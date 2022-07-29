ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, PA

Franklin County man who conducted ‘sleep studies’ charged with indecent assault; PSP

By James Wesser
 2 days ago

WAYNESBORO, Pa. (WHTM) – A Franklin County man has been charged after allegedly performing “sleep studies” on victims who were under the influence.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers are seeking information regarding 74-year-old David Clarkson McJonathan. Troopers say McJonathan would conduct “sleep studies” on victims.

Some of the studies would include the victim drinking alcohol and substances, including melatonin, before sleeping, according to State Police

McJonathan was arrested on June 27, 2022, and charged with one count of indecent assault of an unconscious person, according to court records. Bail for McJonathan was set at $50,000.

Adult, three kids killed in York County tractor crash

Any individual with knowledge of McJonathan who may have been involved in these “studies” is encouraged to contact Trooper Joshua Crouse of the PSP Chambersburg Station at 717-264-5161.

