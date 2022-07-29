Summer Renaissance: Beyoncé’s Latest Ivy Park x Adidas Capsule Takes Us to ‘Ivytopia’

www.sfgate.com
PopSugar
Our Favorite Pieces From Beyoncé's Adidas x Ivy Park Ivytopia Collection
Beyoncé's Ivy Park collection with Adidas is always selling out, but fear not, because a new drop titled Ivytopia is here to tease your wallets. The drop features swimsuits, performance gear, bold jackets, shoes, and accessories that are available in both adult and kids' sizes. It's futuristic, dreamy, and described as a "journey to discover one's own nirvana." The collection features ethereal prints with crystal designs that are daring and captivating.
sneakernews.com
Official Images Of The sacai x Nike Cortez
First teased in January as part of the label’s Autumn/Winter 2022 collection, the sacai x Nike Cortez has finally emerged via official images. To commemorate the Cortez’s 50th anniversary, the Swoosh has tapped an intimate cast of collaborators, which will include Chitose Abe. And while the Japanese designer has revisited the vintage Nike Running model’s classic “White/Varsity Royal/Varsity Red” for its joint-effort, it’s completely redesigned the sneaker’s sole unit. Close-to-the-ground cushioning accompanied by serrated traction is given a layered look à la LDWaffle, sacai’s most popular Nike collaboration to date, as well as an exposed Zoom Air system akin to top-of-the-line performance running shoes from the Swoosh. The modifications don’t top at the bottom-half, however, as profile swooshes, overlays at the heel and collars all deliver a multi-layered arrangement that gives a refreshing, experimental spin to a shoe that debuted in 1972.
hypebeast.com
The First Drop of the Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 Retail Collection Receives Release Date
Following a first look, we now have a release date for the first drop of the. Air Force 1 retail collection. Drop 1 of the highly-anticipated collaboration designed by Virgil Abloh is expected to feature nine colorways, with 12 more colorways set to arrive to complete the 21 style range.
sneakernews.com
Light Tan Neoprene Centers This Nike Air Huarache
The Nike Air Huarache may no longer be an obscure silhouette beloved by only retro running sneaker fans, but it continues to enjoy a cult-following. For its latest ensemble, Tinker Hatfield’s creation from 1991 has indulged in a rather simple white, light tan and black color palette, with some ruby-colored flair animating the shoe. As with debut styles of the scuba gear-inspired running sneaker, the bulk of the latest take’s upper and sole unit opts for a “colorless” arrangement, allowing for even the slightest bit of contrast to revel in the spotlight. Neoprene panels seen at the vamp, tongue and heel deviate in a sand-reminiscent hue, while Nike Huarache logos at the top of the heel and inner-lining opt for the sneaker’s bold red styling. Lastly, waffle-patterned traction underfoot reverts to a tried-and-proven black arrangement.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dua Lipa and Puma Drop Bright, Rave-Inspired Flutur 2 Collection With Two New Sneakers
Click here to read the full article. Dua Lipa and Puma have teamed up again. The “Levitating” singer and the German athletic brand are continuing their partnership with the announcement of a new collection. The second installation of their ongoing Flutur product collaboration, called Flutur 2, includes vibrant colors and form-fitting looks, inspired by old-school rave culture. The newest drop from the collection, released on Thursday, is filled with brights hues of orange and pink, holographic details, retro silhouettes and of course, Lipa’s signature butterfly lettermark. The new capsule includes apparel, accessories and footwear. On the apparel front, the collection includes pieces like...
hypebeast.com
The Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Mid is Coming in "Pine Green"
Joining the “White/Clear-White” and “Black/Clear-Black” releases back in June, Off-White™ and. are set to deliver another Nike Air Force 1 Mid release. The upcoming “Pine Green” colorway for the collaboration centers around a two-tone “Pine Green/White” color scheme. The Off-White™ x...
hypebeast.com
Official Images of the Nike Air Max Scorpion "Black"
While Nike’s success with its classic models has remained consistent for decades, the Swoosh continues to expand its range every year. Its latest expansion takes place on the famous. Nike. Air Max line with the introduction of the Air Max Scorpion. An early look popped up at the end...
sneakernews.com
These Nike Air Max 97s Draws Cues From The Air Max 1 “Crepe”
Nike is constantly, and sometimes blatantly, drawing inspiration from past releases, be it the Air Jordan 1 “Chicago” or the best from the iconic ACG line-up. This upcoming Air Max 97 is no exception to the trend, as it ostensibly celebrates 2004’s Air Max 1 “Crepe.”
sneakernews.com
More Nike Air Ships Revealed As New Yellow Colorway Appears
As NIKE, Inc. tells it, commissioner David Stern “banned” the Air Jordan 1 back in 1985. While narratively compelling, the Oregon-based company’s tale was more marketing ploy than accurate event. With the return of the Nike Air Ship, however, it seems the brand is finally embracing the truth.
Lori Harvey Talks Wealth, Power in Cropped Saint Laurent Jacket With Tom Ford Crocodile Leather Heels at Essence Festival
Click here to read the full article. Lori Harvey elevated a denim-on-denim look on July 1 while attending the Essence Festival of Culture in New Orleans. The 25-year-old model wore a cropped Saint Laurent distressed denim jacket paired with A.P.C. men’s destroyed indigo jeans, which featured flecked bleach, grass-like stains and vintage-inspired fading. To accompany the outfit, Harvey carried an Hermès Kelly burgundy crocodile handbag, which coordinated with her matching Tom Ford crocodile leather stiletto sandals. The heels included a gold padlock accent on the ankle strap, which matched the shoe’s 4-inch gold spike heels.More from WWDFront Row at Saint Laurent...
Sydney Sweeney Sheds Tears in Crewneck, Pink Shorts and Nike Air Max 90s After Emmy Nods
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Sydney Sweeney had a virtual shoulder to cry on during a Tuesday phone call with her mom as she sat in loungewear in her car. During a drive, where she heard the epic news of her Emmy Awards nominations, she wore a casualized Cassie Howard-like outfit in baby blue and pink colors.
hypebeast.com
Louis Vuitton Releases Virgil Abloh's Dove Belt
Standing as a statement piece of its Fall/Winter 2023 collection, has released the “LV Dove 40MM Reversible Belt,” designed by Virgil Abloh. The latest multi-disciplinary creative’s standout accessory reimagines the house’s signature belt style with an evocative buckle design. Coming “Grey” and “Brown” with gold and...
Coming Soon: New Gucci x Adidas Drop Takes the Gazelle Sneaker to Colorful New Heights
Click here to read the full article. The luxury sportswear mashups have taken center stage over the past couple of years, and the recent Gucci x Adidas sneak peek further proves that the trend shows no sign of stopping anytime soon. While there are many to note, such as The North Face, Air Jordan and Ellesse, it seems that no one has mastered the hybrid phenomenon better than Adidas, with the brand recently pairing up with the likes of fashion houses such as Prada, Balenciaga and Gucci. This latest Gucci x Adidas collaboration takes Adidas’s three-stripe Gazelle design to new heights, featuring chunk platform...
It’s Officially the Summer of the Adidas Samba
The Adidas Samba is officially having a moment. Splattered across Instagram explore pages, perpetually sold out online, spotted in the wild on the tootsies of downtown hotties. And the moment is not fleeting — the iconic German sneaker has been gaining traction for months (some might argue years), and, by all accounts, we are witnessing firsthand the apex of the long-running style. Yup, it’s the summer of Samba.
hypebeast.com
CamperLab Conjures Colorful Statement Shoes for FW22
CamperLab is back with another colorful collection of statement shoes for the Fall/Winter 2022 season. From loafers to tactical sneakers, the latest offering from creative director Achilles Ion Gabriel builds on the brand’s Mallorcan heritage. Specifically, a key focus is merging vibrant fabrications and design details with timeless styles. Leading the charge are the new Tossu and Venga silhouettes. Crafted from recycled materials in Spain, the Tossu is a chunky style inspired by 90s sneakers. Key details of the shoe include its 3D knitted sock and outer cage-like structure appearing in combinations of maroon/azure blue and beige/camel/olive alongside staple black and white.
This watch startup makes luxury timepieces for under $200 — we tried them and they look and feel way more expensive
Breda makes affordable unisex watches with luxury-grade quality. We tried the timeless designs and the craftsmanship was obvious.
Vanessa Hudgens Wears Gold Sequined Michael Kors Minidress at LuisaViaRoma Charity Gala
Vanessa Hudgens made an impression with her fashion look at the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF charity gala. The actress attended the charity gala in Capri, Italy, on Saturday wearing a custom Michael Kors dress. Hudgens’ look was a strapless gold minidress embellished with sequins and accented with a matching cape. She paired the look with matching gold platform sandals and a diamond choker. The look was styled by Hudgens’ stylist Jason Bolden.
Britney Spears Dances & Dips In Y2K Micro Shorts & Electric Blue Sneakers to Rihanna’s Music
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Britney Spears dipped and swayed to Rihanna’s “Love on the Brain” song in an Instagram video shared yesterday. The pop star sported a casual outfit...
Vogue
In Martine Rose, Rihanna’s Not A Regular Mom
Once upon a time Rihanna served killer looks daily, but after giving birth in May, she naturally put her fashionable outings on hold to enjoy precious family time as a new mum. Now, in good news for her fans, Rih is appearing in public again, and doing so armed with sporty staples that are equal parts comfy and cool.
