UW Launches Wyoming Wool Initiative and Lamb-a-Year Program

Wyoming Gas Map: Friday, July 29, 2022
Wyoming's average price per gallon $4.42, is up 1 cents from our last report of $4.41. The website GasBuddy.com, which tracks national gas prices, reported Wyoming's average gas price is down 19 cents from a week ago, and is up, 93 cents per gallon from one year ago.
Wyoming Water Family Day is August 9th
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (RELEASE) - Join the Wyoming State Museum on August 6 for “Wyoming Water,” a Family Day all about the history and future of water in our state. From 10 am until 2 pm, families and groups can enjoy a high-energy, outdoor and indoor opportunity to learn about our waterways, the animals that depend on them, and how we can all be better at conserving water.
UW: New snail species discovered in Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — A rare snail species known as the Rocky Mountain capshell was recently discovered for the first time in Wyoming by a group of researchers led by the University of Wyoming. The Rocky Mountain capshell, Acroloxus coloradensis, had previously been discovered in six lakes in Colorado, one...
Wizard’s Challenge to Entertain all at Wyoming’s Big Show
ROCK SPRINGS — The Sweetwater Events Complex is excited to bring Wizard’s Challenge to Wyoming’s Big Show on the McDonald’s Family Fun Stage! Visitors to the fair will experience an enchanted fantasy world of wizards and dragons as they explore the magic and wonder of science in a medieval theme.
Republican governor contenders throw jabs, dodge differences
Wyoming’s Republican gubernatorial candidates hewed to comfortable conservative positions— yes on guns, no on Medicaid expansion, yes on free-market liberties — while struggling to differentiate themselves on matters of policy during Thursday night’s hour-long debate in Riverton. Gov. Mark Gordon, proposed hardening schools with additional security...
Homelessness On The Rise In Wyoming
The homeless population in Wyoming appears to be on the rise, according to at least two homeless advocates in the state. Tracy Obert, housing manager at Council of Community Services in Gillette, said their local emergency shelter's beds have been full...
Candidates on the Ballot for August 16 Primary
The Wyoming Secretary of State's Office has compiled a list of all legislative and statewide candidates for office in the August 16th primary. You can see all of the candidate names and parties here: https://sos.wyo.gov/Elections/Docs/2022/2022_WY_Primary_Election_Candidates.pdf. The Laramie County Clerk has created a list of candidates on the ballot in Laramie...
Chuck Gray Condemns Wyoming’s Abortion Reversal, Crossover Voting at ‘Politics in the Park’
Campaign signs lined Washington Park on Wednesday evening, as politicians and constituents alike gathered for another rendition of 'Politics in the Park,' hosted by the Natrona County Republican Women. It was a busy evening for various candidates. Chuck Gray and Tara Nethercott were on hand to speak about why they...
Brave Enough To Climb Straight Up A Dangerous Wyoming Mountain?
Wyoming is full of things the normal person wouldn't do, like trying to ride a bison, wrestling a bear or climbing a rock tower. The desire to do something risky is always there for some folks and that opportunity for you is with Wyoming Mountain Guides in places like. The...
Governor Gordon Appoints Ed Buchanan to Wyoming District Court Judge
When Ed Buchanan, announced that he would not be seeking a second term as Wyoming's Secretary of State but would, instead, apply to be a state district court judge, many Wyoming residents weren't sure if he'd actually get the job. But he did. Governor Gordon recently announced that he had,...
Letter To The Editor: As Former Sec. Of State, I Urge Citizens To Vote For Tara Nethercott
Having served the state of Wyoming for Secretary of State for 8 years, I feel confident that Tara Nethercott is the right candidate for this important office. Do you want a Secretary of State with the expertise and experience to successfully conduct all the responsibilities of the office? I do. There is no better candidate than Tara Nethercott. The varied responsibilities of the SOS require a broad base of experience which Tara Nethercott has. The office requires professional leadership for all the many responsibilities included in the office of Secretary of State.
Utahns head to Wyoming hoping to become billionaires in Mega Millions lottery
EVANSTON, Wyo. (KUTV) — Utahns flocked to Wyoming Friday hoping to become billionaires. The Mega Millions Jackpot is now estimated at $1.28 billion, but you can’t buy tickets in Utah. Discount liquors in Evanston said within half an hour of opening they sold about $1,000 worth of tickets...
Wyoming reservoir closing to boats due to invasive zebra mussel discovery in South Dakota
CASPER, Wyo. — The LAK Reservoir east of Newcastle, Wyoming, will be closed to watercraft starting 8 a.m. Monday, Aug. 1 due to the recent discovery of zebra mussels in Pactola Reservoir 27 miles from the Wyoming border in the Black Hills in South Dakota, according to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.
The Battle of Suggs Wyoming: Homesteaders Vs Buffalo Soldiers
Little is known about the town and less is known about the ‘Suggs Affair’. Just that shots were fired and several Buffalo Soldiers lost their lives. Suggs, Wyoming was a town that was supposed to move with the construction of the Burlington and Missouri River Railroad. Yet it...
Plow the plug? Yellowstone group seeks cooperation for winter auto access
CODY—Montana business owners and residents in Gardiner, Cooke City and Red Lodge joined with Wyoming colleagues in Cody Monday to discuss how to ensure winter access to each other’s communities and to Yellowstone National Park after record rains last month washed out bridges and roads throughout the region. Floods left the park’s North and Northeast entrances closed to tourist traffic.
Where will they go? Housing encampment in Great Falls being evicted Monday
GREAT FALLS — Susan Raining Bird, 48, soon won’t be able to call the parking lot of the First United Methodist Church here home. The church handed the unhoused people living there eviction notices on Monday, giving them one week’s notice to clear the property. “Unfortunately, the...
Nasty 1-Star Reviews of Colorado’s Clothing-Optional Hot Springs
Have you ever visited a clothing-optional hot spring in Colorado? Would you like to? Before setting out on this adventure, you may want to read a few reviews. Some in Colorado absolutely love the state's various clothing-optional hot springs. Like anything else, though, there are those who have had negative experiences. Check out these nasty 1-star reviews of various Colorado hot springs.
Colorado angler reels in massive fish, smashing longest-standing fish record in the state
A record-breaking trout was caught in Colorado this season, weighing in at a whopping 7.84 pounds, according to a news release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife. The Brook Trout was reeled in at Monarch Lake in Granby, Colorado, by Tim Daniel. According to officials, the fish was measured at a massive 23 1/4 inches in length, and had a girth of 15 3/8 inches. “When I headed out to fish...
Sugarloaf Fire Continues Burning Near Laramie, No Containment Yet
A wildfire sparked earlier this week in northern Albany County has not grown in the last 24 hours, but it has not yet been contained, a fire command team spokesman told Cowboy State Daily on Wednesday. Jonathan Ashford, a spokesman for...
Letter To The Editor: Liz Cheney Is A Staunch Conservative; Check Her Voting Record
Liz Cheney deserves your vote in the Republican Primary. Liz is staunch conservative as borne out by her voting record in Congress and who was respected enough by her Republican colleagues to be voted in as the chairwoman of the Republican Conference.
