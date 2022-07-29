Beshear’s request for federal disaster declaration approved in 13 counties

HINDMAN, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s governor said it could take weeks to find all the victims of flash flooding that killed at least 25 people after torrential rains swamped towns across Appalachia. Gov. Andy Beshear said Saturday that the numbers of victims would likely rise significantly as a result of record flash flooding over the past several days. Rescue crews continue the struggle to get into hard-hit areas, some of them among the poorest places in America. Beshear says crews have made more than 1,200 rescues from helicopters and boats. Flooding swelled creeks and streams coursing through small towns, engulfing homes and businesses. President Joe Biden has offered federal government help.

