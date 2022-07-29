UAB releases complete 2022-2023 basketball schedule

www.al.com
Sisters And Family Will Never Give Up Search For Missing Birmingham ManThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Alabama Mystery Thriller Authors And Their Books Set In Alabama That You Might Not Know AboutAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Alabama State
Pro football leagues give HBCU players more opportunityThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Hero 10-year-old twins and friend save their dad with CPR they saw in the movie “The Sandlot”B.R. ShenoyMountain Brook, AL
Vigor defensive lineman and reigning 4A Lineman of the Year Michael Towner commits to UAB
Vigor defensive lineman Michael Towner dominated Class 4A competition a year ago on the way to Lineman of the Year honors. UAB hopes he will do the same on the college level next season. The 6-foot-2, 245-pound Towner committed to the Blazers on Monday morning. He is the fourth Gulf...
Inside Nick Saban’s recruiting blueprint that built a dynasty
Editor’s note: This is an excerpt from John Talty’s forthcoming book, “The Leadership Secrets of Nick Saban: How Alabama’s Coach Became the Greatest Ever” due out on Aug. 9. You can preorder a book here. Nick Saban wanted everyone in the building to be at...
The latest on injuries to Alabama’s Jahvon Quinerly, Jaden Bradley and Nimari Burnett
A nearly-healthy Alabama basketball team will head to Europe next week. Obviously Jahvon Quinerly will be out with the torn ACL suffered in the NCAA tournament loss to Notre Dame. But the rest of the Crimson Tide roster should be available and coach Nate Oats expressed optimism about his veteran point guard’s return this coming season.
The most desirable high school football job in the state wasn’t that desirable a decade go
EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the third in a series of Sunday stories based on AL.com’s anonymous offseason survey of Alabama high school football coaches. When Mark Freeman left Spanish Fort in 2015 to take over as head football coach at Thompson High School in Alabaster, he admits it wasn’t among the top several landing spots he would have ordinarily considered.
Projecting Alabama’s depth chart entering fall camp
Summer is effectively over for Alabama’s football team, which will return to the practice field beginning Thursday in preparation for its Sept. 3 opener against Utah State. The usual schedule of fall camp will include a pair of scrimmages in Bryant-Denny Stadium on Aug. 13 and 20, although the entirety of camp is closed to reporters and the public.
Alex Leatherwood: ‘Just me being at Bama, I’m no stranger to competition’
As an NFL rookie, Alex Leatherwood started every game for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021. Selected from Alabama with the 17th pick in the NFL Draft, Leatherwood lined up at right offensive tackle in his first four NFL games and right guard for the remaining 13 while playing every offensive snap in all but one contest.
Lamar Benefield: Visionary with a taste for Birmingham
This story is republished with permission from The Birmingham Times. When he first walked onto the Miles College campus, Lamar Benefield said didn’t know what to expect. He grew up in Druid Hills, a small neighborhood in north Birmingham and acknowledged while younger he didn’t see a future.
11 NFL training-camp battles for starting positions
For some NFL players, training camp is a tune-up for the regular season. For others, it’s a fight to earn a spot on the 53-player roster for the regular season, or at least to stick on the practice squad. Between the sure starters and those slated for backup duty are the players battling to earn the starting spots that are up for grabs.
‘We don’t want to leave anything to chance’: After Uvalde, Alabama schools weigh increases in resource officers
Alabama’s largest public school system is weighing the idea of whether to expand the number of resource officers at their schools, and to make sure they are armed. But with school starting Thursday, no definitive plan is imminent for the Mobile County School System, which employs 12 resource officers who are unarmed.
Superior Grill, known for neon, music and Tex-Mex on U.S. 280, closes
Superior Grill Birmingham, a Tex-Mex mainstay for nearly three decades that was known for its flashy neon lighting on U.S. 280 and at one time was voted the best Mexican restaurant in Birmingham, has closed. “Our first words must be thank you,” the owners posted on Facebook on Sunday, announcing...
Comeback Town: Hope for Birmingham hikers, bikers, and runners
David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Thomas Spencer. I’ve run into a conflict of interest. Though, I think it’s better described as a confluence of interests. As a public policy researcher in my professional life...
James Beard Awards: 7 Birmingham restaurants and chefs honored by ‘Oscars of the food world’
This story first appeared in the Lede, a digital news publication delivered to our subscribers every morning. Go here to subscribe. Birmingham is an awesome city for food. If you need proof, take a look at the long list of awards our restaurants and chefs have won over the years, including seven — count ‘em, seven — James Beard Awards.
Sunday-morning gunfire leaves 1 seriously injured in Birmingham’s Collegeville community
A shooting in a Birmingham public housing community Sunday morning left one man seriously injured. The gunfire erupted just before 10 a.m. in the 3000 block of 31st Avenue North in Collegeville. Police arrived to find the victim unresponsive in a courtyard of the complex, said Officer Truman Fitzgerald. He...
Man found slain outside northern Birmingham apartment building
A man was shot to death outside a northern Birmingham apartment building early Sunday. The man’s death is one of two homicides investigated overnight by Birmingham police, and one of eight homicides in one week. North Precinct officers were dispatched just before 2:30 a.m. on a report of a...
70-year-old indicted on capital murder charges in St. Stephen’s church triple slaying
The 70-year-old man accused in the shooting deaths of three people at an Alabama church potluck supper has now been indicted. A Jefferson County grand jury this week indicted Robert Findlay Smith on capital murder charges in the June 16 shootings of Walter “Bart” Rainey, 84, of Irondale; Sarah Yeager, 75, of Pelham; and Jane Pounds, 84, of Hoover, according to court records made public Friday.
Deadly shooting at Birmingham InTown Suites under investigation; victim identified
An investigation is underway after a Birmingham man was found shot to death inside a Birmingham motel. Birmingham police responded just before 9 p.m. Saturday to a Shot Spotter call at InTown Suites Extended Stay on Commons Drive, which is off Lakeshore Parkway. Officer Truman Fitzgerald said the victim was...
22-year-old ID’d as man found shot dead outside north Birmingham apartment building
Authorities have released the name of a young man found dead outside a northern Birmingham apartment building over the weekend. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Robert Benard Lewis. He was 22. North Precinct officers were dispatched just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday on a report of...
1 killed, 1 injured in Talladega County shooting
A 22-year-old man was killed and another was injured Thursday night after they were shot in Talladega County, authorities said Friday. Azekiel Javon Borden, 22, of Sylacauga, was found unresponsive inside a vehicle around 10:30 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Pine Grove Road in Sylacauga, said Capt. Mike Jones of the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office.
Talladega shooting leaves 19-year-old woman dead, male injured; $1,000 reward offered for information
A search is underway for a suspect or suspects in a Talladega shooting left a 19-year-old woman dead and a man injured. The shooting happened Thursday in the 400 block of Brignoli Street. Officers dispatched to the scene on a report of shots fired arrived to find a 30-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the hand.
Netflix sues ‘The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical’ creators, one of whom is from Birmingham
Netflix has filed a copyright and trademark infringement lawsuit against the songwriting team behind an unofficial “Bridgerton” soundtrack that started as a TikTok fan tribute to the show, but has become a Grammy-winning profitable project of its own, Variety reported. Abigail Barlow, who is from Birmingham and formerly...
