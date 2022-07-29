Super League: Castleford Tigers 6-32 Wakefield Trinity - Visitors end five-match losing run

www.bbc.com
Related
BBC
Kevin Proctor: NRL forward sacked for vaping in talks to join Super League club
New Zealand international Kevin Proctor, who was sacked for vaping in a toilet cubicle, is "in negotiations" to sign for an unnamed Super League club. The 33-year-old forward was released by National Rugby League side Gold Coast Titans after posting a video of himself vaping on social media. Proctor did...
SkySports
Blackpool 1-0 Reading: Callum Connolly seals win for Tangerines
Callum Connolly's crashing volley gave Blackpool a winning start to the new Championship season with a battling 1-0 home win over Reading. The former Everton defender smashed home after just nine minutes to secure victory for new boss Michael Appleton in his first match in charge. Reading piled on the...
Manchester City's Women Super League Fixture Against Aston Villa Switched to Villa Park
Manchester City Women will be playing their first away game of the new Women's Super League at one of the most recognisable stadiums in the United Kingdom.
One in five minutes played at Euro 2022 were by Women’s Super League players
Players from the Women’s Super League accounted for 21 per cent of minutes played at Euro 2022.The WSL was the top domestic league at the tournament, with players accumulating 13,534 minutes in total, ahead of Germany’s Frauen-Bundesliga (11,760) and Spain’s Primera Division (7,712).This follows calls for bigger crowds at WSL games, with Euro 2022 having smashed previous attendance records and the final having been played in front of a sell-out audience at Wembley.Fifty-two WSL players featured at some point during the tournament, including 15 for England, seven for Norway, and five for Denmark and Sweden.Only three of the 18...
RELATED PEOPLE
BBC
Super League: Salford Red Devils 44-12 St Helens - Champions stunned by Salford
Tries: Akauola, Burgess 2, Sarginson, Watkins 2, Burke, Croft Goals: Sneyd 6. Salford Red Devils stunned Super League leaders and reigning champions St Helens with an eight-try demolition that took them into the top six. The Red Devils brilliantly built up a 26-0 lead at half-time with tries from Sitaleki...
BBC
Commonwealth Games 2022: Jersey's Gemma Atherley makes 200m backstroke final
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Jersey swimmer Gemma Atherley has made the final of the 200m backstroke at the...
BBC
Super League: Catalans Dragons 32-36 Leeds Rhinos - Visitors win in golden point extra time
Tries: Yaha 2, Jullien, Kasiano, Langi Goals: Tomkins 6. Tries: Sutcliffe, Myler 3, Dwyer, Sezer Goals: Martin 6. Twelve-man Leeds Rhinos came back from 30-6 down to stun Catalans Dragons in golden point extra time and continue their Super League revival. Fouad Yaha's double, Ben Jullien, Sam Kasiano and Samisoni...
England's dismal white-ball run continues as Jos Buttler's team suffer sobering defeat in Southampton to lose series against South Africa - with the T20 World Cup just two months away
England's white-ball home summer ended as it began — with a sobering T20 defeat in Southampton. And if the first of those matches, against India, suggested a change of era, the second, against South Africa, confirmed it. In 12 white-ball matches squeezed into 25 days, Jos Buttler's side have...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Queen Elizabeth Hails England Women's Soccer Team After 'Historic' Win
Prince William and his daughter, Princess Charlotte, also released a sweet video cheering on the team before the final.
UEFA・
BBC
Sam Dalby: Wrexham sign Southend United striker
Wrexham have signed Southend United forward Sam Dalby on a two-year contract for an undisclosed fee. The 22-year-old, whose contract has the option for a third season, is Wrexham's fifth recruit of the summer. As part of the deal, striker Jake Hyde, 32, has joined the Shrimpers on loan until...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: England cyclist Matt Walls and spectators injured in horrifying crash
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. England cyclist Matt Walls has been released from hospital after he was involved in...
BBC
Super League: Toulouse Olympique 6-30 Hull FC - Visitors win in France to end two-game losing run
Tries: Simm, Longstaff, Smith, Brown, Barron Goals: Gale 5. Hull FC ended a two-game losing run as they came from behind to beat Super League strugglers Toulouse Olympique at Stade Ernest-Wallon. The hosts led though James Cunningham, but Josh Simm and Ellis Longstaff tipped the game in Hull's favour. Toulouse...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Super League: Huddersfield Giants 32-22 Warrington Wolves
Tries: Golding, O'Brien, Jones, Senior, Pryce, Trout Goals: Russell 4. Huddersfield boosted their Super League top-four aims with home victory over Warrington, whose play-off hopes are all but over with six games to go. Stefan Ratchford's four goals, added to Jake Wardle's try, gave the Wire a 12-10 half-time lead,...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Milton Keynes: Lionesses captain Leah Williamson first person to be given Freedom of City
Milton Keynes-born England captain Leah Williamson will be the first person to be given the Freedom of the City. Leah, who grew up in Newport Pagnell, led her side to victory in the Euro 2022 final against Germany yesterday (Sunday, July 31). Cllr Pete Marland, leader of Milton Keynes Council,...
UEFA・
BBC
Euro 2022 final: Princess Charlotte joins famous faces rooting for Lionesses
Princess Charlotte joined a host of famous faces wishing the Lionesses good luck ahead of their Euro 2022 final against Germany. The England women's football team have become champions for the first time on Sunday after beating Germany 2-1 at Wembley Stadium. It is England's first major football tournament victory...
BBC
Watch: Commonwealth Games hockey - Scotland v South Africa
Canada's Jayson Rampersad scores 14.000 and that puts him third, knocking England's James Hall out of the medal places!. Ethan Dick is up now for the final routine. Let's see if he has a say in the gold medal. When you think about Rhys' routine, it was just the lack...
BBC
One Day Cup: Derbyshire v Glamorgan (Tues)
Venue: County Ground, Derby Date: Tuesday, 2 August Time: 11:00 BST. Coverage: Commentary on BBC Sport Online & app; match report online; updates on BBC Radio Derby & BBC Radio Wales. Holders Glamorgan begin their One-Day Cup title defence away to Derbyshire on Tuesday, with both sides only lightly affected...
BBC
Scotland v New Zealand: Chapman & Mitchell power Kiwis to victory
Scotland 306 (49.4): Leask 85, Cross 53; Bracewell 3-43 Duffy 3-52 New Zealand 307 (45.5): Allen 50, Chapman 101*, Mitchell 74*. An unbeaten century from Mark Chapman steered New Zealand to a seven-wicket ODI victory over Scotland in Edinburgh. With Michael Leask making a rapid 85 and Matthew Cross 53,...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: England men beat Wales in hockey after Australia thrash Scotland
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. England men beat Wales 4-2 in a Commonwealth Games hockey Pool B thriller after...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Wales beat Scotland to record first netball victory
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Wales edged a tight affair 48-42 against Scotland in the netball at the NEC...
Comments / 0