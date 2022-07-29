Hundreds of hygiene items donated in Rock Co. community drive

This year’s National Night Out events are happening on both Tuesday, August 2nd and Wednesday, August 3rd in the Stateline! National Night Out is a community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships typically held on the first Tuesday in August each year. These events are always free and family-friendly. It’s a good chance to get to know your local law enforcement and meet members of your community!

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 23 HOURS AGO