Bengals 2022 Training Camp: 4 takeaways from Day 3

This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe Mertens
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
5 amazing steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Lawyers representing Strauss victims argue to overturn the dismissal of their casesThe LanternCincinnati, OH
Deshaun Watson’s suspension, disciplinary ruling details revealed
NFL disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson is reportedly expected to reveal their disciplinary ruling regarding Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson on Monday. Throughout the offseason, the NFL world has awaited to see what kind of discipline Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will receive after facing over 20 civil lawsuits over sexual assault and misconduct allegations. A decision regarding whether he will receive a suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy is on the horizon.
NFL・
Joe Mixon Steals Show, Evan McPherson Boots 65-Yarder in Bengals' Back Together Saturday Practice
The Bengals had 28,283 fans in attendance on Saturday
Bengals see 'night and day' difference with Jackson Carman
Cincinnati Bengals guard Jackson Carman is one of the players facing the most pressure in 2022. Carman, after all, struggled to get on the field for a variety of reasons as a second-round pick a year ago. He’s now also the only guy fighting for a starting job along the revamped line.
Here's Latest on Bengals Star Quarterback Joe Burrow
The 25-year-old is still out after having surgery
Braves rumors: Reds trade could give Atlanta another big bat at the deadline
Recent Atlanta Braves rumors have linked them to a Cincinnati Reds player many teams could be after before the trade deadline passes. The trade deadline Atlanta Braves rumors have directed the team toward adding both offense and pitching before Tuesday. The Cincinnati Reds, in full sale mode, could offer the Braves a player that would fit into last year’s model of adding multiple bats to the roster.
Deshaun Watson suspension doesn’t change minds of Dolphins fans
When Deshaun Watson takes the field in 2022, and we now know he will, it will be against the Miami Dolphins in south Florida. Earlier today the punishment from the impartial judge who was handling the case of Deshaun Watson was handed down and he will receive a six-game suspension. Far less than the league appeared to want and less than Watson probably expected as well.
Deshaun Watson suspension: Calvin Ridley getting 11 more games is embarrassing
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley has a yearlong suspension for gambling, while Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson may only get six games for sexual misconduct. Yes, Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley will be suspended 11 games longer than Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson this season. While the NFL...
Bengals legend Ken Anderson discusses being a Hall of Fame finalist, Joe Burrow, the '22 season and more
It's a good time to be Ken Anderson. Last fall, Anderson was part of the Cincinnati Bengals' inaugural Ring of Honor class. He then watched his former team embark on a memorable run to the Super Bowl. While he awaits the start of Cincinnati's upcoming season, Anderson was recently named as one of a dozen senior candidates -- and only quarterback -- who was chosen as a finalist for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
