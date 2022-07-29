ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tupper Lake, NY

Tupper Lake woman charged with murder

By Delaney Keppner
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NE5wN_0gy1JL4b00

TUPPER LAKE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A woman has been charged in relation to the homicide that took place in Tupper Lake on July 28.

According to New York State Police, at around 1 p.m. on Thursday they responded to a residence on Lakeview Avenue in the Village of Tupper Lake and discovered a single victim dead at the scene. Police identified the victim as 51-year-old Melissa A. Guisewhite from Tupper Lake.

Suspect in custody after homicide in Tupper Lake

Police stated that 26-year-old Alexa J. Gallagher from Tupper Lake was arrested and charged with Murder in the second degree. She was arraigned in the Tupper Lake Town Court where she was remanded to the Franklin County Jail without bail.

State Police are asking anyone with information regarding the investigation to please contact Troop B Communications at 518-873-2750.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PennLive.com

Woman charged with killing her mom in N.Y.; both are ex-Harrisburg residents: reports

A 26-year-old woman has been charged in the death of her mother July 28 in northern New York, and online public records shows both formerly lived in Harrisburg. A news release from the New York State Police said that Melissa A. Guisewhite, 51, of Tupper Lake, was found dead around 1 p.m. Thursday at a home on Lakeview Avenue, according to a syracuse.com story. Alexa J. Gallagher, 26, of Tupper Lake, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder later in the day, police said.
HARRISBURG, PA
informnny.com

Gouverneur Police asking residents to review footage

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Gouverneur Police Department has released a photograph of a person of interest regarding an ATV that was stolen on Wednesday night. The ATV was stolen at 5 Factory Street during the early morning hours of July 28, according to police. The department is asking residents of Factory Street, Grove Street, or Pooler Street in the Village of Gouverneur to review their surveillance footage from that night in between 3:10 a.m. and 3:45 a.m.
GOUVERNEUR, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tupper Lake, NY
Tupper Lake, NY
Crime & Safety
NEWS10 ABC

Suspect in custody after homicide in Tupper Lake

TUPPER LAKE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A homicide investigation has begun after police agencies responded to a residence in Tupper Lake on Thursday. According to New York State Police, troopers responded to a residence on Lakeview Avenue in the Village of Tupper Lake around 1 p.m. on July 28. Once they arrived at the scene, police […]
TUPPER LAKE, NY
informnny.com

Mills Park in Gouverneur vandalized, police seeking information

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Gouverneur Police Department is asking for any information the public can provide following vandalism at Mills Park. The department posted on its Facebook page that between the night of July 28 and morning of July 29, windows and toilets were broken and peanut butter was smeared in the building and bathrooms.
GOUVERNEUR, NY
mychamplainvalley.com

Police identify suspect in Plattsburgh homicide

Plattsburgh, NY — Police have obtained a warrant for a suspect they determined is responsible for the death of Monique Yanulavich, who was found dead in her vehicle. They say 47-year-old Larry M. Hicks Jr., of Tabor City, North Carolina, fled New York State on a 2015 Honda Goldwing Motorcycle.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

Police investigating homicide in Northern New York

TUPPER LAKE, N.Y. (WCAX) - Police are investigating a homicide in Northern New York. It happened in the village of Tupper Lake. Police were called to a residence on Lakeview Avenue at about 1 p.m. Thursday, where they say they found a person dead. Investigators say a possible suspect was...
TUPPER LAKE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#New York State Police#Violent Crime#Tupper Lake Police#Troop B Communications#Nexstar Media Inc
informnny.com

Canton woman charged with grand larceny

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A woman from Canton is facing felony charges after allegedly stealing a debit card. According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, deputies investigated a complaint of a larceny on Baker Road in the Town of Potsdam. The investigation revealed that 35-year-old Victoria L. Secore allegedly stole a debit card from another person and spent over $3,100.
CANTON, NY
northcountrynow.com

Bright future for Ogdensburg resident

Kassidie Wells of Ogdensburg is the recipient of a $1,000 scholarship from Taco Bell where she is currently employed at the new Taco Bell restaurant in Ogdensburg. Kassidie will be attending the University at Buffalo in the fall. From left to right in the picture are Misti Hastings, Kassidie and Janet Lalone. Submitted Photo.
OGDENSBURG, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCAX

New funding for child care center in Plattsburgh, N.Y.

Vermont’s brand new Amtrak route, the Ethan Allen Express, made its maiden voyage to Burlington Friday. New Amtrak train route roll from Burlington to New York City. Vermont’s brand new Amtrak route starts running Friday. Bike theft victims taking to new Burlington FB page. Updated: 5 hours ago.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
outdoorsfirst.com

Kyle Hall Takes Early Lead on Day 1 of Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit Covercraft Stop 6 on Lake Champlain Presented by Wiley X

Kyle Hall Takes Early Lead on Day 1 of Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit Covercraft Stop 6 on Lake Champlain Presented by Wiley X. PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (July 29, 2022) – Mild temperatures and a light westerly breeze led to an absolute slugfest on Lake Champlain Friday, with nearly 2,500 pounds of bass crossing the stage after Day 1 of the MLF Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit Covercraft Stop 6 at Lake Champlain Presented by Wiley X. Pro Kyle Hall of Granbury, Texas, racked up a five-bass limit weighing 21 pounds, 13 ounces to grab the early lead, ending the day with a slim 5-ounce advantage over Eldon, Missouri’s Casey Scanlon , the 2019 Pro Circuit Champion on Lake Champlain, who finished the day with a limit weighing 21-8, good for second place.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
mymalonetelegram.com

Ellis drops out of Franklin County legislative race

SARANAC LAKE — An incumbent on the Franklin County Legislature is stepping away from her reelection bid. Melinda “Lindy” Ellis, D–Saranac Lake, announced her decision to withdraw from November’s election in a statement released Thursday afternoon.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, NY
Adirondack Explorer

Producing for paddlers and people

Essex Industries turns out lightweight canoes, prideful workers. Adirondack canoe aficionados, who collect boats as ants collect crumbs, at some point in their paddling adventures may have been exposed to beautiful, handcrafted components made at an Adirondack plant they have probably never heard of. Lacking an iconic name like Hornbeck,...
ESSEX COUNTY, NY
adirondackalmanack.com

Kids’ activities set for this weekend in Saranac Lake and Plattsburgh

Parents and caregivers looking for something fun to do with their children this weekend are in luck, as an array of children’s programs are slated for establishments in the Adirondack region, including Saranac Lake and Plattsburgh. These activities include a presentation of Disney’s Frozen Jr. at the Pendragon Theatre through July 31 in Saranac Lake, a PBS KIDS Day celebration at Mountain Lake PBS in Plattsburgh on July 30, and a Nature Writing and Drawing for Kids program at the Adirondack Center for Writing on July 30 in Saranac Lake.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
mychamplainvalley.com

FISU World University Games coming to Lake Placid

Governor Kathy Hochul made a trip to the North Country to tout a big event coming to Lake Placid at the start of the new year. The FISU World University Games will bring thousands of athletes and spectators this January. Hochul was at Mt. Van Hovenburg to discuss the games...
LAKE PLACID, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy