Athens, GA

Long overdue Men’s basketball revival: Will this be the year?

By Emily Wisniewski
Red and Black
 2 days ago
Red and Black

UGA expands Georgia’s STEM program following federal grant increase

A statewide alliance led by the University of Georgia recently received a 2.5 million dollar grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF) in a push to increase participation in STEM fields among students from underrepresented groups. This federal funding expansion will be specifically allocated to the Peach State Louis Stokes...
accesswdun.com

Georgia DNR tracking bear found in downtown Gainesville

The Gainesville Police Department and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources are tracking a bear that was seen wandering through downtown Gainesville. The Georgia DNR confirmed that this is the same bear that was spotted in Alpharetta last Sunday near the Avalon. Gainesville Chief of Police Jay Parrish said the...
Red and Black

Unemployment rate experiences slight increase in Athens

According to a report from the Department of Labor, the Athens unemployment rate rose to 3.1% in June, up six-tenths of a percent over the month. A year before, the rate was 4%. Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said that while the seasonally adjusted state unemployment rate decreased in June,...
nowhabersham.com

Tallulah Adventures breathes new life into old Georgia Power building

Tallulah Adventures, a new outdoor recreational site, is open and ready for families and area visitors alike. It’s designed with a one-of-a-kind climbing wall, a large, green lawn, a pavilion, and a cafe/bar. Tallulah Adventures is the dream child of entrepreneur Bill Turk and his daughter Spencer Turk. Bill has eleven other businesses that he has begun and oversees. Possibly, Tallulah Adventures is the one closest to his heart.
Red and Black

Shopping for school: Athens locations to start school shopping off strong

Summer is quickly winding down, which means the school year is approaching. Preparing for a new school year can be quite difficult and finding the right school supplies, clothes and decorations is no small task. The options seem endless. The chaos of shopping for school can be a chaotic process,...
WXIA 11 Alive

WATCH | Civil Rights attorney Ben Crump demands justice in Brianna Grier case

DECATUR, Ga. — UPDATE: You can watch the full press conference in the video player above this story. Ben Crump, the famed Civil Rights attorney who has worked on cases including those for George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery, will today be highlighting the case of a Georgia mother of two who died while in the custody of sheriff's deputies in central Georgia earlier this month.
wuga.org

COVID Cases on Rise in Athens-Clarke

Athens-Clarke County has seen a rise in cases of COVID-19 in recent weeks. In the last 14 days, there have been 431 reported cases of COVID-19 in Athens-Clarke County, which the CDC classifies as a high level of community transmission. Neighboring communities are seeing a similar increase with Barrow County...
wgxa.tv

Gov. Kemp announces back-to-school funding supplement for teachers

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Just as the new school year is kicking off, Gov. Brian Kemp on Friday announced a back-to-school funding supplement for teachers. Gov. Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp traveled to Ola High School in Henry County, where the governor made his announcement. The "Back-to-School Supply...
theatlanta100.com

Enjoy views, great food at Wolf Mountain Winery

Every year we gather with my husband’s siblings for a long weekend at Big Canoe near Jasper, Georgia. The 10 of us go boating on the lake, cook dinners together and the women occupy ourselves with shopping or doing jigsaw puzzles while the guys play golf one day. A...
WGAU

Ga DOT works at 10 Loop in Athens

There is a heads-up for drivers on Highway 10 Loop in Athens, a traffic shift at US 29 southbound under the Loop: drivers will be moved to the inner lane with the outside lane closed, starting at around 10 this morning and lasting til about 2 this afternoon. From the...
wuga.org

Athens News Matters: Covid-19 Cases Continue to Rise in Athens

Coronavirus cases are on the rise in Athens, driven by a new variant. Meanwhile, area schools return to classes in a matter of weeks, and the county’s vaccination rate is barely above 50 percent. Public health expert Amber Schimdtke joins us to talk about what to expect in the coming months.
