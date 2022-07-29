Halloween Candy Shortage Expected Says Hershey CEO

comicbook.com
Related
CNBC
Candy, Whiskey And Billion-Dollar Brands
Against a backdrop of rising inflation, high gas prices and stagnant wages, it would seem it might be a tough time to be in the sweets and spirits businesses. So, how are Beam Suntory (owner of such brands as Jim Beam, Maker's Mark, Suntory and Courvoisier) and Mars Wrigley (Skittles, Snickers and M&M's among others) continuing to grow revenue?
AOL Corp
Hershey’s chocolate will be scarily scarce come Halloween as pandemic demand collides with supply-chain woes
In an announcement scarier than Chucky’s nuptials, Hershey revealed in a second-quarter earnings call that its chocolate delights might be in short supply come Halloween. Hershey CEO Michele Buck predicted that supply chain issues, production capacity and other factors will crimp availability, making it tough to supply candy during this year’s holiday season, starting in late October.
Hershey CEO: Expect a Halloween candy shortage this year, as candy makers struggle to meet demand amid labor and supply issues
"We had opportunity to deliver more Halloween, but we weren't able to supply that," Hershey CEO Michelle Buck told investors.
ComicBook
Snickers to Release Green Candy Bars for Halloween
The calendar officially reads August, which means fall is right around the corner. In turn, spooky season will soon start and the country's leading candy companies are getting ready for Halloween. This week Mars unveiled its new offerings for the season, including Snickers and Twix bars filled with green goo.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Grocery shortage is coming: Popular beverage items could soon disappear from supermarkets.
As we all know, some situations are getting worse day by day in the United States. For example, food prices are already soaring, most of the products are out of stock, food shortage is back again, and now a beverage shortage has been added to the list.
Walmart pulling baked goods off shelves in all 50 states over health hazard – see the full list of treats
WALMART is pulling more than a dozen baked products from shelves nationwide after the manufacturer announced a recall in late June. Enjoy Life Natural Brands recalled 13 products due to concerns that hard plastic pieces may be present in the food. The recalled items - including cookies and granola bars...
Hershey warns it won’t be able to meet demand for Halloween candy this year: ‘Everything is awful’
Despite Halloween being months away, Hershey has already warned trick-or-treaters that it won’t be able to fulfill the demand for candy when the October holiday comes around.The candy company, which makes popular chocolates such as Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, Kit Kat, and Almond Joy, shared the sad news on Thursday during the company’s second-quarter earnings call, when CEO Michele Buck cited “capacity restraints,” according to CBS News.“We will not be able to fully meet consumer demand due to capacity constraints,” Buck said of the Pennsylvania-based confectionery’s ability to produce enough candy for the 31 October holiday.The issue stems from...
Halloween turns sour! Hershey warns it will not have enough holiday candy as consumers demand more sweet stuff and it won't be able to ramp up special packaging
Trick-or-treaters will not have to worry about Hershey's missing from their jack-o'-lantern pails this Halloween, but the company warns the beloved candy bars will run short of festive packaging. 'Consumers don't need to worry about empty shelves,' a Hershey Company spokesperson told DailyMail.com. 'We'll all still be able to enjoy...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
7 Starbucks cold beverages under 15g of sugar
Customers can beat the heat with a variety of thirst-quenching cold beverages from Starbucks. For those looking for a refreshing sip to enjoy, here are seven Starbucks cold beverages that are full of flavor with less than 15 grams of sugar in a Grande (16 fl oz.) beverage. Cold coffee.
Thrillist
Baked Goods Sold at Trader Joe's & Elsewhere Recalled Over Plastic Pieces Inside
Enjoy Life Natural Brands is expanding a recall of its baked goods due to the potential for small, hard plastic pieces to be found inside the food. The initial recall was issued on June 30, but an update shared by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on July 22 includes four additional products. The expanded recall is the result of the company's internal investigation into the problem, it said in the announcement.
Elite Daily
Pop The Top On Starbucks’ Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew Can For A Nitro Kick
The only thing that makes saying goodbye to summer is knowing your favorite fall sips are right around the corner, so if you’re already starting to feel the end-of-summer blues, you probably want to know what drinks Starbucks has lined up for autumn. Starbucks stans know the coffee giant doesn’t announce its fall flavors until the end of August, but if you’re looking for some ~tea~ to hold you over until then, I’ve got the scoop on Starbucks’ ready-to-drink fall items, including a Nitro Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew can you can sip wherever you’re headed.
Candy corn now comes in hamburger and hot dog flavors
Chicago-based Brach’s Candy has unleashed a seasonal new twist on the treat that could intensify the debate over candy corn, the Halloween staple.
Thrillist
Chocolate-Covered Blueberries Get Recalled Over Allergen Issues
Wilbur's of Maine Chocolate Confections is issuing a recall for one of its chocolate products due to the potential presence of undeclared allergens. The company has recalled eight-ounce packages of its milk chocolate-covered blueberries. The blueberry pouches may accidentally contain undeclared chocolate-covered almonds, which could be a life-threatening problem for individuals with nut allergies.
What Food Tastes Better When Covered in Chocolate
Knowing what food tastes better when covered in chocolate provides you with several selections for your next holiday party or special occasion. Finding the right snack to curb your cravings gives you some much-needed serotonin. When it comes to finding something sweet, you can never go wrong when incorporating some chocolate into your day. However, it makes things even better when you can satisfy two needs in one. Learning what food tastes better when covered in chocolate opens up several possibilities.
ComicBook
Nestle Toll House Brings Back Two Seasonal Cookie Favorites for Fall
Sure, fall is technically a little bit in the future, but in recent years August has more or less become the unofficial start of the best time of year — pumpkin spice season so it should come as no surprise now that July is pretty much over the fan-favorite flavor is returning to store shelves in a big way. And that includes cookies. Nestle Toll House has announced that both Pumpkin Spice and M&M's Ghoul's Mix Sugar Cookie Dough are coming back this season and they'll be available starting in August.
Job Opening for Candy Enthusiasts
Candy Funhouse is hiring a Chief Candy Officer. This might be a dream job for candy enthusiasts. It's open to residents in North America for full-time or part-time hours. One of the largest candy stores online.
yankodesign.com
This Keurig-style appliance dispenses shaved-ice desserts and slushies on demand!
Designed for kitchen and frozen-appliance brand Crownful, the Slush Machine is a rather memorable, iconic-looking device that’s simple on the eyes and simple to use too. Looking almost like an inverted ice cone, the machine shaves ice on demand, dispensing fine slush into the vessel below to make frozen desserts, slushies, or to just upgrade your iced tea or iced-coffee game!
We tried 19 dairy free ice creams—here are the winners
We tried 18 different dairy free ice creams from brands like Jeni's, Oatly, Ben & Jerry's, and Van Leeuwen. Which is the best?
Comments / 0