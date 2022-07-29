ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Michael Sullivan announced as interim Phoenix police chief

By Miguel Torres, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BXpSN_0gy1LksE00

Nearly three months after Phoenix Police Department Chief Jeri Williams announced her retirement, the city revealed the new interim chief Friday morning.

Deputy Commissioner of the Compliance Bureau for the Baltimore Police Department Michael Sullivan will step into the role on Sept. 12.

The city expects this interim to last one to two years, about the length of time of the current Department of Justice's investigation into the Phoenix Police Department.

That is something that City Manager Jeff Barton kept in mind when looking for an interim replacement.

“In the search for an interim police chief, it was my priority to identify a leader with the qualifications to guide the department through the DOJ investigation and propel the department forward,” Barton said.

In 2021, Sullivan took over the Baltimore Police Department’s Compliance Bureau that made efforts to ensure the department followed the mandates of Baltimore’s Federal Consent Decree, born out of the DOJ’s 2015 investigation after the death of Freddie Gray.

“His experience working in collaboration with communities, the DOJ, federal court and more gives me confidence he has the experience necessary to step into the interim Phoenix Police chief role during this important time,” Barton said.

While Sullivan holds the interim position, the city will search nationwide for a permanent replacement.

Barton claimed the new search was an “opportunity” for public involvement. “Input from our community, officers, elected officials, and labor groups will be critical to the selection process,” he said.

Sullivan began his 27 years of police experience with the Louisville Metro Police Department in 1994, where he oversaw several different bureaus, including the administrative bureau, support bureau and patrol bureau. In 2019, he joined the Baltimore Police Department as their deputy commissioner.

Reach breaking news reporter Miguel Torres at Miguel.Torres@arizonarepublic.com or on Twitter @MTorresTweet .

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Michael Sullivan announced as interim Phoenix police chief

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTAR.com

Former border officer charged with kidnapping minor in Arizona

PHOENIX — A former U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer has been charged with kidnapping a minor in Arizona, authorities said Thursday. Aaron Mitchell, 27, of Florida, faces a minimum of 20 years in prison or a maximum of life behind bars and after kidnapping and holding the victim, who was under the age of 18 at the time of the crime, the United States Department of Justice said in a press release.
AZFamily

Chandler man puts up a political sign of his own

Officers and mall security quickly cleared the mall, but did not find the armed man or others involved. Michael Sullivan, who currently serves as a Deputy Police Commissioner in Baltimore, Maryland, has been chosen to lead the police department temporarily. Woman's puppy still missing after car washed away during flooding...
CHANDLER, AZ
Ahwatukee Foothills News

Sextortion targets teenagers through the Valley

A growing crime problem across the country is hitting home throughout the Valley. The FBI Phoenix Field Office warned of an “increase in sextortion schemes targeting young boys.”. Even relatively small communities in the Phoenix Metro region have not been spared. Queen Creek Police Chief Randy Brice said his...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix police come to aid of family living out of van

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police were able to come to the aid of a family living out of their van in Phoenix. Officers said they found the family in town and decided to make an errand run to the nearest store to get the family some food, snacks, and drinks. The interaction was caught on candid camera. Watch the video above to hear how the officers’ conversation went down with the family:
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
KTAR.com

120 Phoenix-area school employees to undergo active shooter training

PHOENIX — Local Phoenix-area school employees will undergo active shooter training to provide critical preparedness training to help equip school employees in case of an event, the city said in a press release. Through a donation from Phoenix Suns Charities, Phoenix firefighters will begin lifesaving training at four different...
PHOENIX, AZ
SignalsAZ

Phoenix Named All-America City 2022

The National Civic League and the Campaign for Grade-Level Reading named the City of Phoenix as winner of the 2022 All-America City Award (AAC). This year’s theme was, “Housing as a Platform to Promote Early School Success and Equitable Learning Recovery.”. The City’s commitment to improving digital equity...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Arizona Mills mall evacuated after reports of armed man

Michael Sullivan, who currently serves as a Deputy Police Commissioner in Baltimore, Maryland, has been chosen to lead the police department temporarily. Woman's puppy still missing after car washed away during flooding in Apache Junction. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Sue Teder yelled to officers that her dog, Claire, was...
TEMPE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Compliance Bureau#Department Of Justice#Doj
AZFamily

Suspect arrested after 2 men were shot to death at a west Phoenix hotel

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say they’ve arrested an armed and dangerous man suspected of being involved in a double homicide at a west Phoenix hotel earlier this week. Phoenix police said the man, whose name hasn’t been released, was arrested early Saturday morning. Investigators say two men...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

3 arrested after deadly shooting in Casa Grande

CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Three 18-year-olds have been arrested in the shooting death of a Casa Grande man who died earlier this month. Police say Jeramiah Anthony Rivera, 18, was arrested in Globe on Thursday. Two other suspects were arrested on Friday--Miguel Angel Castillo-Tapia, found in Toltec, and Alfred Reyes, found in Casa Grande.
CASA GRANDE, AZ
webcenterfairbanks.com

PD: Woman arrested after 31 chihuahuas rescued from hoarding conditions inside home

TEMPE, Ariz. (Arizona’s Family/Gray News) - Nearly three dozen chihuahuas are recovering after authorities rescued them from severe hoarding conditions at a home in Arizona. Arizona’s Family reports police were called to a Tempe-area home on Thursday, where they found 31 chihuahuas living in deplorable conditions. According to...
TEMPE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
12 News

Police arrest teenager in connection with fatal shooting in West Phoenix

PHOENIX — Phoenix police have arrested a juvenile in connection with the shooting of another teenager in West Phoenix Friday afternoon. Police confirmed that 17-year-old Hector Mattew Pena-Dominguez died of his injuries after being taken to a local hospital in critical condition. According to reports, the shooting happened around...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Associated Press

Pen misinformation bleeds into Arizona primary

Election officials in Arizona’s largest county won’t soon forget #SharpieGate — the social media uproar that emerged after the 2020 election based on the false claim that Sharpie pens provided at the polls would ruin ballots before they were counted. Now, as Maricopa County gears up for Arizona’s primary election on Tuesday, it’s facing a repeat of the same false theories in response to an announcement by election officials that they were switching to Pentel brand felt-tip pens on Election Day. “DO NOT use the felt tip pen they will try to give you,” one Twitter user wrote Thursday. “#SharpieGate all over again in AZ. Bring your ball-point pens,” wrote another, in a tweet that called election officials “treasonists” and accused them of trying to “rig the primaries.”
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Freedom From Religion Foundation Files Complaint with IRS Against Mesa Church After GOP Candidate Addresses Event

The Wisconsin-based, “freethought” watchdog Freedom From Religion Foundation (FFRF) filed a complaint with the IRS against the Redeemer Apostolic Church in Mesa after pastor and CD 4 candidate Jerone Davis appeared at a prayer revival event hosted by America’s Revival, which is separate from the church. Davison was endorsed there by the founder of America’s Revival, Pastor Joshua Feuerstein. The FFRF wants the church’s tax-exempt status revoked, asserting that it crossed the line into the type of political activity that nonprofit 501(c)(3)s are prohibited from engaging in.
fox10phoenix.com

Police working 'incident at Arizona Mills Mall in Tempe

TEMPE, Ariz. - Police are working an "incident at Arizona Mills Mall in Tempe. No injuries and no confirmed shots fired have been reported. Police say they are "searching the mall slowly and thoroughly [sic]." This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.
TEMPE, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy