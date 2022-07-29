ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, GA

Monroe deputies arrest Atlanta murder suspect, passenger during traffic stop on I-75

WXIA 11 Alive
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.11alive.com

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Monroe County, GA
Monroe County, GA
Crime & Safety
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Monroe, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
13WMAZ

GBI investigating death of a Peach County inmate

PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into how a Peach County inmate died in his cell, according to Sheriff Terry Deese. Coroner Kerry Rooks says 37-year-old Maurice Campbell was pronounced dead at 8:30 Sunday morning. Deese says Campbell had been in the Peach County...
PEACH COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Dallas man shoots woman, kills self with same bullet, police say

DALLAS — Authorities in Dallas are investigating the bizarre death of a man whom they believe died after being struck by a bullet he fired at a woman Saturday morning. According to KDFW, the shooting occurred just after 11:30 a.m. local time, and responding officers found a large amount of blood and a blood trail – but no victims – in front of a Medical District apartment.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#I 75#Violent Crime#License
WMBB

Two people killed in car accident

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two people have died as a result of a two-car crash in Calhoun County on Sunday. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, at 3:05 p.m. an SUV was heading north on State Road 73. At the same time a pickup truck was heading south on State Road 73. Troopers said […]
CBS 46

Investigation underway after man shot and killed in south Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in south Atlanta on Sunday evening. According to Atlanta police officials, officers responded to a person shot call at 447 Boulervard SE. around 6:50 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male with a gunshot wound.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
nowhabersham.com

Driver arrested after disabling two state patrol cars during chase

A pickup truck driver was arrested Wednesday evening after leading law enforcement on a chase through three Northeast Georgia counties. The suspect driver disabled two Georgia State Patrol vehicles during the pursuit, says GSP’s Courtney Floyd. At 8:38 p.m. on July 27, Habersham County Dispatch asked troopers from Post...
WHITE COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

BOLO: Bibb County deputies looking for pair of theft suspects

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is looking for two theft suspects. According to deputies, 49-year-old Billy Allen West is wanted for theft by taking (felony), theft by deception (felony), and violation of a superior court probation. Amber Renee Wright, 39, is wanted for theft by taking...
BIBB COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy