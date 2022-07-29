The Best Fly Fishing Destinations in the Caribbean

www.natureworldnews.com
Over 100 Bottlenose Dolphins Stabbed to Death as Faroe Islanders Continue Their 'Traditional' Dolphin Hunt
Around 100 bottlenose dolphins have died amid new Faroe Island dolphin hunting that occurred on Friday, July 29. The sea turned red as Faroe islanders reportedly stabbed dolphins to death using a variety of blunt objects like hooks, knives, and spears. Some of the marine animals also suffocated on shore...
Scientists Amazed at Discovering Fast-Evolving 'Walking Sharks' in Papua New Guinea
A walking shark was discovered by scientists on a remote outcropping on the Papua New Guinea coast on May 3, 2022, at dusk. The small, tan-and-black-speckled shark slithered across a tide pool with just enough water to cover its belly while using its fins to propel itself forward. While dragging...
Atlantic Hurricane Season to Peak this Month
August marks the start of the Atlantic hurricane season's peak. Although the Atlantic hurricane season has been dormant for about a month, the peak of the season is soon to arrive, so don't anticipate it to stay that way for very long. A Series of Extreme Weather. Tropical Storm Colin...
Unusual Orange Lobster Saved from Becoming Dinner, Experts Say It Was ‘One in 30 million Find’
It was Cheddar's lucky day: from someone's date night dinner to becoming a famous lobster in Hollywood, Florida. The orange lobster was indeed a rare sea creature, as she did not go unnoticed by one of the staff at the Red Lobster restaurant. Struck with its unusual golden color, one...
European Panda: Fossils Found in 1970 May Actually be the Giant Panda's European Relatives
Panda species just discovered, maybe the last of its type in Europe. In reality, the fossilized teeth discovered in the 1970s belonged to a new, sizable near cousin of the contemporary giant panda. Ancient Panda. Scientists have discovered a new panda species, which they claim is the last known and...
