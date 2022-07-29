ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

Shoreline restoration project begins on Lake Morton

By Daisy Ruth
 2 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The City of Lakeland Public Works Department and the Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Department have started worked on a stabilization project on the south side of Lake Morton.

The project is adjacent to the swan pens.

According to the City of Lakeland , the Construction and Maintenance and Lakes and Stormwater Divisions of Public Works and the Parks Division are teaming up on the project to address lakeshore erosion, as well as to stabilize and restore the area around the swan pens.

During the restoration project, the swan pens will be disassembled. The city said a stabilization mat will be installed before they are reassembled when the project is complete.

“The result will leave the shoreline protected for years to come from erosion and give our swans a much safer space while raising their young,” said James McHenry, Assistant Parks Superintendant.

The project is expected to take three weeks.

