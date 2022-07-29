ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salinas, CA

Robotic pets bring joy, companionship to Salinas senior citizens struggling with loneliness

By Jocelyn Ortega, Salinas Californian
Georgie Reed has always had a special place in her heart for cats.

As a child, she grew up surrounded by cats. Georgie raised the kittens and often stuffed them in her night gown to sneak them into her room at bedtime.

Reed now lives at Pacific Coast Post-Acute Nursing Home in Salinas. Her room is decorated with photos of her former pets. Although she doesn’t get to be with her beloved pets, she and other nursing home residents received the gift of a lifetime.

The residents smiled and cheered as a supply of 27 robotic cats and dogs were gifted to them by members of the Long-Term Care Ombudsman program.

The room was filled with sounds of meowing and barking as the robot pets wagged their tails, vibrated as they purred, and even made eye contact with their new owners.

Residents gently pet their new pups and brushed their hair. Meanwhile, Georgie was overcome with emotions and hugged her new companion.

“I named her Cleo and I thought she was pregnant because her belly felt full, and it was moving around a bit,” she said. “I always wanted to have cats with lots of kittens.”

These companions are no ordinary creation.

These Ageless Innovation’s Joy for All robotic pets are designed to increase engagement and meaningful interactions with senior citizens.

Ombudsman Program Manager Elizabeth Campos says the Robotic Pet Project was started by the California Department of Aging and Ombudsman to reduce social isolation and loneliness in nursing homes residents.

“It’s been very rewarding,” Campos said. “Often times, residents will tell us they used to have a pet when they were at home. Now, they’re not able to have one but it’s great to see how happy they are now that they have one.”

These robotic pets cost roughly $170 each, and more than 300 were ordered to be distributed in various nursing homes throughout Monterey County.

Joanne Getas with Ombudsman was close to tears as she watched the residents engage with their new robot companions.

“We delivered them to residents who have memory issues, or anxiety and it has been a tremendous help for them,” Getas said. “The residents are smiling, they sing to them, some are trying to feed them. Some of the residents, it’s the companionship they’ve so longed for and with the pandemic, some of them have just been so neglected.”

Staff members said they expect to see positive changes in the moods and behavior of the residents thanks to these new pets.

They added they are happy residents now have something to look forward to every day, just like Georgie who says she will keep Cleo on her bedside.

