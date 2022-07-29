Grisel announces run for WFISD school board place 1

www.newschannel6now.com
Guns, school safety top Beto O’Rourke Q&A at Tuesday Bowie town hall
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke brought his 49-day “Drive for Texas” tour to Bowie Tuesday afternoon and was greeted by a large audience filled with enthusiastic supporters, and an equally ecstatic group of Republican Governor Greg Abbott supporters chanting and marching with signs in front of the Chapman Building.
Electra ISD to implement guardian program
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Electra ISD announced Monday they will be implementing a guardian program similar to other districts across the state, including right down the road in Harrold. Superintendent Ted West said certain staff members will be armed in case of an active threat to the school. The...
Wichita Co. COVID positivity rate hits 40%
From the week of July 23-July 29, 2022, the Health District is reporting 333 new cases, 0 deaths, 12 hospitalizations, and 337 recoveries.
July WFPD Junior Police Academy students graduate
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 22 teens got a taste of what it takes to be a Wichita Falls police officer this week. The junior police academy kicked off Monday and over the last five days, they got a chance to experience what officers do everyday first hand. This included everything from traffic stops, to building searches and even how divers search to find objects under water.
WFPD officers raise money for Special Olympics Texas
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls police officers exchanged their handcuffs for serving aprons Thursday evening at the annual Tip a Cop event. Not only did it take place at the Texas Roadhouse on Lawrence Road, but it also happened across the Lone Star State. This is a neat event because 100% of the donations they bring in go toward Special Olympics Texas.
Humane Society of Wichita County: Meet Lily Gray!
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Lily Gray is a two-month-old puppy who is very sweet and she is looking for her forever home!. The Humane Society said that Lily Gray has a mix of both Great Dane and Great Pyrenees. Lily Gray is available at the Humane Society of Wichita...
What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls, July 29-31
Former Wichita Co. jail employee indicted for official oppression
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A former Wichita County Jail employee was indicted on Thursday, July 21, 2022 on an official oppression charge for allegedly mistreating an inmate. Ian Hugh McMurtrie is suspected of using excessive force on an inmate in March of 2020 by hitting him in the back...
Where wrecks happen most in Wichita Falls
According to traffic information provided by the Wichita Falls Police Department, intersections are the most common areas for wrecks to occur.
Local back to school supply drives help students prepare
The countdown for back to school is on. With parents racing to get their kids ready for the new year, back to school drives are popping up across Texoma to provide some relief.
Fatal motorcycle accident east of Claude
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A man is dead following a motorcycle accident Friday morning east of Claude. The Texas Department of Public Safety says, Gordon Elmore, of Wichita Falls was riding east on U.S. 287 near County Rd 21 in the inside lane. He failed to negotiate a curve, causing...
Back to Triple Digits
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Any rain chances into early next week will be very small as temperatures heat back up to 100 or higher most days next week. There may be a weak front dropping into the area from the north late next week that may give us small rain chances at time.
Brook Mole fire burning in Montague County, 75% contained
A large wildfire is burning about 3 miles southwest of Nocona in Montague County.
WFPD releases identity of overnight shooting victim
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department has released the identity of a man who was shot and killed early Monday morning. Police say 34-year-old Cordera Sherrard Walker was found deceased in the parking lot of the Haystack Bar, located at 315 North Scott Street at 12:11 a.m.
Nacol’s Jewelry plans to move, add bakery to store
Prior to the closing of Fiesta Mariachi, Nacol's Jewelry purchased the building and is now planning to put together an unexpected business duo.
Wichita Falls man dead after motorcycle rollover near Claude
A Wichita Falls man was killed in a motorcycle wreck Friday in Armstrong County, east of Amarillo.
Comanche County Fire Reignites, Residents Thank Firefighters
COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Today, an overnight fire rekindled into another large grassfire, evacuating even more homes. Firefighters from all across Comanche, Caddo, and Kiowa counties are still battling that fire as we speak. At this time this fire is zero percent contained. Comanche County Emergency Management officials wanted...
Homicide investigation underway in Duncan
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - A homicide investigation is underway in Duncan, according to the Duncan Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division. Authorities are searching for 32-year-old Tyler Alexander in connection with the murder. Do not approach Alexander as he may be armed and dangerous. If you have any information about...
2nd Zachary Wood murder suspect gets lower bond
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The bond for another one of the four suspects accused of Zachary Wood’s murder was lowered on Friday. 30th District Court Judge Jeff McKnight lowered William Bell’s bond from $1 million to $200,000, according to court documents. McKnight also lowered 21-year-old Ashley Esselborn’s bond from $1 million to $100,000 on Monday.
Crews still working to contain Meers fire
COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Fire crews from across southwest Oklahoma are working around the clock to contain the fire in the Meers area that’s been burning for days. It started north of Lake Lawtonka on Thursday and re-sparked Friday afternoon. The blaze led to several evacuations in the...
