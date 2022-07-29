ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Johns County, FL

Turtle Tracks: St. Johns County sea turtle nests up 67% over 2021

By Ty Hinton, St. Augustine Record
The St. Augustine Record
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aY1Mc_0gy1Llkx00

Sea turtles have continued their strong nesting season.

More than 100 more sea turtle nests were spotted in St. Johns County, according to St. Johns County Beaches.

The total number of nests on area beaches increased 102 during the week of July 24 to reach 1,123.

That's a 67% increase from this week in 2021 (up 451) and a 45% increase from 2020 (up 348).

North beaches continue to lead the way with 838 reported nests, followed by Anastasia Island with 190 and Matanzas Inlet South with 95.

The local sea turtle nests have increased significantly since 2021 in all three areas. Nests are up 54% in north beaches, up 94% in Anastasia Island and up 206% in Matanzas Inlet South.

The endangered loggerhead sea turtles have 1,066 nests in St. Johns County, with 791 of those in north beaches. There are 40 green nests, 16 leatherback nests and one Kemp's ridley nest.

St. Johns Beaches has reported that 15,565 hatchlings have emerged.

If a sea turtle is spotted or in distress, call the St. Johns County Sheriff's dispatch at 904-824-8304. For information, visit sjcfl.us/HCP/index.aspx.

Following is the count of the total sea turtle nests in St. Johns County as of July 29, 2022, according to St. Johns County Beaches.

North beaches

Loggerheads: 791

Greens: 33

Leatherbacks: 13

Kemp's ridley: 1

Subtotal: 838

Anastasia Island

Loggerheads: 188

Greens: 1

Leatherbacks: 1

Kemp's ridley: 0

Subtotal: 190

Matanzas Inlet South

Loggerheads: 87

Greens: 5

Leatherbacks: 2

Kemp's ridley: 0

Subtotal: 95

Total: 1,123

Action News Jax

Farm Share to distribute meals to Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Farm Share, one of Florida’s leading food nonprofits and the state’s largest food bank, is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians this Saturday 10:00 a.m. until supplies last at the Harveys Supermarket 201 West 48th Street. Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
US News and World Report

6 Top Hospitals in Florida for Cancer

Here are the best hospitals in Florida for receiving cancer treatment. H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute. H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute is a cancer facility and teaching hospital in Tampa, Florida. U.S. News nationally ranked it for cancer as an adult specialty hospital in the 2022-2023 Best Hospitals rankings. It is highly performing in surgery for colon, lung, ovaries and prostate cancers. Outcome and experience scores for 30-day survival and home discharge are excellent, and the relative volume of high-risk patients is very high.
TAMPA, FL
