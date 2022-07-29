ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsburg, VA

JCC Police respond to armed robbery at Dollar General on Richmond Road

By Courtney Ingalls
WAVY News 10
 2 days ago

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened Friday afternoon in Williamsburg.

According to officials, the robbery happened around 2 p.m. at the Dollar General in the 7100 block of Richmond Road. The suspect did display a firearm during the robbery and fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office K9 assisted JCCPD in the search of the area. No injuries have been reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uVQ48_0gy1Mp0Q00

Police say the suspect is believed to be a black man approximately 6’3. Images obtained by JCCPD show the suspect wearing a black hoodie, blue pants, a black cloth mask, black shoes and black gloves.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

