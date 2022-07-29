Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum is kicking off ‘The Gift of History’

krdo.com
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado Springs area military events starting July 31
Jazz in the Garden — With Air Force Academy's Band's Falconaires, 7 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 601 N. Tejon St.; gssepiscopal.org. Military Speakers Luncheon — With retired admiral and ambassador Harry Harris, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., DoubleTree hotel, 1775 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., $20-$50. Registration: tinyurl.com/ymbdcm9t.
Neon’s Salon to give free ‘haircuts for smiles’
COLORADO SPRINGS — Neon’s Salon and Barbershop will provide free haircuts for school children from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The barbershop is located on 6130 Barnes Rd. Along with free haircuts, a carnival-style environment with food trucks, games, and more will be set up in the parking lot outside the salon. “It’s our way of […]
Check Out This Funky Colorado Earth House Selling for $730K
This Colorado Springs home is totally giving us Hobbit meets Hippy vibes and we totally dig it. This off-grid home in Southern Colorado is located at 17160 East Goshawk Road and is listed on Realtor for $730K. The two-bedroom, one-bathroom home built in 2000 has a total of 2,940 square...
Emma Crawford Coffin Races, Festival returns to Manitou Springs
The Emma Crawford Coffin Races and Festival will take place through the month of Oct. in Manitou Springs. The Festival returns to Manitou Springs after it was canceled for the last 2 years.
We’re Not Shocked to Learn This Colorado City is a Hipster City
With so many reasons to move to Colorado, we didn't factor in how great of a spot we are for "hipsters." One Colorado city is a Top 10 best places for hipsters in the entire country. Colorado City Ranked Top 10 Best Place For Hipsters. What is a hipster? According...
KRDO
Road closures to begin Aug. 1 between Pikes Peak Ave. and Colorado Ave.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- According to the city of Colorado Springs, Southbound Nevada Ave. will temporarily close between Pikes Peak Ave. and Colorado Ave. starting Aug. 1 for up to two weeks in order to do some water line work for the AdAmAn and Alley project. The sidewalks will also be closed until further notice.
Top five burgers in Colorado Springs: Fergie’s Top 5!
COLORADO SPRINGS — Just about anywhere you go in Colorado Springs, you are bound to discover a big, juicy, and delicious burger. From family-owned restaurants, to drive-throughs, and small business staples, there’s something for everyone. In a new segment, called “Fergie’s Top 5,” Sarah breaks down her top five favorite burger joints in Colorado Springs. […]
Ever Been To Larkspur, Colorado’s Jellystone Park? It Looks Amazing
This awesome Colorado tribute to everybody's favorite bear, Yogi, is certainly not your average RV and camping resort. Is it the best family option in all of Colorado? Maybe. Larkspur, Colorado's Jellystone Park Is A Must Visit With Your Family. I may be biased, but I truly believe that I...
Family with 3 Margaritas connection opens new Mexican restaurant in Colorado Springs
The much-anticipated Milagros Cocina Mexicana, 7455 N. Academy Blvd., opened July 16. It’s brought to you by the Morales family, who hail from the Jalisco region of Mexico. They have 30 years combined experience operating Mexican food restaurants, namely 3 Margaritas. Executive chef Roberto Reyes oversees the kitchen and...
KRDO
Colorado Springs announces a new sister city
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Colorado Springs announced on July 28 that Kranj, Slovenia will become Colorado Springs's new sister city. Kranj will join Fujiyoshida, Japan; Kaohsiung, Taiwan; Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan; Nuevo Casas Gandes, Mexico; Canterbury-Bankstown, Australia; and Ancient Olympia Greece as sister cities. “Colorado Springs has a...
Burritos & green chili fit for a ‘King’s Chef’
COLORADO SPRINGS — King’s Chef stopped by the studio to talk about their history, green chili, and also hosted a competition to see who could make the best burrito. King’s Chef’s Owner Gary Geiser, showed FOX21’s Craig Coffey how to roll the perfect burrito, before they competed against each other in a burrito-rolling showdown. Gary […]
FOX21News.com
New grocery store to open in northeast Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS — A new King Soopers Marketplace is in development in northeast Colorado Springs. The store, which will have a fuel center, will be located on the southwest corner of Northgate Boulevard and Highway 83. Tammy Dolbow, a Black Forest resident, is excited for the new King Soopers.
Doggone Tired: Very Good Boy Rescued During Hike From Colorado Camp
There are some pretty interesting situations that can arise when enjoying the great outdoors in Colorado. Thank goodness there are search and rescue teams that can come to save the day. According to a Facebook post from El Paso County Search and Rescue (EPCSAR), on Sunday, July 24, the team...
‘Sunset’ amphitheater plans to have less than 800 on-site parking spots for 8,000 guests
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- J.W. Roth, the man behind the 'Sunset', an outdoor amphitheater being built in the Polaris Pointe area, is hoping to attract some of the biggest artists to his new music mecca. He's also hoping to fill his 8,000-seat venue with just 793 parking spots on site. He says it wasn't always The post ‘Sunset’ amphitheater plans to have less than 800 on-site parking spots for 8,000 guests appeared first on KRDO.
The ringing of the Balloon Bell, an end to Kinsley's cancer fight
After COVID kept loved ones from being inside the hospital, this was a way for them to gather together in support. It will be used to mark medical transitions of all kinds.
Another Colorado man indicted for armed bank robberies
An Aurora man has been identified as one of the men allegedly responsible for multiple violent bank robberies across the Denver metro area in 2021.
Lake Pueblo staff closes Rock Canyon Swim Beach due to bacteria levels
Colorado Parks and Wildlife temporarily closed Rock Canyon Swim beach below the dam at Lake Pueblo State Park Thursday following a water test that revealed elevated E. coli bacteria levels, officials with the department announced. The beach will remain closed while Parks and Wildlife staff conducts follow-up tests. CPW staff...
KKTV
Good Samaritan assists victim following stabbing in central Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A good Samaritan may have saved a stabbing victim’s life. The Samaritan tells 11 News he was out by his car late in the 2000 block of Lelaray Street Saturday night when he saw a man running his way yelling for help. According to the citizen, the man said someone was trying to kill him, and the citizen caught a glimpse of another person coming their way. He told 11 News he put the victim in his vehicle, called 911, and met police a few blocks away at Palmer Park Boulevard and Union.
Multiple Top-Ranked Hospitals In The State Are Located In Northern Colorado
Your health and overall well-being are (or at least, should be) top priorities. When it comes to taking care of your health, who do you seek out for care?. Personally, I consistently seek out reputable, experienced professionals who truly treat my health/well-being with the utmost importance and care. Luckily, it...
Can You Legally Live in an RV on Your Property in Colorado?
Many Coloradans own RVs and enjoy using them for epic adventures across the state or country. They may be ideal for camping but are residents legally allowed to live in an RV on their own property in Colorado?. Obviously, there are designated RV parks throughout the Centennial State where living...
