Lake Woodmoor Drive closed for repairs in Monument

krdo.com
Related
KRDO
Road closures to begin Aug. 1 between Pikes Peak Ave. and Colorado Ave.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- According to the city of Colorado Springs, Southbound Nevada Ave. will temporarily close between Pikes Peak Ave. and Colorado Ave. starting Aug. 1 for up to two weeks in order to do some water line work for the AdAmAn and Alley project. The sidewalks will also be closed until further notice.
Lanes along Interstate 70 reopen after vehicle fire
All except for the right lane between these two exits have been reopened to traffic.
West of Denver, a town as good as gold | Main Street Colorado
In the final chapter of a legend, a vision came. It was a view, in one direction the high peaks of Colorado’s Front Range and in another the sprawling plains where a buffalo hunter made his name. On his death bed in 1917, the story goes, William F. “Buffalo Bill” Cody dreamed of Lookout Mountain above Golden, west of Denver. This was where he wished to be buried. ...
codot.gov
Military Access, Mobility & Safety Improvement Program - Week of July 31
July 29, 2022 - Southeastern Colorado - Traffic switch configuration rescheduled for southbound I-25 between CO 16 and Santa Fe Avenue. Colorado Springs — Due to weather the Colorado Department of Transportation and contractor SEMA Construction has rescheduled the temporary shift of southbound I-25 easterly to the newly constructed inside lanes from Colorado Highway 16 (Mesa Ridge Parkway) to Santa Fe Avenue beginning 7 a.m. Monday, August 1. A contingency for the traffic switch is in place for Wednesday night, August 3 if weather prevents the switch from taking place Sunday night.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KKTV
Crash causing involving motorcycle on I-25 near Briargate exit Saturday afternoon
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Department of Transportation is warning drivers of a crash on I-25 near Exit 153, Interquest Parkway, and Exit 151, Briargate Parkway, Saturday afternoon. Witnesses tell 11 News a motorcycle was involved. Colorado State Patrol confirms this was a single motorcycle crash and happened around...
Residents hear explosion before Denver fire crews locate body inside charred RV
One person is dead following an RV fire in Denver's Whittier neighborhood Saturday morning. The fire broke out in an RV parked at a home located at 2716 Vine Street.
Colorado Cemetery to Exhume Remains of 62 Nuns Due to Redevelopment
A redevelopment of the former Loretto Heights University Campus in southwest Denver has led to the closure of the Loretto Heights Convent Cemetery — a move that calls for exhuming the remains of 62 nuns, 9News reports. According to the station, the project manager offered to develop around the...
3 dead following two separate crashes in Northern Colorado
Three people were killed in two separate crashes in Northern Colorado Saturday evening. A pedestrian was struck and killed near Fort Collins and a head-on crash in Kersey left two people dead.
Daily Record
Colorado State Patrol: 3-year-old dies after being struck by vehicle driven by mother
A 3-year-old girl died Sunday after being struck by a vehicle driven by her mother in Colorado Springs, according to the Colorado State Patrol. In a press release, CSP stated authorities were notified of a pedestrian injury crash at 9:04 a.m. Sunday in the driveway of a home near the Fontaine Boulevard and Lamprey Drive intersection in unincorporated El Paso County.
Motorcyclist hospitalized with serious injuries after crash Saturday night in east Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A motorcyclist was sent to the hospital with serious injuries after crashing into the back of a car Saturday night off Constitution Avenue, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Police said the bike was westbound at a high rate of speed around 8:45 p.m. and attempted to pass another The post Motorcyclist hospitalized with serious injuries after crash Saturday night in east Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Lake Pueblo staff closes Rock Canyon Swim Beach due to bacteria levels
Colorado Parks and Wildlife temporarily closed Rock Canyon Swim beach below the dam at Lake Pueblo State Park Thursday following a water test that revealed elevated E. coli bacteria levels, officials with the department announced. The beach will remain closed while Parks and Wildlife staff conducts follow-up tests. CPW staff...
Accident involving police car closes part of Chelton and Academy Saturday morning
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A minor traffic accident involving a Colorado Springs police car closed part of Chelton and Academy Saturday morning, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. CSPD said a car ran a red light a T-boned a police cruiser. The officer was unharmed but the driver of the other car took The post Accident involving police car closes part of Chelton and Academy Saturday morning appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Good Samaritan assists victim following stabbing in central Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A good Samaritan may have saved a stabbing victim’s life. The Samaritan tells 11 News he was out by his car late in the 2000 block of Lelaray Street Saturday night when he saw a man running his way yelling for help. According to the citizen, the man said someone was trying to kill him, and the citizen caught a glimpse of another person coming their way. He told 11 News he put the victim in his vehicle, called 911, and met police a few blocks away at Palmer Park Boulevard and Union.
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado Springs area military events starting July 31
Jazz in the Garden — With Air Force Academy's Band's Falconaires, 7 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 601 N. Tejon St.; gssepiscopal.org. Military Speakers Luncheon — With retired admiral and ambassador Harry Harris, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., DoubleTree hotel, 1775 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., $20-$50. Registration: tinyurl.com/ymbdcm9t.
Crews recover remains believed to be missing Saguache County camper
Crews from Saguache County Search and Rescue recovered human remains west of the town of Saguache they believe belongs to that of a missing camper, authorities announced Friday.
Worst floods in Colorado history
Monsoon moisture is bringing much-needed rain to Colorado. While some areas have reported flash flooding, it doesn't compare to some of the worst floods in state history.
KKTV
Colorado Springs Police cruiser hit while making a traffic stop
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police say a marked police cruiser was involved in a crash Saturday morning. It happened at the intersection of South Academy Boulevard and South Chelton Road just before 8 a.m. CSPD says the officer saw a vehicle “commit a red light violation at...
KRDO
East Las Vegas Street will be closed in both directions for up to three weeks
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) says that East Las Vegas Street will be closed in both directions outside the Las Vegas Resource Recovery Facility for up to three weeks. They are working on a wastewater pipe project. Detours are in place but, if possible, drivers should...
point2homes.com
11274 Bufflehead Lane Colorado Springs, CO 80925
Application fee: $12. Other fees may apply, please contact property for details. Does 11274 Bufflehead Lane Colorado Springs, CO 80925 require an application fee?. Yes, 11274 Bufflehead Lane Colorado Springs, CO 80925 requires a $12 application fee. What types of floor plans are available at 11274 Bufflehead Lane Colorado Springs,...
KRDO
Hands-on driving skills course for teens coming to Colorado Springs this weekend
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - This Saturday and Sunday, teens in Colorado Springs will get the opportunity to train with professional drivers as part of 'Ford Driving Skills for Life,' a partnership with the Governors Highway Safety Association. "We've found through research that there are several areas that teens can...
Comments / 0