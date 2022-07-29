Lake Pueblo staff closes Rock Canyon Swim Beach due to bacteria levels

Testing has revealed elevated E. coli bacteria levels below the dam at Lake Pueblo State Park, CPW announced.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife temporarily closed Rock Canyon Swim beach below the dam at Lake Pueblo State Park Thursday following a water test that revealed elevated E. coli bacteria levels, officials with the department announced.

The beach will remain closed while Parks and Wildlife staff conducts follow-up tests. CPW staff adhere to water-testing criteria provided by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, officials said. The beach must be closed any time a test sample shows more than 235 E. coli per 100 milliliters, officials said.

Joe Stadterman, the Lake Pueblo State Park manager, attributed the higher levels of bacteria to the excess rainfall the area has received.

“An increase in bacteria is not uncommon when we get high levels of rain water,” Stadterman said. “The health and safety of visitors is our top priority, so it's necessary to temporarily close the swim beach to protect the public.”

Results for follow-up tests are expected late next week, officials said. When that happens, staff will either decide to reopen the beach or extend the closure.