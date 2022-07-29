ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ISU Trustees approve plan to request $66M for College of Technology

By Matt Coutu
 2 days ago

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – On Friday Indiana State University’s Board of Trustees approved a plan to request $66 million from the state.

The money would go toward the renovation and expansion of the Technology Annex Building, which was constructed in 1980.

A press release indicates “funding for the College of Technology capital project would be considered as part of the 2023-25 biennial budget by the Indiana General Assembly during its 2023 budget writing session.”

The project is intended to modernize space for a Center for Technology Engineering & Design.

“Technology, engineering, and advanced manufacturing are critical components to the Indiana economy,” ISU President Dr. Deborah J. Curtis said in the release. “For Indiana to compete on a global scale, it needs a strong, well-educated, and highly skilled workforce.”

Those involved said the plan “includes a two-story 30,000 square foot addition and demolition of 17,000 square feet. Interior improvements to the adjacent Myers Technology Center are also part of the project. The project plan came after careful consideration of various campus buildings and factoring in growth potential for key university programs that are aligned with state workforce priorities.”

“In particular, one area of emphasis in these renovations is an expansion of our interdisciplinary STEM programs that draw students into new fields that push the boundaries of students’ academic preparation and therefore their career readiness and long-term success.”

“ISU has a long history of renovating existing structures on our campus as opposed to building new facilities,” Diann McKee, Senior Vice President for Finance and Administration said in the release. “This allows us to continue to be good stewards of Indiana taxpayer dollars while preserving and enhancing our very well constructed buildings”.

