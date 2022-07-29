Michael Sullivan announced as interim Phoenix police chief

Nearly three months after Phoenix Police Department Chief Jeri Williams announced her retirement, the city revealed the new interim chief Friday morning.

Deputy Commissioner of the Compliance Bureau for the Baltimore Police Department Michael Sullivan will step into the role on Sept. 12.

The city expects this interim to last one to two years, about the length of time of the current Department of Justice's investigation into the Phoenix Police Department.

That is something that City Manager Jeff Barton kept in mind when looking for an interim replacement.

“In the search for an interim police chief, it was my priority to identify a leader with the qualifications to guide the department through the DOJ investigation and propel the department forward,” Barton said.

In 2021, Sullivan took over the Baltimore Police Department’s Compliance Bureau that made efforts to ensure the department followed the mandates of Baltimore’s Federal Consent Decree, born out of the DOJ’s 2015 investigation after the death of Freddie Gray.

“His experience working in collaboration with communities, the DOJ, federal court and more gives me confidence he has the experience necessary to step into the interim Phoenix Police chief role during this important time,” Barton said.

While Sullivan holds the interim position, the city will search nationwide for a permanent replacement.

Barton claimed the new search was an “opportunity” for public involvement. “Input from our community, officers, elected officials, and labor groups will be critical to the selection process,” he said.

Sullivan began his 27 years of police experience with the Louisville Metro Police Department in 1994, where he oversaw several different bureaus, including the administrative bureau, support bureau and patrol bureau. In 2019, he joined the Baltimore Police Department as their deputy commissioner.

