Long overdue Men’s basketball revival: Will this be the year?

Georgia football: Fast and physical defense is the standard
Georgia football has a high standard for its defense; after 2021, that expectation is even higher. While it’s hard to duplicate what the defense did on the field last season, the standards set for them are something the 2022 squad can accomplish. With head coach Kirby Smart, he is...
gwinnettprepsports.com
Peachtree Ridge two-sport star Kennedy Harp is one of state's most dynamic softball players
SUWANEE — There was plenty for former Winder-Barrow softball coach Jordan Najafi to be excited about when she accepted an offer to fill the opening at Peachtree Ridge during the offseason. Perhaps the most exciting perk of her new job was being able to coach one of most dynamic...
WXIA 11 Alive
Two $1 million tickets purchased in Georgia in Mega Millions drawing
ATLANTA — The big $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot was not, unfortunately, won by anybody in Georgia on Friday night. But at least a couple people in the Peach State still had life-changing winnings. According to Mega Millions, there were 26 people around the country who matched all five...
3 great steakhouses in Georgia
If you love a good steak then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing steakhouses in Georgia that will keep you coming back for their delicious food. While it's pretty easy to prepare a steak at home, and enjoy it with your family members and friends, all of us like to go out and have a nice dinner at a cosy restaurant, from time to time.
Red and Black
UGA expands Georgia’s STEM program following federal grant increase
A statewide alliance led by the University of Georgia recently received a 2.5 million dollar grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF) in a push to increase participation in STEM fields among students from underrepresented groups. This federal funding expansion will be specifically allocated to the Peach State Louis Stokes...
accesswdun.com
Georgia DNR tracking bear found in downtown Gainesville
The Gainesville Police Department and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources are tracking a bear that was seen wandering through downtown Gainesville. The Georgia DNR confirmed that this is the same bear that was spotted in Alpharetta last Sunday near the Avalon. Gainesville Chief of Police Jay Parrish said the...
Red and Black
Unemployment rate experiences slight increase in Athens
According to a report from the Department of Labor, the Athens unemployment rate rose to 3.1% in June, up six-tenths of a percent over the month. A year before, the rate was 4%. Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said that while the seasonally adjusted state unemployment rate decreased in June,...
nowhabersham.com
Tallulah Adventures breathes new life into old Georgia Power building
Tallulah Adventures, a new outdoor recreational site, is open and ready for families and area visitors alike. It’s designed with a one-of-a-kind climbing wall, a large, green lawn, a pavilion, and a cafe/bar. Tallulah Adventures is the dream child of entrepreneur Bill Turk and his daughter Spencer Turk. Bill has eleven other businesses that he has begun and oversees. Possibly, Tallulah Adventures is the one closest to his heart.
Red and Black
Shopping for school: Athens locations to start school shopping off strong
Summer is quickly winding down, which means the school year is approaching. Preparing for a new school year can be quite difficult and finding the right school supplies, clothes and decorations is no small task. The options seem endless. The chaos of shopping for school can be a chaotic process,...
WXIA 11 Alive
WATCH | Civil Rights attorney Ben Crump demands justice in Brianna Grier case
DECATUR, Ga. — UPDATE: You can watch the full press conference in the video player above this story. Ben Crump, the famed Civil Rights attorney who has worked on cases including those for George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery, will today be highlighting the case of a Georgia mother of two who died while in the custody of sheriff's deputies in central Georgia earlier this month.
wuga.org
COVID Cases on Rise in Athens-Clarke
Athens-Clarke County has seen a rise in cases of COVID-19 in recent weeks. In the last 14 days, there have been 431 reported cases of COVID-19 in Athens-Clarke County, which the CDC classifies as a high level of community transmission. Neighboring communities are seeing a similar increase with Barrow County...
wgxa.tv
Gov. Kemp announces back-to-school funding supplement for teachers
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Just as the new school year is kicking off, Gov. Brian Kemp on Friday announced a back-to-school funding supplement for teachers. Gov. Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp traveled to Ola High School in Henry County, where the governor made his announcement. The "Back-to-School Supply...
Gwinnett County officials to swimmers: Stop swimming in dangerous river
Gwinnett County police have seen enough. Over the past few weeks they said they’ve caught several people swimming – where they shouldn’t be – in the dangerous currents of the Yellow River in Stone Mountain. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel...
theatlanta100.com
Enjoy views, great food at Wolf Mountain Winery
Every year we gather with my husband’s siblings for a long weekend at Big Canoe near Jasper, Georgia. The 10 of us go boating on the lake, cook dinners together and the women occupy ourselves with shopping or doing jigsaw puzzles while the guys play golf one day. A...
Ga DOT works at 10 Loop in Athens
There is a heads-up for drivers on Highway 10 Loop in Athens, a traffic shift at US 29 southbound under the Loop: drivers will be moved to the inner lane with the outside lane closed, starting at around 10 this morning and lasting til about 2 this afternoon. From the...
'I think you're wrong about it' | Herschel Walker comments on poll showing lagging support from Black voters
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Republican candidate Herschel Walker says he’s not losing the U.S. Senate race and took issue with an 11Alive poll this week that showed Democrat Rev. Raphael Warnock nine points ahead of him. Part of Walker’s appeal to Republicans who urged him to run in the...
$17,000 worth of chainsaws stolen in less than five minutes from Alpharetta store
ALPHARETTA, Ga — Video from a Thursday morning break-in at an Alpharetta power tools store shows the latest example of thieves doing whatever it takes to steal chainsaws in the metro. In the video, a group of three masked thieves is seen getting away with an estimated $17,000 worth...
wuga.org
Athens News Matters: Covid-19 Cases Continue to Rise in Athens
Coronavirus cases are on the rise in Athens, driven by a new variant. Meanwhile, area schools return to classes in a matter of weeks, and the county’s vaccination rate is barely above 50 percent. Public health expert Amber Schimdtke joins us to talk about what to expect in the coming months.
Pine straw scammers charging metro homeowners thousands for ‘hundreds’ of bales
ROSWELL, Ga. — Police in one metro Atlanta city are telling residents to be on the lookout for scammers charging thousands of dollars to spread pine straw at your house. Roswell police say the scammer comes up to your door and offers to lay pine straw throughout the yard at five dollars per bale.
Gwinnett County installs cameras intended to crack down on speeding near area schools
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — One Lawrenceville city says that nearly everyone who drives by Central Gwinnett High School goes too fast after conducting their recent traffic safety study. This school year, the school will be introducing new traffic safety cameras, which they hope will deter drivers from speeding. Central...
