Two sent to area hospitals in wake of weekend collision in town of Lee
ONEIDA COUNTY- Two residents from Oneida County were sent to local hospitals following reports of a collision over the weekend. It happened at around 9:40 a.m. Saturday on Lee Center-Taberg Road, town of Lee. Sheriff’s Deputies determined Lisabeth Iglesias, 59, from Rome, NY was heading west in a 2004 Buick...
Body of missing Central New York man recovered from Mohawk River
Utica, N.Y. — The body of a missing Utica man was recovered Saturday morning from the Mohawk River, police said. Musar Pwa, 42, was found by family and police at about 7 a.m., Utica Police spokesman Sgt. Michael Curley said. Pwa was last seen by fisherman on Wednesday night...
Oswego County Sheriff’s Office: 7/15 – 7/22/22
11:31:25 – 07/15/22 PL240.26.01 V2 (5527) HARASSMENT-2ND:PHYS CNTACT. 11:31:25 – 07/15/22 PL205.30 AM0 (2357) RESISTING ARREST. 16:24:30 – 07/15/22 CPL120.60.01 90 (7264) EXECUTE WARRANT OF ARREST. On 7/15/22 around 12:17 hours, Julian B. Aguzar, 36, was charged with Harassment in the 2nd Degree and Resisting Arrest following...
Central Square woman dies in Clay rollover crash
Lysander, NY — A 31-year-old woman died in an early morning car crash in Clay. According to New York State Police, Kayla M. Fitzsimmons was driving west on Verplank Road around 6:19 Saturday morning when she lost control and drove off the side of the roadway. Her 2017 Hyundai Accent struck several trees before rolling over.
UPD Identify missing man from Mohawk River
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department has released the identity of the missing man they have been searching for in the Mohawk River since July 27th. According to police, on Wednesday, two people fishing on the Mohawk River near Leland Avenue witnessed 42-year-old Musar Pwa of Utica walk into the water, go under, and never resurface. The witnesses told police that after a few moments after not seeing the Pwa come up for air, they immediately called the Oneida County 911 Center, and tried to help, but were unable to find him.
Woman burned after ottoman catches on fire in Syracuse’s Eastwood neighborhood
Syracuse, N.Y. — A woman suffered burns to her fingers after an ottoman caught fire and she helped carry it outside Sunday afternoon, according to the Syracuse Fire Department. A man called the Onondaga County 911 Center at 12:57 p.m. to say he had just come home from the...
Search for missing endangered Fulton woman continues; police looking for leads
Fulton, N.Y. — The search for a missing 70-year-old Fulton woman has lasted more than a month. Nancy Howe was last seen between 3 and 4 p.m. on June 29 on State Route 104A in the Sterling area, according to the Fulton Police Department. Police currently have no leads...
Oswego County man brutally attacked by neighbor, found in home 2 days later, police say
Fulton, N.Y. — An 82-year-old man from Oswego County was brutally attacked by a neighbor and found two days later on the floor of his home with traumatic injuries, police said. On Saturday, officers began investigating the attack of an elderly man in his home, Fulton Police spokesman Sgt....
67-year-old dies in fatal car crash in Cato Friday morning
CATO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office announced on Friday that a 67-year-old man died in a car crash on Friday morning. Sheriffs say they responded to Slayton Road in Cato around 9:16 a.m. for a car crash. The car left the road and hit a tree, catching on fire, sheriffs added. The driver of the car, Steven Reitz, of Conquest, N.Y. died after the crash.
Man in critical condition after motorcycle and car collide in Oswego County
Update: Motorcyclist taken to Upstate Hospital after crash in Oswego County dies, troopers say. Mexico, N.Y. — A Parish man was thrown from his motorcycle Friday evening when the motorcycle and a car collided in Oswego County, troopers said. Bruce W. Hinman, 74, was driving west on Route 104...
Ithaca Investigator looks to identify suspects who racked up charges on victim's credit card
On July 23, 2022, an elderly victim discovered that her wallet was missing while in Cortland. The victim soon discovered that her credit card was used at the Walgreens in Dryden and the Target in Lansing. The wallet contained some cash and the suspects spent just about $1,000 dollars. The...
Local delivery driver approached with a gun out on delivery
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A local delivery driver is safe after being approached with what appeared to be a gun. Syracuse Police were called to Southside Wings on South Salina Street around 11:30 Friday night for a robbery investigation. Officers spoke with the 48-year-old victim who says he was making...
Crash in Homer closes road, sends six to hospital
HOMER, N.Y. (WHCU) – A two car accident in Homer. Multiple fire and rescue teams and ambulances responded to an accident near Bedford Street on Route 281 earlier today. The Homer Fire Department confirmed that two helicopters and three ambulances left the scene with injured people. The roadway was closed for a period and reopened early this afternoon.
New Hartford man dead after injuries suffered in fire
NEW HARTFORD — A 59-year-old man who suffered burns in a house fire on Woodberry Road in New Hartford has died from his injuries, according to the New Hartford Police Department. The cause of the Tuesday morning fire remains under investigation, police stated. Thomas Manning, age 59, suffered burns...
Jordan Brooks’ stepfather, facing murder charge, released on bond, Oswego County DA says
Oswego, N.Y. — Anthony Michael Waldron, stepfather of Oswego County teenager Jordan Brooks, was released on bond from county jail Friday, District Attorney Greg Oakes said. Jordan’s mother, Lisa Waldron, 43, on Tuesday posted a $50,000 bail bond and was released from county jail, Oswego County Sheriff’s deputies said. Lisa is Anthony’s wife.
Meet Jojo with the CNY SPCA! Shelter continues to deal with cat overflow
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — This week's adoptable pet with the CNY SPCA is Jojo. She is a 5-year-old calico cat looking for a loving home. Dee Schaefer with the shelter says she stands out for her wrinkled ear. Jojo came to the shelter with a bad ear infection which damaged part of her ear.
Utica Woman Indicted For Theft And Misappropriation Of Funds
A Utica woman has been indicted for theft and misappropriation of funds as a fiduciary. The U.S. Attorney’s Office say 54-year-old Trina Gigliotti is charged with misappropriating the funds of the legally incompetent spouse of a deceased veteran. She’s also accused of stealing from the U.S Department of Veteran’s...
Oneida Police Department announces recent arrests, July 19 to 23
The Oneida Police Department announced the following recent arrests:. • Michael A. Merrill, 54, of Oneida, was charged on July 21 with first-degree sex abuse, forcible touching and endangering the welfare of a child. • Liam J. O’Donnell, 23, of Utica, was picked up on July 21 on three separate...
Woman accused of recycling car without permission
ROME — A 33-year-old woman has been charged with felony larceny after she recycled another person’s car without permission, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said Serina M. Cosimeno, of Rome, called Rubicon Recycling on April 20 to pick up a 2008 Chevy Cobalt parked in the 500 block of S. James St. Police said that Cosimeno claimed she believed the car had been abandoned at a foreclosed property. Police said the vehicle did not have license plates or registration.
Traffic alert: lane of Route 31 westbound in Cicero reopened after fiery crash
Update as of 12:05: The portion of Route 31 previously closed by a crash has reopened, according to the State Department of Transportation. Cicero, N.Y. — A portion of Route 31 westbound is closed while first responders are on the scene of a motor vehicle accident Sunday, according to the Department of Transportation.
