Florida man found with dagger in his shoe during security screening at DeLand courthouse, deputies say

Global Event Promotes Pursuit of PeaceDaniel MealoOrlando, FL
Five spooky places in Florida that are considered haunted and where to find themJoe MertensFlorida State
Don't drive through the I-4 deadzone heading to Sanford, FloridaEvie M.Sanford, FL
A grumpy ghost (maybe) haunts this Winter Springs country clubEvie M.Winter Springs, FL
Police: Search For Violent, Armed Florida Man After Shots Fired During Road RageCops And CrimeEdgewater, FL
fox35orlando.com
Two pierced by stingrays in Daytona Beach, officials say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Two people were taken to the hospital Sunday after being pierced by stingrays while in ankle-deep water in Daytona Beach, according to Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue. Authorities said a 50-year-old South Carolina man and a 24-year-old Maryland woman both complained of pain shooting up their legs.
cbs12.com
Florida dentist arrested fourth time in two months
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WEAR) — Pensacola dentist Dr. Charles Stamitoles was arrested again Friday for the fourth time in a little over two months. Stamitoles, 65, was arrested and booked into the Escambia County Jail Friday on a charge of battery. Channel 3 is working to obtain Stamitoles' arrest report...
fox35orlando.com
Man found dead with in Orlando parking lot had 'traumatic injuries,' deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. - A man that was found dead in an Orlando parking lot Sunday afternoon had "traumatic injuries," the Orange County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. Deputies said they were called out to the 1800 block of Americana Boulevard near Rio Grande Avenue around 1 p.m. and found 39-year-old Wingly St Wil dead inside a car.
wbtw.com
7 shot after fight breaks out in Orlando, Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — Seven people were shot early Sunday morning after a fight broke out in downtown, police said. Orlando police said a large fight broke out about 2 a.m. as bars and restaurants in the area of Wall Street Plaza and Orange Avenue closed down. The fight...
DeLand police search for 4th suspect after deadly carjacking near technical college
DELAND, Fla. — DeLand police are looking for a man they said is connected to a murder. Police are looking for 20-year-old Terrell Maddox. Officers said he lives in New Smyrna Beach but is known to hang around the Daytona Beach area. Investigators said Maddox and three other men...
Missing Florida mom Erica Johnson disappears after boarding Cape Coral Greyhound bus bound for Tampa: Police
Police in Florida are looking for a young mom who had disappeared after she was last seen getting off a bus during the early-morning hours in Cape Coral earlier this month. Erica Johnson, 36, was photographed at a Southeast 47th Terrace bus stop in Cape Coral just before 5:30 a.m. on July 8, wearing jeans, sneakers, a baseball cap and a sweatshirt tied around her waist.
90% of human skeleton found at Florida gated community, officials say
Officials in Flagler County said that the excavation of a construction site in Palm Coast, where human remains were found, finished Saturday.
click orlando
Sumter detectives request tips in death of man found shot at pub
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday requested information from the public in the overnight shooting death of a man at a pub in Lake Panasoffkee, according to a news release. Around 12:20 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a shooting...
Video shows panicked crowd in downtown Orlando shooting
ORLANDO, Fla. — Police are investigating an overnight shooting in downtown Orlando. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. near the area of Wall Street Plaza and South Orange Avenue. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Police said that as the bars and restaurants were closing, a large...
WESH
7 injured in downtown Orlando shooting
ORLANDO, Fla. — Seven people were injured in a shooting in downtown Orlando late Saturday night, Orlando Police say. Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith says a large fight broke out shortly before 2:30 a.m. Saturday night on Wall Street and South Orange Avenue. During that time, one of the...
Florida Man And Woman Arrested In Child Human Trafficking Case
A Florida duo was arrested earlier this month in a grotesque case of human trafficking and child sexual abuse Agents from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office arrested Marc Phillips Dinkels, 33, of Vero Beach, on two counts of
fox35orlando.com
Deputies ask public for help in locating missing Flagler County teen
FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. - The Flagler County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in locating a missing teen who was last seen on July 29. Pedro Mondejar was seen wearing a black FPC soccer hoodie, blue jeans and black boots. Mondejar is described to be approximately 5 feet...
celebsbar.com
Two die in inferno after ‘homemade helicopter’ crashes in Florida
READ MORE: Young family flees 'ghostly' home after spooks leave fridge open and give Chinese burnsThe disaster site was within 100 feet from two buildings, and Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook believes the pilot diverted the helicopter, preventing the thing from crashing into the buildings, reports News4Jax.Sheriff Cook said the chopper was left "badly mangled and badly burned", reports The Sun.
palmcoastobserver.com
Sheriff's Office ends excavation at Toscana site after finding 90% of a skeleton
FCSO investigators concluded their onsite excavation of human remains at Toscana on Saturday, July 30, after recovering about 90% of a human skeleton. The remains were turned over to the Medical Examiner's Office. After consulting with the Medical Examiner, the USF Anthropologist team, FDLE’s CSI and FCSO’s Major Case and...
fox35orlando.com
Lanes reopen on I-4 following deadly crash near Sanford
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - The eastbound lanes of Interstate 4 in Seminole County reopened Monday morning, after being closed for several hours because of a deadly crash involving a car and a tractor-trailer. The lanes were shut down from Lake Mary Boulevard to County Road 46A shortly before 6 a.m....
Police: Video shows Lake County caretaker abusing elderly patient in her care
TAVARES, Fla. — A caretaker at a facility in Tavares is accused of abusing an elderly patient who was in her care. The family of the 94-year-old patient at Brookdale Senior Living says she has very limited mobility. According to police, the woman is barely able to stretch her...
fox40jackson.com
Florida teen dead after friend ‘accidentally’ shoots him: Police
A Florida teenager is dead after one of his friends “accidentally” shot him on Thursday. The incident happened on Thursday night at a home in Casselberry, Florida, according to FOX 35. Several local law enforcement agencies responded to the incident on late Thursday night, and a mother told...
Lake and Seminole firefighters battle blaze after possible arson at home
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Firefighters in Lake and Seminole counties responded to a fire at a home in Montverde overnight. Lake County and Clermont firefighters were called around 11:10 p.m. Saturday for a fire at a home with people still inside. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
fox35orlando.com
FHP: Person dead after being struck twice by vehicle in Osceola County
Osceola County, Fla. - A person was struck and killed by a vehicle in Osceola County on Saturday morning, and then struck a second time by another vehicle, according to Florida Highway Patrol. According to the incident report, the person was standing in the middle of the on-ramp from Marigold...
‘Truly despicable’: Florida caretaker accused of stealing more than $47K from senior
A Florida caretaker is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a senior, Attorney General Ashley Moody and the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.
