday
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — As we deal with the famously hot and humid South Carolina temperatures UofSC researchers and volunteers will scour the Columbia area Saturday in search of "urban heat islands,” areas where pavement, buildings and low vegetation turn up the heat. The data will pinpoint which...
Local health fair breaks resource barrier for several communities in the state
SANTEE, SC — Local leaders held a city-wide health fair in the tight-knit community of Santee, providing health screenings and packed goods for many just before the summer wraps up. They were joined by Congressman Jim Clyburn, who along with many other organizations sponsored the event. “We intend on...
Final arguments made in SC death penalty trial
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The future of the death penalty in South Carolina is in the hands of a Columbia judge. A four-day trial challenging the state’s methods of execution wrapped up Thursday at the Richland County courthouse. Attorneys argued whether the state's methods of execution are constitutional,...
New details in deadly shooting of SC transgender woman at Augusta hotel
EASTOVER, S.C. (WACH) — Richmond County deputies in Augusta, Georgia released new details about a shooting that left a Midlands transgender woman dead at an Augusta hotel last month. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, 26-year-old Keshia Geter of Eastover, and accused shooter 22-year-old Jaquarie Allen were arguing...
Day 3: Witness testimony ends in SC death penalty trial, closing arguments expected
COLUMBIA, SC -- Attorneys have rested their case in a trial to determine whether the execution methods in South Carolina violate constitution. Lawyers with Justice360 are representing death row inmates Richard Moore, Brad Sigmon, and Freddie Owens. Attorney Daniel Plyler is representing the state. The current methods are the electric...
'You just sit, and you listen': Columbia police talk crisis negotiations
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) -- Talking people off ledges and keeping them from hurting themselves and others: an important job for crisis negotiators at the Columbia Police Department. It’s also a job authorities say the need continues to grow for with a surge in mental illness cases in the region.
Vigilant training helped save deputies life after ambush in Northeast Columbia subdivision
COLUMBIA, SC — WACH FOX News continues to follow on a deputy-involved ambush in Columbia that left one man dead and a deputy injured. “I don’t want anybody to know but, something that they did helped save their lives this morning," says Richland Sherriff Leon Lott. Richland County...
Kershaw County parents calling for sidewalks near school on a main road
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C (WACH) — Parents in Kershaw County are calling for a sidewalk to be put along Fort Jackson Road. For students walking to Doby's Mill Elementary School, they have to walk on the grass alongside a busy road. Many believe this puts them at risk. Michael Zeloof...
Pelion man sentenced to 4 years for defrauding investors out of more than $3 million
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Samuel Sturkie Jackson, Jr., 51, of Pelion, was sentenced to four years in federal prison for defrauding individual investors out more than three million dollars. Evidence presented to the Court showed that, while operating an Automated Transaction Machine (ATM) business called Little Giant ATM, Jackson...
Remains of missing Columbia ICU nurse confirmed in I-20 wreck: coroner reports
COLUMBIA. S.C. (WACH) – Coroners in Warren County, Georgia have confirmed that the body of a woman found in a single car wreck along I-20 West is that of missing Columbia ICU nurse 39-year-old Shauna Brown. Last month, Brown’s car was found in a ditch on the Georgia-Alabama line...
Man wanted, accused of pointing gun at McDonald's employees
RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — Richland County Sheriff's Department says they are looking for a man who they say pointed a gun at McDonald's employees when he and his girlfriend were refused service. Police say it happened July 23 at the McDonald's on Parklane Road. If you have any information,...
Man wanted in fatal Harden Street shooting turns himself in
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia Police say a man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting on Harden Street Extension has turned himself in to police. In a news release, 37-year-old Obadiah Doctor, turned himself in to Columbia Police Department (CPD) Officers on Friday. Officials say he will be housed at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
'Gentle giant': Family friend remembers Sumter hospital worker killed after knee to groin
SUMTER, SC (WACH) — Days after a hospital worker’s death was ruled a homicide, his family and friends are speaking out about their tragic loss, and how they want 40-year-old Kevin Robinson to be remembered. “When I was finally able to see him, my heart dropped to my...
Scattered storms for the weekend, but still plenty of dry time
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Just like we've seen for most of this week, scattered storms stick around for the weekend. Saturday starts off dry, but there will be plenty of clouds in the sky. By the afternoon and evening, showers and storms will push in from the coast. We'll...
Suspect arrested after standoff at Columbia apartment complex
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A suspect is in custody after a standoff with law enforcement at a Columbia apartment complex on Wednesday. According to Columbia Police, Marquise Green has been identified as the suspect in the Ft. Jackson Blvd. incident. Green is charged with pointing and presenting a firearm...
"This was an ambush": Man called 911 to lure deputies into shooting, sheriff says
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A Richland County Sheriff's Department deputy was injured after a shooting ambush incident early Wednesday morning. You can watch the full press conference on our Facebook page. According to Lott, a 911 dispatch received two calls from a man saying a woman was being assaulted...
Woman sentenced to 10 years for trafficking meth in Lexington County
LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — Heather Koon-Hobby, a 41-year-old woman from Newberry County, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to trafficking methamphetamine. Koon-Hobby is not eligible for parole. On December 3, 2018 and December 11, 2018, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division used investigative measures...
Argument leads to shooting in Sumter County, suspect charged
SUMTER COUNTY (WACH) — One man is charged and another injured following a shooting Thursday at a South Guignard Drive business, according to the Sumter Police Department. Officers responded to a shooting call before 1:15 p.m. at Fat Boys Express. A 61–year-old patron of the business was found with...
Scattered storms for the rest of the week, picking up for the weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Storms have picked up for the middle of the week and we could see more days like this heading into the weekend. Thursday and Friday look to stay dry at a glance. But, with enough moisture and heat, we could see some afternoon showers and...
