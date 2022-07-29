ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Etowah County, AL

World's Longest Yard Sale returns Aug. 4; Gadsden, Etowah tourism will benefit

By Miranda Prescott, The Gadsden Times
The Gadsden Times
The Gadsden Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36lprT_0gy1LoP800

Gadsden and Etowah County can soon expect an influx of vendors as the World's Longest Yard Sale kicks off.

From Aug. 4-7, vendors will be offering and shoppers will be looking for historic signage, pop culture and household items and clothing in the 35th year of the sale.

Gadsden is the beginning point of the sale, which is traditionally held on the first Thursday through Sunday in August and extends across six states: Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Kentucky, Ohio and Michigan.

In total, it spans approximately 690 miles, most of that on U.S. Highway 127 beginning in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and ending in Addison, Michigan.

Hugh Stump, executive director of Greater Gadsden Area Tourism, explained that the sale has been occurring "organically" since 1987. It originated in Fentress County, Tennessee, where it's still headquartered, and has only grown from there extending south and north.

State of local tourism:Things looking up for Etowah County in post-COVID world?

Last year:World's Longest Yard Sale starts Thursday as route stretches across northeast Alabama

"It's an organic event that prospers only as long as people want to participate," Stump said.

There also are no set hours for the sale. Its website explains that vendors can typically be seen opening around 8 a.m. local time and often going until after dark

Because Gadsden serves as the beginning point, Stump said, the area becomes a popular spot throughout the event, allowing outside buyers to positively contribute to Etowah County's economy.

"The publicity from the sale throughout the U.S. helps Gadsden and Etowah County become more popular as the starting location and the home of Noccalula Falls Park," he added.

Stump said Gadsden and Etowah County can see up to 15,000 people "on a good year," but that's an estimate since there is no single place that all visitors must be at.

However, the sale almost always results in an increase of revenue from the tourism in the area — that gets funneled right back into the county.

"We are funded by a percentage of the lodging taxes collected in Etowah County. So, increased visitors to the area results in increased hotel stays and increased revenue for the tourism board to promote the area," Stump said. "Also, visitors spend money on dining, shopping, attractions and other ancillary spending, which helps the owners of those businesses, plus creates sales tax revenue for the various communities and the county."

While Stump noted that visits to the sale saw a negative dip in 2019, the COVID-19 pandemic saw it blossom in 2020 and 2021, as it is "outside and social distancing can be easily practiced."

However, he predicts there may be another attendance dip this year.

"We expect the sale to be very popular this year, but travelers may not travel as far or for as long as usual due to high gas prices, increasing inflation and an uncertain near-term economic outlook," he said.

Nevertheless, Stump said tourism officials forward to the sale this year and hope that it results in maintaining their ultimate goals for tourism in the area.

"Our goal each year in promoting the sale is to show off Noccalula Falls and the Gadsden and Etowah County area to new audiences, and to increase return visits in the future," he said.

For more information on the sale, visit www.greatergadsden.com or www.127sale.com. Free brochures and maps can be obtained by calling 800-565-0411, or visiting the Greater Gadsden Area Tourism Visitor Center at 90 Walnut St. in Gadsden from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.

Comments / 0

Related
WAFF

32-year-old Georgia man drowned at Desoto Falls

DEKALB Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A 32-year-old Georgia man died after drowning at Desoto Falls Saturday. A video from the DeKalb County Daily News shows the rescue efforts that occurred Saturday. The video shows a helicopter working to get the man out of the area.
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

Some Alabama Businesses Using Inmates to Fill Job Openings

Some businesses, cities and non-profits in North Alabama are turning to trusted jail inmates to fill job openings in this tight labor market. Supporters say this has helped the employers, provided money for fine or restitution payments, and benefited county jail budgets, but the inmates have to follow strict rules to remain eligible for work-release programs.
ALABAMA STATE
Calhoun Journal

Calhoun County Commission Meeting 7/28/2022

Commissioners with Calhoun County Board of Education Superintendent Dr. Jose Reyes. Calhoun County, AL – The Regularly scheduled meeting was held on July 28, 2022. Elected Official/Department Head Comments – No Comments.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
Local
Alabama Government
State
Tennessee State
City
Gadsden, AL
Etowah County, AL
Government
State
Ohio State
State
Kentucky State
Gadsden, AL
Government
State
Georgia State
Gadsden, AL
Lifestyle
State
Alabama State
County
Etowah County, AL
City
Addison, AL
southerntorch.com

McNew Retires after 44 years

FORT PAYNE, Ala.-- After forty-four years, Dr. Joseph McNew, DVM will pet his last patient and retire on Friday. Dr. McNew graduated from the University of Kentucky. Since the University of Kentucky did not have a veterinary school, he transferred to Auburn University to continue his doctorate degree. While at Auburn, he met his late wife Emily who was from Scottsboro.
FORT PAYNE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Logan VFD, others beefing up lake search and rescue capabilities

LOGAN, Ala. – The Logan Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) recently purchased a 21-foot SeaArk boat from Russell Marine in Dodge City to be used on Smith Lake for search and recovery operations. The department will also soon purchase Explorer MK II sonar equipment from Marine Sonic Technology inYorktown, Virginia. The equipment will be used by seven area departments. The system is the same used by outside agencies who are called in to assist in recovery of drowning victims on the lake. Logan VFD Chief Toby Bates stated, “When a drowning occurs and outside resources are called, they are usually five hours away...
LOGAN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Signage#Clothing Shop#Longest Yard Sale#World
WAFF

Concerts on the Green canceled

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The City of Huntsville announced that Saturday’s Concerts on the Green have been canceled due to inclement weather. According to a press release sent from the city, the concert that was scheduled to take place Saturday night at S.R. Butler Green at Campus 805 has been canceled due to the threat of inclement weather.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
americanmilitarynews.com

Space Command moving to Alabama: 4 steps remain; what’s next?

The U.S. Space Command’s proposed move to Huntsville passed a big test July 13 when the Pentagon released a draft environmental assessment finding “no significant impacts on the human or natural environment” if the headquarters is built on the Redstone Arsenal site. Although there remain four steps...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Alabama Original: Bob Baron

He's a familiar face and voice to many across North Alabama and middle southern Tennessee. And although he's been off the airwaves for more than 20 years, former WAAY 31 Chief Meteorologist Bob Baron is still impacting the weather world. "I came here to Huntsville in 1975," Baron said. "They...
ALABAMA STATE
Calhoun Journal

Tom Madden of Encore Enrichment Center for Shelter Dogs Voices Support of Calhoun County Commission

Calhoun County, AL – During the July 28th Commission Meeting, resident Tom Madden, spoke during the public comments section. Mr. Madden was a co-founder of Encore Enrichment Center for Shelter Dogs and has been affiliated as a volunteer with many animal groups locally. In response to his comments Jane Cunningham, Board President of Cheaha Regional Humane Society, Oxford Mayor Alton Craft, Oxford Chief of Police, Bill Partridge, and Charles Turner, attorney for Cheaha Regional Humane Society responded.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
AL.com

How Alabama became home to the world’s only Twin Ladies in the Water

You may have heard of Alabama’s Lady in the Bay. You may have seen our recent article saying there’s a second statue in a lake in Leeds. Now, here’s the rest of the saga of how Alabama became home to the world’s only Twin Ladies in the Water (at least according to an online search of roadside oddities – if you know of others, email kkazek@al.com.)
LEEDS, AL
The Gadsden Times

The Gadsden Times

Gadsden, AL
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
437K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Gadsden, AL from Gadsden Times.

 http://gadsdentimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy