Super League: Castleford Tigers 6-32 Wakefield Trinity - Visitors end five-match losing run

Players from the Women’s Super League accounted for 21 per cent of minutes played at Euro 2022.The WSL was the top domestic league at the tournament, with players accumulating 13,534 minutes in total, ahead of Germany’s Frauen-Bundesliga (11,760) and Spain’s Primera Division (7,712).This follows calls for bigger crowds at WSL games, with Euro 2022 having smashed previous attendance records and the final having been played in front of a sell-out audience at Wembley.Fifty-two WSL players featured at some point during the tournament, including 15 for England, seven for Norway, and five for Denmark and Sweden.Only three of the 18...

WORLD ・ 4 HOURS AGO