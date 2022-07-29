UW Launches Wyoming Wool Initiative and Lamb-a-Year Program

Having served the state of Wyoming for Secretary of State for 8 years, I feel confident that Tara Nethercott is the right candidate for this important office. Do you want a Secretary of State with the expertise and experience to successfully conduct all the responsibilities of the office? I do. There is no better candidate than Tara Nethercott. The varied responsibilities of the SOS require a broad base of experience which Tara Nethercott has. The office requires professional leadership for all the many responsibilities included in the office of Secretary of State.

