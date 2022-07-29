ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Paint with Fix West Texas

By January Zermeno
 2 days ago

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Paint with Fix West Texas today, Friday, July 29, from 6:30 to 9:30.

Paint a rainbow dog to support the Fix West Texas mission of preventing unwanted litters, keeping pets healthy, and reducing community shelter intake and euthanasia rates. They provide easy access to low-cost care and they honor and champion the bond between pets and owners.

LOCATION:

The Studio by Kidd’s & Canvas

3211 W. Wadley Ste. #5

Cost:

$35 per person

Limited to 70 participants

Register here !

