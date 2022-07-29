Raising Cane's Spends Another $100K on Mega Millions Tickets for Employees: 'We Decided to Try Our Luck Again'

Thiis goes to show you that it's purely the luck of the draw! You don't need to spend hundreds or thousands on the lottery to still lose. This is why I only play a few dollars when I play.
Lost 150 k in less than a week! Should have went to Vegas and lost it there, at least he would have had fun with booze and strippers! Lmfao 🤣
All you people saying that they should have given the money to the employees.... okay so... YOU get $4 & YOU get $4 & YOU get $4, etc., etc. They have 50,000 employees. I think it's cool that they tried to get the employees a win. Plus, it's good publicity, which brings more customers, which keeps all the employees working.
Related
DJ Khaled Buys A Ton Of Lottery Tickets For $1B Mega Millions Jackpot: 'I Ain't Playing With This'
The Lucky Mega Million winner won $1.337 billion, but the winning ticket holder will ‘only’ receive $780 million if the one-time payment option is chosen
Lotto player who was given tickets as present thought she’d hit $100 jackpot but was stunned to find out the real prize
We have a winner: Ticket bought in Illinois wins $1.337-billion Mega Millions jackpot
IN THIS ARTICLE
Maryland mom wins third six figure lottery prize in three years by targeting older scratch-off ticket games that still have large unclaimed prizes
Lottery official gives update on winning ticket
How much money will you get after taxes if you win the Mega Millions jackpot?
Friends of Over 30 Years Keep Promise to Split Lottery Jackpot with One Another: 'a True Friend'
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lottery-winning couple’s first purchase as millionaires is £17 back-scratcher
The 10 best places to win the $1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot
There's no strategy to win Mega Millions, but where you buy your ticket affects your winnings
Mega Millions lottery drawing: Winners can remain anonymous in these states
Twice as nice: NC man wins $400 scratch-off, buys another ticket and wins $100K
Lottery ticket worth $27 million sold again at "lucky" California convenience store
No Mega Millions Jackpot Winner Drawn, Prize Continues to Climb to Record Heights
Mega Millions results for 7/29/22: $1.28 billion jackpot on the line
Don't Pick Birthdays or Anniversary Dates Lotto Expert Warns Ahead of $1.1B Mega Millions Jackpot Drawing
So Many People Lost The $1.3 Billion Mega Millions Prize Last Night And Here Are Their Reactions
If you win the $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot, here's what you need to know
Lottery club who have pooled cash for 20 years finally wins million-dollar jackpot – but there’s a dramatic twist
People
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 26