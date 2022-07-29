Typical summer pattern continues

www.fox10tv.com
Strong Storms, Heavy Rain Possible Overnight
UNDATED -- Storms will develop over North Dakota Thursday evening, then are expected to track southeast into Minnesota after midnight. Some storms could be severe with large hail and damaging winds. Locally heavy rainfall is also possible and some areas could have 2 to 3 inches. Typical summer weekend ahead...
How Long Will Heat Wave Last? Predictions for Temps Across U.S.
A heat wave is "a period of abnormally hot weather generally lasting more than two days," according to the National Weather Service.
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for Thursday evening storms
Alerts: Red Alert today for late afternoon/evening thunderstorms that could become strong or even severe. Yellow Alert tomorrow for showers/thunderstorms that could produce heavy rainfall and even a little flooding.Click here for the latest forecast and weather alertsForecast: Today will be hot and muggy with strong late day showers/thunderstorms -- mainly after 6 PM -- capable of producing downpours, isolated damaging wind gusts and even a tornado. The best chance for severe weather will be inland and across the northern half of our area. As for highs, they'll be in the upper 80s with feels like temps of 90-100. The showers/thunderstorms wind down this evening with some clearing overnight, but it will remain a little humid. Click here for our severe weather guideAs for tomorrow, it will be warm and humid with showers/thunderstorms likely, especially in the afternoon and evening. At this point the severe threat doesn't look quite as bad as today, but at least some downpours and localized flooding should be expected.Looking Ahead: Saturday will be mostly sunny and less humid with highs in the 80s. As for Sunday, it looks like we're still in good shape with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80s.
First Alert Weather: CBS2's 7/27 Wednesday forecast
Alerts: Yellow Alert for tomorrow for iso'd to sct'd downpours that could lead to a little flooding around the area.Forecast: Today will be mostly to partly sunny, slightly warmer and a little more humid. Expect highs in the mid 80s. Tonight turns muggy with a downpour or two possible around daybreak. As for tomorrow, it will be hot and muggy with additional downpours likely as we head in the afternoon. Expect highs in the 80s and feels like temps in the 90s.Looking Ahead: Friday will remain warm and humid with a lingering chance of showers/thunderstorms. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. As for the weekend, it's looking pretty good at this point: mostly sunny skies, less humid conditions and highs in the 80s.
Tropical weather to hit UK with ‘muggy’ mixture of 29C heat and rain
Tropical weather will hit the UK in the coming days with “muggy” conditions bringing a mixture of 29C heat and rain.Heavy showers moving in from the Atlantic are set to lash parts of the country over the weekend, while southern and eastern areas will be hot and humid, forecasters say.Thunderstorms may rumble before temperatures push into the high 20s from Monday.It's a fairly warm albeit often cloudy afternoon with periods of rain in places, mostly in central areasStaying largely dry in southern regions and feeling very warm in any sunshine in the southeastBrightening up across much of Scotland with a...
Oppressive heat will bake much of the US this weekend, with the Northeast expected to see triple-digit temperatures
(CNN) — Relentless, oppressive heat will grip much of the US this weekend, with the Northeast region expected to bear the brunt amid forecasts for near-record temperatures across the region. More than 85 million Americans from the central US to the Northeast are under heat warnings or advisories Saturday...
IFLScience
Fish Falling From The Skies In India Demonstrates "Very Rare" Animal Rain Phenomenon
Reports of raining fish have come from Telangana, India, as the Meteorological Department got more than they bargained for when they forecast heavy rains. According to reports from ABP, residents from the town of Jagtial in Telangana experienced the very rare “animal rain phenomenon” as fish fell from the sky.
Video shows ominous 'wall of dust' pushing through small Arizona town
The woman behind the camera said the experience resembled a scene from a famous Brendan Fraser movie -- and described the eerie feeling in the air as the ginormous dust cloud enveloped her home. A new ominous video shows a large wall of orange and yellow dust looming over the...
As Drought Sets in Across Texas, Expect a Bumpy Tubing Season
What’s not to love about tubing the river? Hot sun and cold water, fun with friends, and time spent outdoors—plus a brutal sunburn if you’re unlucky. It’s a classic summer pastime in Texas for a reason. But in 2022, your float trip down the river might look a little different.
Changes in the weather are good news for parched Northeast
If you’ve noticed that your lawn is turning brown and you live in the Northeast, then you’re hardly alone. For some parts of the region, dry weather has led to more than just parched grass, and drought conditions have been building in recent weeks. However, changes in the weather this week will bring some good news and relief for some areas, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
Triple-digit temperatures remain in the forecast for scorching hot Northwest
As a heat wave builds in the northwestern United States, temperatures will push toward levels not experienced since all-time record highs were set in June 2021, and the heat will bring a slew of impacts to the region ranging from health concerns to wildfire potential, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. Compared to...
Rain kicks off August and no threat in the tropics
August will be another wet month but as of now, there are no tropical threats. “It isn’t a favorite month for most of us, but August starts Monday with a couple of positive things for us - a quiet outlook in the tropics and not-terrible summer
