Habitat For Humanity seeking volunteers in Wabash Valley

985theriver.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
985theriver.com
Terre Haute organizations collaborate for backpack giveaway
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The Verizon store on US 46 was one of the thousands of locations across the country participating in the 10th annual ‘School Rocks’ Backpack giveaway put on by Verizon retailer The Cellular Connection. Sergio Anguiano with TCC said they saw a crowd as...
985theriver.com
Remembering the old Pimento School building
PIMENTO, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – Its been several months since the devastating loss of the old Pimento School building in Vigo County. You may remember a fire destroyed what was left of the structure before it was ultimately torn down. Now a local organization made efforts to give the community...
985theriver.com
Wabash Valley Mustang Club host car show to support local school
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Nearly 150 vehicles piled into Collett Park on Sunday for the 27th annual Wabash Valley Mustang Club Car Show. Club President, Jacqui Warren, said it was one of the largest shows to date. “It’s our 27th annual. It’s really neat to see how it’s grown...
985theriver.com
Golfing ‘Fore the Kids’ raises funds for education
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Enriching children’s learning was the goal Friday as community members hit the links to raise money for public education. It was all part of the Vigo County Education Foundation’s “Fore the Kids” annual golf scramble. It’s the organization’s largest fundraiser.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
985theriver.com
Old Farmersburg Settlers Fest returns
FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – The old Farmersburg Settlers Committee welcomed the community to a festival. Many lined up for a parade down Main Street to kick off a day full of activities at George Heap Memorial Park. Crafts, giveaways, as well as over ten local vendors and food trucks,...
WTHI
Climbing Café in Terre Haute closes its doors for good
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One Vigo County business is closing its doors for good, again. The Climbing Café announced on Facebook that they are permanently closing. We reached out to the business to learn more about the reason for the closure. A marketing representative declined to comment. News...
985theriver.com
$60,000 raised so far for Wabash River boathouse
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – Wabash Community Foundation and Wabash Valley Crew have collected over one-third of challenge grant funds for a permanent boathouse facility by the Wabash River. Organizers say the $150,000 challenge will benefit residents of all ages. The foundation issued the match grant challenge to the...
985theriver.com
Investigation underway after a fire at a local landmark
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation is ongoing after a fire at a local landmark. Crews were dispatched Saturday night at around 7:30 to ‘The Tree in the Middle of the Road’ on Greencastle Road. The tree was recently saved...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Annual Twilight River Run held at Fairbanks Park
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Runners participated in the annual Twilight River Run on Friday night. The event used to happen at midnight, but began earlier this year at 9:45 pm. Participants had the opportunity to choose between a one-mile run or walk and a 5K run or walk. They 5K also had a high […]
WTHI
Business is "blooming" in downtown Terre Haute - Graceful Bloom Boutique opens its doors
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Business is "blooming" in downtown Terre Haute!. A new boutique opened its doors today, and you won't believe how old the owner is!. Keegan Beeler is going to be a freshman at Indiana State University this fall. She's just 18 years old. On Saturday, she...
WTHI
Historic "tree in the middle of the road" catches fire
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We have an unfortunate update for you on the historical "tree in the middle of the road." It's located on Greencastle Road in northern Vigo County. We first told you it was saved -- after a battle with rotting limbs. On Saturday, it was faced with a different challenge.
Child dies after falling at Garden of the Gods
SALINE COUNTY, Ill. (WEHT) — A 10-year-old girl from Odon, Indiana has died after falling at Garden of the Gods, according to news outlets in southern Illinois. Reports said the girl was visiting the Shawnee National Forest with her family Friday afternoon. While hiking, she fell about 100 feet, according to Jackson County Coroner Dr. […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
985theriver.com
ISU Trustees approve plan to request $66M for College of Technology
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – On Friday Indiana State University’s Board of Trustees approved a plan to request $66 million from the state. The money would go toward the renovation and expansion of the Technology Annex Building, which was constructed in 1980. A press release indicates “funding for...
985theriver.com
Hometown Hero is a local active duty soldier
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO-WAWV)– Most of our Hometown Heroes are veterans who served our nation during past wars. But today, we honor an active duty member of the U.S. Army. After high school, Greg Bolin decided to enlist because he wanted some adventure. Greg grew up in West Terre Haute and graduated from West Vigo High School in 2018. He says he was always interested in the military and participated in JROTC.. where he was inspired by retired Sgt. Major John Kellums. So, it was pretty easy decision to sign up.
WTHI
West Terre Haute woman becomes published author
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A West Terre Haute woman just became a published author and she's already seeing great success!. On Saturday, Claudine Gaston had a book signing for her new Rage of the Unloved novel. It was released earlier this month and already has Five Star reviews. The...
Indiana Daily Student
Order up! Restaurants of Monroe County Exhibition to open Aug. 2
The Monroe County History Center will open the “Order up! Restaurants of Monroe County” exhibit Aug. 2 at its location on East Sixth Street. Exhibit curator Hilary Fleck said the exhibition catalogs years of history and memories from nearly 60 restaurants throughout Monroe County. The exhibit includes special historical features on Nick’s English Hut, Pancho’s Villa, Boxman’s Restaurant, Ladyman’s Cafe, the Chocolate Moose, Groves Restaurant, Bruce’s Cafe, Book Nook, Tao and The Hole, as well as a special feature on the eclectic ethnic restaurants that line Fourth Street, Fleck said.
MyWabashValley.com
THPD on scene of shooting near 19th and Walnut
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Terre Haute Police Department is on the scene of a shooting in the area of 19th and Walnut Streets, according to THPD. The call came in around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night. No other details have been released. Residents are being asked to avoid...
WTHI
Hoosiers are continuing to speak up as the Indiana Special Session wraps up week one of discussion
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Possible changes to the state's abortion laws are leading many people to speak up. Some are in favor of new restrictions but others are against them. This includes dozens of businesses throughout the state. One local business owner says it's important to advocate for your...
985theriver.com
VCSO: All clear after bomb threat evacuates Ivy Tech Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Students and staff at Ivy Tech in Terre Haute were evacuated following reports of a suspicious backpack, according to the Vigo County Sheriff. Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse confirmed an investigation was underway into reports of a suspicious backpack. Both campuses in Vigo...
‘Perfect the way he is’ | Plainfield family shares journey of son’s cleft lip, palate
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — July is National Cleft and Craniofacial Awareness Month, which affects thousands of babies every year. For many families, the journey can be overwhelming and difficult. “His nose was open with a big gap and his palate is open all the way through,” said Susan Thorp.
Comments / 0