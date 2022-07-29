Bryan Station raising the bar after 10-win season

www.wkyt.com
Legacy recruit enjoys another trip to Louisville campus
Lexington Bryan Station athlete JT Haskins has been a regular for the past year or so on the University of Louisville campus. The son of former U of L standout JT Haskins Sr. was the first in-state prospect in the Class of 2024 offered a scholarship by the U of L staff and he's made several visits and attended camp with the Cardinals. He was back on Friday night at the 502 BBQ hosted by the U of L staff.
Kentucky Basketball announces open practice fundraiser for flood relief
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Wildcats have announced a plan to raise money for those affected by catastrophic flooding in Eastern Kentucky. Kentucky men’s basketball will host an open practice on Tuesday, August 2nd at Rupp Arena at 6:30 p.m. Fans are asked to make a donation to the...
Frankfort entering new era under head coach Ethan Atchley
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - For the first time in nearly two decades, the Frankfort Panthers are under new leadership. Former LCA coach Ethan Atchley takes over and is ready to resurrect a highly successful philosophy he used while at LCA...No Huddle No Mercy!. The man behind the wheel of the...
Join us for the Kentucky Flood Relief Telethon
Join Coach Cal, Kelly & Joe Craft, and the Kentucky men’s basketball team as they host an open practice with the American Red Cross, and LEX 18, and support the Kentucky Flood Relief Telethon.
Bleav in Kentucky talks Justin Edwards, Beau Allen and more
With the calendar turning to August, it won’t be long until the basketball and football Cats are back in action. On this week’s edition of Bleav in Kentucky, Vinny Hardy and Aaron Gershon discussed some significant recent developments for both programs. The men’s basketball team scored a commitment...
EKU Football Single Game Tickets Now On Sale
RICHMOND, Ky. – Single-game tickets for the 2022 EKU football season are now on sale through the EKU athletics ticket office. The six-game home slate includes contests with Charleston Southern, Southern Utah, Sam Houston, North Alabama, Central Arkansas, and Kennesaw State. Tickets can be purchased online here or by phone at 859-622-2122. Season tickets are also available and can be purchased here. Groups interested in attending a game can email raymond.white@eku.edu or annelise.hackney@eku.edu.
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Central Kentucky
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Someone won a million dollars from a Mega Millions ticket sold in Central Kentucky. While the $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot was won in Illinois, there was one winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1,000,000 sold in Richmond in Friday night’s drawing. The winning ticket matched...
FATALITY MULTIPLE VEHICLE COLLISION SATURDAY NIGHT ON KENTUCKY 461 IN ROCKCASTLE COUNTY
MOUNT VERNON, KY (July 31, 2022) – KSP is reporting that on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at approximately 11:41 PM, the Kentucky State Police, London Post responded to a three-vehicle collision that occurred on KY 461 Lake Cumberland Road in Rockcastle County. This accident resulted in one fatality. The...
Kentucky's newest millionaire: $1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Richmond
RICHMOND, Ky. — One person in Illinois has won the $1.28 Mega Millions jackpot, the third largest prize in the game's history, but a $1 million winning ticket was also sold in Kentucky, according to officials from the Kentucky Lottery. Lottery officials say that the ticket, which was sold...
Eastern Ky. flooding death toll continues to rise; Beshear gives update
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Saturday morning, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced the death toll due to catastrophic flooding has risen to 25 lives lost. The governor said that number is likely to increase. “To everyone in Eastern Kentucky, we are going to be there for you today, and in the...
Kentuckian wins $1 million in Mega Millions drawing, officials say
KENTUCKY, USA — If you're waking up this morning looking to win big, check your lottery tickets!. While the $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot was won by someone in Illinois, one Kentuckian will still wake up Saturday a millionaire. They are one of 26 million-dollar winners across the country.
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Strong storm chance
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Another round of strong storms will blow through our skies later today. Stronger storms will begin blowing through our skies later today. The primary concern will be damaging winds within the line. It will drop in from our north and roll through the region at a pretty good pace. I don’t think we have widespread high water issues but we could have some isolated issues. Again, this is more about the severe element rather than widespread flooding.
Wolfe Co. School District stepping up to help flood victims
WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The whole Wolfe County School District has stepped up to help people heavily impacted by the floods. Wolfe County High School, the middle school, and Campton Elementary are functioning as shelters. And while school staff would normally be enjoying the end of summer break, they’re here providing assistance.
One year later: Nicholas County community reflects on deadly flash flooding, looks to help EKY counties
CARLISLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Saturday marked one year since a devastating, deadly flood swept through the city of Carlisle. Business owners and residents have come a long way in the weeks and months since, but Nicholas County Judge-Executive Steve Hamilton says they haven’t reached the end of the road to recovery.
Ky. flooding death toll rises, more bodies recovered
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - In a video update posted on Facebook Sunday morning, Governor Andy Beshear confirmed the death toll has risen to at least 26, after devastating flooding in eastern Kentucky. He says they do know of additional bodies that have been recovered, but they cannot confirm those deaths...
Tickets on sale for St. Jude dream home giveaway in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - WKYT is partnering with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital for their dream home giveaway in Lexington. You have the chance to buy a ticket to win a brand new home in Lexington and help out a really great cause at the same time. The tickets are on sale now. They are $100 apiece.
KSP investigating deadly crash in Rockcastle County
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) are investigating a deadly crash in Rockcastle County. Shortly after 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, officials responded to a three-car crash on KY-461 Lake Cumberland Road. One person was killed in the crash. According to police, 22-year-old Austin R. Smith...
Gov. Beshear visits recovering Floyd County deputy after deadly shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WSAZ) - Governor Andy Beshear visited Floyd County Deputy Darrin Lawson Thursday evening at the hospital in Lexington. Lawson was one of the law enforcement officers shot in the deadly ambush in Allen, Kentucky June 30. Lawson has undergone eight surgeries since then. Lawson’s fiancé, Madyson Nunnery, shared...
‘Kentucky Cannibal’ Born in Danville Terrorized the Old West
It's hard to believe that even to survive, we would ever have to eat another human being. Just that thought of it is so sickening and out of the question that most would rather starve than ever comment such an unthinkable act. But, we really don't know what we would...
Two-thirds of Kentucky at high level of COVID
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky’s latest weekly COVID Community Level map, released Friday and based on information received from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, shows no counties are in the green, meaning a low level. Forty, or one third of Kentucky’s 120 counties, are now...
