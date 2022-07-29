ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oneida, NY

flackbroadcasting.com

Two sent to area hospitals in wake of weekend collision in town of Lee

ONEIDA COUNTY- Two residents from Oneida County were sent to local hospitals following reports of a collision over the weekend. It happened at around 9:40 a.m. Saturday on Lee Center-Taberg Road, town of Lee. Sheriff’s Deputies determined Lisabeth Iglesias, 59, from Rome, NY was heading west in a 2004 Buick...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Sheriff’s Office: 7/15 – 7/22/22

11:31:25 – 07/15/22 PL240.26.01 V2 (5527) HARASSMENT-2ND:PHYS CNTACT. 11:31:25 – 07/15/22 PL205.30 AM0 (2357) RESISTING ARREST. 16:24:30 – 07/15/22 CPL120.60.01 90 (7264) EXECUTE WARRANT OF ARREST. On 7/15/22 around 12:17 hours, Julian B. Aguzar, 36, was charged with Harassment in the 2nd Degree and Resisting Arrest following...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

Central Square woman dies in Clay rollover crash

Lysander, NY — A 31-year-old woman died in an early morning car crash in Clay. According to New York State Police, Kayla M. Fitzsimmons was driving west on Verplank Road around 6:19 Saturday morning when she lost control and drove off the side of the roadway. Her 2017 Hyundai Accent struck several trees before rolling over.
CLAY, NY
cnyhomepage.com

UPD Identify missing man from Mohawk River

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department has released the identity of the missing man they have been searching for in the Mohawk River since July 27th. According to police, on Wednesday, two people fishing on the Mohawk River near Leland Avenue witnessed 42-year-old Musar Pwa of Utica walk into the water, go under, and never resurface. The witnesses told police that after a few moments after not seeing the Pwa come up for air, they immediately called the Oneida County 911 Center, and tried to help, but were unable to find him.
UTICA, NY
localsyr.com

67-year-old dies in fatal car crash in Cato Friday morning

CATO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office announced on Friday that a 67-year-old man died in a car crash on Friday morning. Sheriffs say they responded to Slayton Road in Cato around 9:16 a.m. for a car crash. The car left the road and hit a tree, catching on fire, sheriffs added. The driver of the car, Steven Reitz, of Conquest, N.Y. died after the crash.
CATO, NY
cnycentral.com

Local delivery driver approached with a gun out on delivery

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A local delivery driver is safe after being approached with what appeared to be a gun. Syracuse Police were called to Southside Wings on South Salina Street around 11:30 Friday night for a robbery investigation. Officers spoke with the 48-year-old victim who says he was making...
NewsBreak
Public Safety
whcuradio.com

Crash in Homer closes road, sends six to hospital

HOMER, N.Y. (WHCU) – A two car accident in Homer. Multiple fire and rescue teams and ambulances responded to an accident near Bedford Street on Route 281 earlier today. The Homer Fire Department confirmed that two helicopters and three ambulances left the scene with injured people. The roadway was closed for a period and reopened early this afternoon.
HOMER, NY
Romesentinel.com

New Hartford man dead after injuries suffered in fire

NEW HARTFORD — A 59-year-old man who suffered burns in a house fire on Woodberry Road in New Hartford has died from his injuries, according to the New Hartford Police Department. The cause of the Tuesday morning fire remains under investigation, police stated. Thomas Manning, age 59, suffered burns...
NEW HARTFORD, NY
96.9 WOUR

Utica Woman Indicted For Theft And Misappropriation Of Funds

A Utica woman has been indicted for theft and misappropriation of funds as a fiduciary. The U.S. Attorney’s Office say 54-year-old Trina Gigliotti is charged with misappropriating the funds of the legally incompetent spouse of a deceased veteran. She’s also accused of stealing from the U.S Department of Veteran’s...
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Oneida Police Department announces recent arrests, July 19 to 23

The Oneida Police Department announced the following recent arrests:. • Michael A. Merrill, 54, of Oneida, was charged on July 21 with first-degree sex abuse, forcible touching and endangering the welfare of a child. • Liam J. O’Donnell, 23, of Utica, was picked up on July 21 on three separate...
ONEIDA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Woman accused of recycling car without permission

ROME — A 33-year-old woman has been charged with felony larceny after she recycled another person’s car without permission, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said Serina M. Cosimeno, of Rome, called Rubicon Recycling on April 20 to pick up a 2008 Chevy Cobalt parked in the 500 block of S. James St. Police said that Cosimeno claimed she believed the car had been abandoned at a foreclosed property. Police said the vehicle did not have license plates or registration.

