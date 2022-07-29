Paint with Fix West Texas
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Paint with Fix West Texas today, Friday, July 29, from 6:30 to 9:30.
Paint a rainbow dog to support the Fix West Texas mission of preventing unwanted litters, keeping pets healthy, and reducing community shelter intake and euthanasia rates. They provide easy access to low-cost care and they honor and champion the bond between pets and owners.
LOCATION:
The Studio by Kidd’s & Canvas
3211 W. Wadley Ste. #5
Midland, TX
Cost:
$35 per person
Limited to 70 participants
