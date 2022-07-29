FarmHouse fraternity site near UT campus acquired by Chicago housing developer

www.wbir.com
Her husband had just sent her a simple text message. It led her to discover that he had been cheating for years.Bella SmithKnoxville, TN
Tennessee restaurant giving out "blessing bags" to community despite being forced to closeKristen WaltersTennessee State
The Secret City in Tennessee Turns 80 This Year - Rich History is Preserved and Knowlege SharedJohn M. DabbsTennessee State
Birth of African Lion Cub Celebrated at Knoxville Zoo as Wild Lions Remain EndangeredJohn M. DabbsKnoxville, TN
Rosebud Steakhouse Coming to Munster’s Centennial Village
The company's second location will open sometime in Summer 2022
vfpress.news
New Report Details Inequities Across West Suburbs, West Side
A vulnerability map that’s shown inside of the Oak Park-River Forest Community Foundation’s “Community Voices” report. The map is based “15 factors of vulnerability,” including educational attainment, income and wealth levels, and homeownership. | Screenshot. Saturday, July 30, 2022 || By Community Editor ||...
Herald & Review
Nonprofit helps Southern Illinois couple launch niche farm
GOREVILLE — Brian Elias and Kyle McAdams weren’t looking for a handout, but they did get a helping hand. And they’re thankful for it. The Chicago transplants are pursuing their dream of running their own farm. Though they came armed with some experience, they needed some help getting started.
wvlt.tv
Tennessee truckster driving donations in unique car to Highland Park victims
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - David Moore is asking Tennesseeans to give the Volunteer spirit to the community and victims of the mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Ill. That spirit can be shown through University of Tennessee merchandise. Moore is collecting t-shirts and hats with...
travelawaits.com
10 Reasons To Visit This Charming Wisconsin Town 2 Hours From Chicago
At first glance, Switzerland and Wisconsin seem worlds apart. But not so fast…. New Glarus was settled in 1845 by immigrants from Switzerland, and that influence is felt to this day, which is how it earned the nickname “America’s Little Switzerland.” Rumor has it that yodeling and alpine horns still sound through the streets, but when we visited, I didn’t hear any. Still, it’s a nice image to consider and somehow, completely believable.
East Tennessee Lions Eye Bank says for two years it mistakenly reported office manager as part-time employee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For the 2019-2020 fiscal year, the East Tennessee Lions Eye Bank listed its office manager as part time on official Internal Revenue Service paperwork. Its Form 990 said Laura Gilleran worked 24 hours a week in that role with total compensation of $137,048. Executive Director Valerie...
Our Chicago: Lollapalooza's impact on tourism and businesses
The President & CEO of the Illinois Hotel and Lodging Association says most of their hotels were sold out for Lollapalooza weekend.
5 people wounded in drive-by shooting in northwestern Chicago suburb
WHEELING, Ill. — Five people were wounded in a drive-by shooting in a northwestern Chicago suburb on Saturday, authorities said. According to the Wheeling Police Department, the shooting appeared to be connected to an earlier dispute at a restaurant in neighboring Prospect Heights, the Chicago Tribune reported. The shooting...
wgnradio.com
Exploring the new Carlucci Chicago
President of Carlucci Hospitality Group, Joe Carlucci, and Chef Dana Heffernan joined WGN Radio’s Rick Kogan in studio to talk about the first few months of his new restaurant, Carlucci Chicago located at 400 E. Randolph. They addressed Chef Dana’s “audition” for Joe and his experience prior to working at Carlucci Chicago, the collaborative process they go through to create the menu, the items on the current menu, and more!
East Tennessee Lions Eye Bank holds quarterly board meeting, asks 10News to leave
POWELL, Tenn. — On Thursday morning, 10News learned the East Tennessee Lions Eye Bank would be holding its quarterly board meeting at 6 p.m. at the Powell Lions Club. WBIR has been investigating the compensation for the eye bank's CEO, Valerie Stewart, after a board member raised questions. Stewart received more than $450,000 in 2019, tax forms show, far more than most eye bank leaders make across the nation.
List: Roads, areas flooded in Knoxville
List of roads where flooding is seen, according to the Knoxville Police Department.
Johnson City Press
Smoky Mountain Quilters hold annual show
More than 200 stunning quilts will be on display Aug. 5-6 in the Knoxville Expo Center at 5441 Clinton Highway, at Merchant Drive, in Knoxville. Hosted by the Smoky Mountain Quilters of Tennessee, the show will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.
ballparkdigest.com
Rising construction costs impacts new Knoxville ballpark
Rising construction costs driven by the pricing of materials and labor is impacting the price tag on a new Knoxville ballpark for the Tennessee Smokies (Double-A; Southern League), leading to a downsizing of the project. How much will be altered is up in the air, as the development team is...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man believes city shut his business down because he's Black
CHICAGO - Rashad Bailey had high hopes for his new business venture — Dinner and a Movie. April 30, 2021 — that’s when Bailey started serving up waffles, alcohol, movies and music catering to class reunions. But he says the new hot spot turned cold days after he opened the business’ doors.
insideofknoxville.com
Downtown Knoxville Ten Day Planner (7/31 – 8/9/2022)
If you want your event included, please make a Facebook event, invite me (Alan Sims – you’ll have to friend me) and it will be included. I need enough lead time that the list can be put together the Wednesday before you want your event included. If you’d...
The 5 Best Restaurants That Opened in Chicago in July 2022
To keep tabs on every Chicago restaurant and bar opening is folly. But to keep tabs on the most worthy? Yeoman’s work, and we’re proud to do it. Thus we present Table Stakes, a monthly rundown of the five (or so) must-know spots that have swung wide their doors in the past thirty (or so).
Animal shelter will bring 100 rescued beagles to Chicago area from Virginia
A Virginia facility where about 4,000 beagles were bred for use in research projects shut down, after federal regulators accused the operators of keeping the dogs in conditions that led many to be sick, injured or underfed.
19-year-old dead in targeted, gang-related shooting, North Side alderwoman says
More than 30 evidence markers were placed at the scene.
Man dead after shooting in Logan Square
CHICAGO — A 31-year-old man is dead after being shot in Logan Square early Saturday morning. According to police, the shooting happened in the 1800 block of North Milwaukee Avenue at around 1:45 a.m. A 31-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk when an unknown vehicle approached him and a person fired shots toward the […]
KFD: Investigation underway for house fire in East Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department responded to a reported house fire at 2607 Parkview Avenue at 5:51 p.m. late Saturday afternoon, according to a spokesperson with the department. Three adults live in the home, and no injuries were reported, said KFD. One of the occupants of the...
