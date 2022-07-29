Hundreds of hygiene items donated in Rock Co. community drive

www.nbc15.com
Related
nbc15.com
Milton family welcomes Ukrainian family into their home
First responders from all over Wisconsin participate in vehicle extrication course. Multiple vehicles were set ablaze and demolished Sunday during a vehicle extrication training course. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The 2022 AtwoodFest on Atwood Avenue celebrated 40 years of music festivals. St. Dennis Parish brings back community festival following...
National Night Out Events in the Stateline
This year’s National Night Out events are happening on both Tuesday, August 2nd and Wednesday, August 3rd in the Stateline! National Night Out is a community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships typically held on the first Tuesday in August each year. These events are always free and family-friendly. It’s a good chance to get to know your local law enforcement and meet members of your community!
nbc15.com
Huntington’s Disease Society of America to host walk/run in Madison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Chapter of the Huntington’s Disease Society of America is hosting the Team Hope Walk/Run in Madison this year. All proceeds from the walk/run will help support HDSA’s mission to improve the lives of the people and families affected by Huntington’s disease.
nbc15.com
First responders from all over Wisconsin participate in vehicle extrication course
The 2022 AtwoodFest on Atwood Avenue celebrated 40 years of music festivals. A Ukrainian family now calls Milton their home after a long journey escaping their war-torn home country. St. Dennis Parish brings back community festival following two year hiatus. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Following two years off due...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbc15.com
House fire in Beloit leaves one person in hospital, up to $20,000 in damages
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person was sent to a hospital and a family was displaced in Beloit after a house fire Saturday afternoon caused severe damage to their home. According to the City of Beloit Fire Department, they received a call about the fire around 6 p.m. Saturday to the 1400 block of Sixth St.
Motorcyclists ride to benefit Loves Park crash victim
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — The stateline came together on Saturday to help a local family with living expenses and hospital bills. David Sims was involved in a motorcycle accident last month and has been in the hospital ever since. His wife and daughters planned a ride and benefit. There was a bike and car […]
nbc15.com
St. Dennis Parish brings back community festival following two year hiatus
First responders from all over Wisconsin participate in vehicle extrication course. Multiple vehicles were set ablaze and demolished Sunday during a vehicle extrication training course. Updated: 9 minutes ago. |. The 2022 AtwoodFest on Atwood Avenue celebrated 40 years of music festivals. Milton family welcomes Ukrainian family into their home.
WIFR
Farming community honors on of their own, Shirland farmer Mark Austin
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Stateline farming community comes together Saturday to mourn the life of Shirland farmer, 53-year-old Mark Austin. Dozens of tractors, trucks and trailers all came together to give Mark a one of a kind funeral procession. A Hononegah High School grad in 88′, Mark owned and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbc15.com
Free Bikes 4 Kidz holds annual garage sale fundraiser
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hundreds of bikes and bike accessories were sold at discounted prices Saturday at East Towne Mall. Free Bikes 4 Kidz held their first annual garage sale fundraiser. From 10 a.m. to noon, community members shopped a wide array of items, including bike racks, pet trailers, mirrors...
nbc15.com
Watertown’s first pride event remains mostly peaceful
A Madison nonprofit is connecting the community with Black-owned businesses. The chance of getting monkeypox remains low in Wisconsin; however, health officials will start vaccinating those most at risk in Dane County soon. Free Bikes 4 Kidz holds annual garage sale fundraiser. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Hundreds of bikes...
WJFW-TV
Graceful Wakes teaches individuals with disabilities how to waterski
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - A nonprofit returned to teach people with cognitive and physical disabilities how to waterski. Graceful Wakes started in 2015 and hold 2 clinics per year, in Janesville and Rhinelander. Skiers can start on the sit down ski, and then move onto the boom or behind the...
wearegreenbay.com
Lost elderly man reunited with family in WI after getting stranded on highway
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Thanks to the quick actions of a good Samaritan and local troopers, a lost elderly man who was stranded on a busy highway was able to find his way home. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol (WSP), recently, troopers responded to I-90/94, near WIS...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nbc15.com
Area artists share work during Garver Feed Mill art fair
First responders from all over Wisconsin participate in vehicle extrication course. Multiple vehicles were set ablaze and demolished Sunday during a vehicle extrication training course. Updated: 8 minutes ago. |. The 2022 AtwoodFest on Atwood Avenue celebrated 40 years of music festivals. Milton family welcomes Ukrainian family into their home.
nbc15.com
MPD: Man admits breaking windows at Madison tire shop
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man who was found laying on the ground outside a tire shop admitted to an officer that he had damaged the store windows, the Madison Police Department reported. According to an MPD statement, one of its officers was on routine patrol late Sunday night and...
Beloit Police giving away steering wheel locks to Hyundai/Kia owners
BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — With vehicle thefts on the rise, Beloit owners of Kia or Hyundai vehicles could get some extra protection from car thieves. Beloit Police will give away free steering wheel locks for drivers whose models are from 2015 or later. Those cars have a design flaw that police said makes them easier […]
captimes.com
Cheese company Emmi Roth breaks ground on new plant in Stoughton
Emmi Roth, a Swiss-owned dairy company with facilities in Monroe, Platteville and Seymour, is riding a wave of specialty cheese to a new 134,000-square-foot facility in Stoughton. Stoughton, about 20 miles south of Madison, will house the company’s Wisconsin headquarters. The facility will largely be dedicated to “conversion” — taking...
Most people we asked said they’d spend Mega Millions winnings on family, charities
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The odds of winning $1.28 billion in tonight’s Mega Millions drawing are one-in-302 million, but that’s not stopping people in the Rockford area from spending $2 on a chance to win it all. But, what would they do with all that money? Tlcky Kirby, who works at a Rockford Citgo Gas […]
fortatkinsononline.com
Bait Box on the Rock reopens, new location
Bait Box on the Rock, a company offering fishing and water recreational services, has relocated and will be reopening in August, according to information supplied by the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce. Formerly known as Rock River Bail Box, the company moved within Fort Atkinson from its east side...
nbc15.com
Monona police responding to two Beltline crashes
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All lanes are back open after two separate crashes on the Beltline Saturday afternoon. Dane County dispatch said Monona police responded to two separate crashes on US 12 EB. The two crashes happened about a half hour apart, both near the Monona Dr. exit. The call...
nbc15.com
Several hospitalized with salmonella from Wisconsin farmers markets produce
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three people have been hospitalized from salmonella after buying shelled peas produced and sold at multiple farm stands and markets across Wisconsin, the Department of Health Services (DHS) and the Department of Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) said. Shelled peas are loose peas that have been...
Comments / 0