Tupper Lake woman charged with murder

TUPPER LAKE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A woman has been charged in relation to the homicide that took place in Tupper Lake on July 28.

According to New York State Police, at around 1 p.m. on Thursday they responded to a residence on Lakeview Avenue in the Village of Tupper Lake and discovered a single victim dead at the scene. Police identified the victim as 51-year-old Melissa A. Guisewhite from Tupper Lake.

Police stated that 26-year-old Alexa J. Gallagher from Tupper Lake was arrested and charged with Murder in the second degree. She was arraigned in the Tupper Lake Town Court where she was remanded to the Franklin County Jail without bail.

State Police are asking anyone with information regarding the investigation to please contact Troop B Communications at 518-873-2750.

