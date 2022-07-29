www.emporiagazette.com
Kenneth J. Stevenson
Kenneth J. Stevenson, age 60, died at his home on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 after battling multiple lengthy illnesses. Kenny was born September 9, 1961 to Delbert and Virginia (Brown) Stevenson of Olpe and was a life-long resident of Lyon County. Throughout his life he enjoyed the outdoors including hunting...
U.S. 50 crash injures 91-year-old driver
A 91-year-old Emporia driver escaped with minor injuries Sunday when he drove into the path of a car on U.S. 50. Lyon County Sheriff's Deputy Brandon Early discovered the crash around 11:50 a.m. outside Fanestil Meats near Road F. He said in a statement that Myron Hinz was leaving the store when his pickup collided with a car heading west.
Strong ambassadors raise almost $30,000 for SOS
SOS Kansas Inc. held its annual SOS Strong celebration Thursday evening, celebrating almost $30,000 of donations. This year, SOS Strong ambassadors, which consisted of 16 men from Lyon and Osage Counties, raised a combined total of $29.687.88.
Cone confusion leads to turnpike crash; two injured
A driver apparently misunderstood markings in a construction zone on the Kansas Turnpike this weekend. That led to a crash which injured two people. A Kansas Highway Patrol report said an HHR approaching Emporia from the south around 9 a.m. Saturday entered a construction area four miles south of the interchange. Cones are on the highway to indicate lane adjustments and closures.
Hundreds making August comeback
Even summer heat sometimes seems to take a summer vacation. But it's back this week, and the National Weather Service is calling it “oppressive.”. Must of eastern Kansas is under a heat advisory Monday and Tuesday afternoons. The heat index is forecast to reach 102 degrees in Emporia Monday, then 104 for the Kansas Primary Tuesday.
Chamber, Emporia Spanish Speakers to open community dialogue
The Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce and Emporia Spanish Speakers have announced a community conversation about diversity, representation, and the importance of community engagement. The Latinx Leadership community conversation is set for 2 - 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Emporia Granada Theatre, 807 Commercial St. The conversation will...
Jones Aquatic Center to celebrate 20th year today
From 1 - 6 p.m. today, the community can come out for free swimming, cupcakes, yard games and more. “It’s free for everybody to come out and swim,” Jennifer Wegener, aquatics supervisor, said. “We’ll have cupcakes, because of course we have to get birthday cupcakes.”. The...
