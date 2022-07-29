Is Most-Watched Stock Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Worth Betting on Now?

www.zacks.com
Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now as Senate Passes CHIPS Act
The U.S. Senate has passed the CHIPS and Science Act and it will now head to the House where it's widely expected to pass. The CHIPS Act proposes $52 billion for incentivizing semiconductor manufacturing and research in the country. What are the best semiconductor stocks to buy now?. Article continues...
Motley Fool
2 Dow Stocks to Buy More of in August
American Express is benefiting from a return to travel, and is also looking to a new generation of cardholders. Coca-Cola has successfully increased prices to offset inflation, demonstrating the power of its brand. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
The 4 Best Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy
The Nasdaq 100 surged after the Fed announced a 75 basis-point rate hike for the second straight month and hinted at pausing the policy tightening depending on economic data. This,...
Should You Buy This Fast-Growing Dividend Stock?
UnitedHealth Group has been an amazing investment over the last decade. But will it continue to be a winner?
3 Gargantuan Growth Stocks That Can Turn $350,000 Into $1 Million by 2030
These tried-and-true stocks offer mammoth competitive advantages that are unlikely to go away.
Down Over 50%, Is Now The Time To Buy This Buffett Stock?
A sizable sell-off in shares of this leading flooring products retailer could be an opportunity to invest like Warren Buffett
Here's Why This Beaten-Down Dividend Stock Is a Buy
The stock of the most dominant asset manager in the world has tumbled recently due to the broader market's downturn.
Motley Fool
Nasdaq Bear Market: 1 Big-Tech Growth Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist
Microsoft stock has declined by 18% so far this year amid the broader tech sell-off. The intelligent cloud segment continues to lead the company forward with stellar growth. Microsoft stock should continue to outperform the Nasdaq 100 index in the long run, thanks to its upcoming opportunities. You’re reading a...
Motley Fool
3 No-Brainer Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation
The market is offering investors an easy win in video game maker Activision Blizzard. Adobe and Salesforce are two software stocks that can power your retirement. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Apple Q3 Revenue Hit $83 Billion Amid Inflation — Should You Buy AAPL Stock Now?
Apple reported its earnings on July 28, posting a record revenue of $83 billion for the third quarter -- led by iPhone revenue of $40.67 billion -- which represents an uptick of 2% year-over-year...
Zacks.com
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for August 1st
URI - Free Report) : This building equipment rental company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days. United Rentals, Inc. Price and Consensus. United Rentals, Inc. price-consensus-chart | United Rentals, Inc. Quote. United...
Zacks.com
4 Low Price-to-Cash-Flow Stocks to Buy for Optimum Returns
Investment in stocks made on diligent value analysis is usually considered one of the best practices. In value investing, investors pick stocks that are cheap but fundamentally sound. There are a number of ratios to identify value stocks but none alone can conclusively determine their inherent potential. Each ratio helps...
Zacks.com
Are Investors Undervaluing Humana (HUM) Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Looking at the history of...
Zacks.com
What Makes Albemarle (ALB) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
Zacks.com
3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Southwest (LUV)
Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a company's...
These 4 Companies Could Be the Next Stock-Split Stocks After Amazon, Alphabet, and Shopify
Amazon and Alphabet split their shares 20-for-1, with Shopify enacting a 10-for-1 split. The following four high-flying stocks could be next to follow in their footsteps.
Zacks.com
Lending Tree (TREE) Q2 Earnings Beat, Stock Dips on Weak View
TREE - Free Report) reported adjusted net income per share of 58 cents in second-quarter 2022. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at a loss of 4 cents. The reported figure compares unfavorably with an income of 76 cents reported in the prior-year quarter. Amid the uncertain macro-economic environment, the...
Zacks.com
Antero Midstream (AM) Q2 Earnings In Line, Revenues Miss
AM - Free Report) reported second-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 20 cents, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate but down from year-ago quarter earnings of 23 cents. Total quarterly revenues of $229 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $230 million. The top line decreased from $233 million...
Zacks.com
Seagen's (SGEN) Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates in Q2
SGEN - Free Report) reported a loss of 73 cents per share in the second quarter of 2022, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 82 cents. The company had reported a loss of 47 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Total revenues in the second...
