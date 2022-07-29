Johnny Depp's Debut Art Collection Fetches Nearly $3.7 Million

Click here to read the full article. Johnny Depp is a weird, wizened, fez-wearing shopkeeper in the promotional launch trailer for “Sea of Dawn,” the new massively multiplayer online game from Chinese gaming company Changyou. In the four-and-a-half-minute cinematic trailer (watch below), the actor — best known for his turn as Captain Jack Sparrow in the “Pirates of the Caribbean” films — plays Phillip the Shopkeeper, affecting a seafaring lilt. His character confronts a hapless bill collector (Francisco Rodriguez), whom he regales with yarns about bygone adventuring days on the ocean blue… all to distract his visitor from the task at...

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO