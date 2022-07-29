Beshear’s request for federal disaster declaration approved in 13 counties

www.wnky.com
Kentucky floods strike new blow in place that has known hardship
The North Fork of the Kentucky River reached 20.9 feet (6.4 meters) in Whitesburg - more than 6 feet (1.8 meters) over the previous record
A storied Kentucky coal town ‘dissolves’ to save itself, others across the commonwealth may follow
The mayor of Blackey stepped down years ago. The city council dwindled down to nothing. No one stepped up to replace them. Though the former coal camp town still has an active community, politically, it was defunct. No one had been running the town for years. With no one to oversee the dispensation of municipal road funds and coal severance, the city’s services fell into disrepair.
Wave 3
Local relief groups head to help Eastern Kentucky flooding recovery efforts; How you can help
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rescue efforts continue in the middle of what Governor Andy Beshear said could be the most deadly and devastating flooding event in Kentucky. The number of deaths from massive flooding in Kentucky continues to climb amid a renewed threat of more heavy rains. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said the death toll had risen by one to 26 from last week’s storms Sunday.
clayconews.com
ClayCoNews Commentary regarding Doug Phelps and Brent Willoughby of Southeastern Kentucky
MANCHESTER, KY (July 31, 2022) ClayCoNews Commentary - In the attached video you will see and hear the opinions and comments of two gentlemen who continue to document the demise of the Hoskins Cemetery. Doug Phelps is a true amateur historian who donates his time and money preserving cemeteries and...
kcountry1057.com
Two-thirds of Kentucky at high level of COVID
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky’s latest weekly COVID Community Level map, released Friday and based on information received from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, shows no counties are in the green, meaning a low level. Forty, or one-third of Kentucky’s 120 counties, are now yellow,...
Video: Dogs in flooded Kentucky shelter ‘very upset;’ Renewed flood threat
Video shows dogs at an eastern Kentucky animal shelter that were “unhappy and very upset” after waters from deadly flooding in the region rushed into the building.
WSAZ
UPDATE | Kentucky Power restoration following flooding
EASTERN KENTUCKY. (WSAZ) - As of Saturday morning, more than 7,500 Kentucky Power customers have been restored, with 15,789 customers remaining. The vast majority of these customers live in Breathitt, Leslie, Knott, Letcher, Perry and Pike counties. Many areas remain inaccessible by crews, delaying restoration efforts. More than 60 broken...
wnky.com
Local organizations help flooding disaster in Eastern Kentucky
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Nicki Rippy, is living through a nightmare in Virgie, Kentucky. “It washed away quite a bit of our driveway, it washed away the ends of our yard,” said Rippy. She is one of the many people impacted by the flooding in eastern Kentucky. She also says she’s...
Where in Louisville can I donate supplies for eastern Kentucky?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Eastern Kentucky folks are devastated by the recent flooding in the area, and are asking for help. Jefferson County Public Schools teacher April Back-Stevens said her mom expressed it best. "We don't care who or where the help comes from, we just need help," she said.
WBKO
Biden approves Kentucky disaster declaration
EASTERN KENTUCKY, Ky. (WBKO) - President Joe Biden declared that a major disaster exists in the Commonwealth of Kentucky and ordered Federal aid to supplement commonwealth and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, flooding, landslides, and mudslides beginning on Tuesday and continuing. Federal funding is available...
Over 1000 students could be affected: UK responds to eastern Kentucky flooding
UK's president said over a 1,000 students and several employees have been affected.
wnky.com
Kentucky governor: Death toll from flooding rises to 25
HINDMAN, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s governor said it could take weeks to find all the victims of flash flooding that killed at least 25 people after torrential rains swamped towns across Appalachia. Gov. Andy Beshear said Saturday that the numbers of victims would likely rise significantly as a result of record flash flooding over the past several days. Rescue crews continue the struggle to get into hard-hit areas, some of them among the poorest places in America. Beshear says crews have made more than 1,200 rescues from helicopters and boats. Flooding swelled creeks and streams coursing through small towns, engulfing homes and businesses. President Joe Biden has offered federal government help.
COVID continues to spread in Kentucky, no counties in the green
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — COVID-19 continues to spread across Kentucky and the transmission of the disease is running rampant again. As of July 29, all of Kentucky's counties are now reporting medium to high community spread of the virus. No area in the state has low transmission levels. University of...
wdrb.com
Kentucky Humane Society takes in over 100 animals from eastern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than a hundred animals from shelters in eastern Kentucky were transported on Saturday to the Kentucky Humane Society. The displaced or injured animals came from the Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter (KRRAS) in Hazard and Floyd County Animal Shelter (FCAS) in Prestonsburg. Prior to the flooding, the animals were up for adoption in the shelters.
wcyb.com
Eastern Kentucky residents ask for help following flood devastation
WHITESBURG, Ky. — Hundreds of families in Eastern Kentucky have lost their homes and businesses to devastating flooding and the number of deaths continues to rise. In Whitesburg, the destruction is taking a toll on flood victims like Dana Outlaw. “People need their homes to live in and nobody...
WSAZ
Walmart commits $750,000 in relief to those impacted by Eastern Kentucky flooding
KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - Walmart has made a pledge to donate money to parts of Eastern Kentucky rocked by devastating storms. Saturday President and CEO of Walmart U.S. John Furner posted to social media that Walmart is on the ground providing resources for their associates, as well as community members impacted by flooding. The post went on to say that Walmart and the Walmart Foundation are also committing $750,000 in water, supplies, and funding to organizations providing relief.
clayconews.com
FATALITY MULTIPLE VEHICLE COLLISION SATURDAY NIGHT ON KENTUCKY 461 IN ROCKCASTLE COUNTY
MOUNT VERNON, KY (July 31, 2022) – KSP is reporting that on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at approximately 11:41 PM, the Kentucky State Police, London Post responded to a three-vehicle collision that occurred on KY 461 Lake Cumberland Road in Rockcastle County. This accident resulted in one fatality. The...
WLKY.com
Kentucky suspends foster care placements at Louisville facility
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The state of Kentucky has stopped putting children in foster care at a Louisville treatment center after the death of a 7-year-old boy. The Cabinet for Health and Family Services tells WLKY it has suspended all programs and placements at Uspiritus, which operates Bellewood & Brooklawn Child and Family Services.
westkentuckystar.com
Three western Kentucky officers graduate sergeant training program
Twenty-four law enforcement officers from across Kentucky recently graduated from the Academy of Police Supervision, including three in western Kentucky. The Academy of Police Supervision, also called the Sergeant's academy, is a three-week, 122-hour training program for newly promoted sergeants or officers on a promotion list to become sergeants. Three...
Incarcerated people pay more as inflation hits Kentucky prison stores
The private contractor operating prison commissaries in Kentucky increased prices by 7.2% on July 1 with DOC approval. The post Incarcerated people pay more as inflation hits Kentucky prison stores appeared first on Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting.
