Boca Raton, FL

HURRICANE SEASON: Think It’s Quiet? Remember, Andrew Struck In August

HURRICANE SEASON: Think It's Quiet? Remember, Andrew Struck In August

Andrew Was The First Named Storm In August, 1992. A Quiet July Means Nothing… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It's been a relatively quiet hurricane season, but to those enjoying their first year as South Florida residents after moving from other parts of the […]
BOCA RATON, FL
matadornetwork.com

This Fort Lauderdale Hotel Rivals Anything in Miami for the Perfect Beach Vacation

If you’re looking to party or hang out with millennials and gen-zers, many people would advise you to head to Miami for vacation. Whereas if you’re looking for a family-friendly vacation, Fort Lauderdale or Orlando are probably your best options. I’ve been to Miami, and while it’s true that it’s a fantastic city to meet people, I often found it overwhelming and chaotic, even during the slow season. So when I arrived in Fort Lauderdale, I wasn’t sure what to expect. When I got there, I found a thriving beach city with sleek hotels, gorgeous beaches, and a fantastic food and drinks scene — all without the upcharges from the glitz and glamour in Miami. And the best place to stay in this beach town is the W Fort Lauderdale.
MIAMI, FL
City
Boca Raton, FL
City
Sunrise, FL
Elite Daily

These Are The Most Walkable Cities In Florida To Visit, Ranked

Is the “Sunshine State” calling your name? Florida is one of the best vacation destinations in the U.S. due to its beautiful weather and lush coastlines. It’s easy living down south, where you can sink into the soft sand and float your troubles away in the Atlantic Ocean or the Gulf of Mexico. It’s an ideal place to spend your summer, and there are plenty of options for choosing one of the most walkable cities in Florida to visit.
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘This is not Dubai:’ Critics question push for taller towers in Fort Lauderdale

Sky-high towers as tall as 500 feet could start cropping up all over Fort Lauderdale, critics fear. It could happen if a controversial proposal goes through that would raise the height cap to 500 feet on projects that get special zoning. The new ordinance would apply citywide, not just in high-rise-friendly downtown, where zoning already encourages supersized towers. So far, the idea is ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Blown transformer in Pembroke Pines causes power outage

A blown transformer in Pembroke Pines caused a power outage Sunday evening, the Pembroke Pines Police Department said. The incident happened near Taft Street and NW 95th Avenue, according to a tweet from the police department. Police officers and firefighters are on the scene to prevent injuries from downed power lines. ©2022 South Florida Sun-Sentinel. Visit sun-sentinel.com. Distributed by ...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
Fishing
Fishing
Weather
Weather
Environment
Environment
BOCANEWSNOW

Police Nab Boca Raton Habitual Offender, Here’s How

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman with so many traffic violations that she’s considered a ”habitual offender” by the State of Florida was arrested by Delray Beach Police. Joy Silver of the 500 block of NW 77th Street in Boca Raton […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Climb aboard the USS Fort Lauderdale: Navy provides a peek inside new floating fortress

The 684-foot Navy warship stands out from the other vessels that pull into Port Everglades. It displaces more than 25,000 tons of water, can reach about 20 knots and rises about 12 stories above the water line. For observers situated directly in front of it, the ship fills their entire field of view. It’s the USS Fort Lauderdale, and it’s the first Navy ship to be named after the city. Docked ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
wflx.com

Food distribution held at 3 locations in Palm Beach County

Food distribution events are being held Saturday at three different locations in Palm Beach County. The Urban League of Palm Beach County will distribute meals to those in need on Saturday, July 30, 2022 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. in West Palm Beach, Belle Glade, and Delray Beach. Locations...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Here Are the Brightline Crossings With the Most Accidents in South Florida

South Florida’s Brightline rail line has been reported as one of the most dangerous in the country, striking cars and pedestrians dozens of times in recent years after they move on to railroad tracks, according to a federal database. The train runs on the track owned by the Florida...
tigerdroppings.com

Miami to Bimini via boat...

Anybody here made this crossing? Hoping to go in a few weeks on a 27' Monterey Cruiser. 50-ish miles. 27' could feel a bit small crossing the Gulf Stream imo. 50 or 5, it's all weather dependent in that size boat. LSU Fan. Here. Member since Jan 2011. 62134 posts.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

‘It appears everyone is pleased’: Davie farm fight seems resolved

DAVIE, Fla. – After a group showed up to Wednesday’s Davie Town Council meeting to support a Davie farmer whose leased land is being bought by developers, it appears there has been a resolution in the fight to save her livelihood. A developer bought the land Barbara McKenzie,...
DAVIE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Patio Bar & Pizza puts Fort Lauderdale’s historic Progresso Plaza on the map of new nightlife hot spots

Patio Bar & Pizza finally opens on Friday at historic Progresso Plaza, a lengthy renovation of the nearly 100-year-old structure yielding a beautiful new indoor-outdoor space destined to be one of the “it” nightlife spots in downtown Fort Lauderdale. The first of three soft-opening nights on Tuesday drew a diverse crowd — friends of ownership, youthful in-the-bizzers and veteran east Fort ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

