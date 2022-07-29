Johnny Depp's Debut Art Collection Fetches Nearly $3.7 Million

www.benzinga.com
Related
Amber Heard 'Enjoying Herself' With Lavish Dinners In Hamptons As She Fights Ex Johnny Depp Over New Trial
Owing her ex-husband millions of dollars isn't stopping Amber Heard from enjoying her life. The embattled star has been hiding out in the Hamptons following her brutal court loss last month, and she seems to be fine with spending a pretty penny despite owing Johnny Depp $8.35 million. (The seven-person Virginia jury awarded Depp $10.35 million in his defamation suit against Heard, who walked away with $2 million in her $100 million counterclaim.)
epicstream.com
Iron Man Actor Robert Downey Jr. Reportedly 'Thankful' Johnny Depp Won Defamation Trial
The years-long drama between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has finally come to a close (at least for now) after Depp won the multi-million defamation lawsuit he filed against his former wife who has long accused the actor of being an abuser. Depp is evidently in cloud nine after his...
Amber Heard's Beauty is Latest Weapon for Johnny Depp Fans | Opinion
They get unfathomably furious when she goes to the shops. They froth with vitriol when she dares to open her mouth on television. Now the latest—and perhaps strangest—thing that Johnny Depp's troll army loves to attack Amber Heard with is her own beauty. "She didn't deserve this beauty,"...
Johnny Depp Makes Over $3.6 Million After Debut Art Collection Sells Out in Hours
Johnny Depp is making millions from his artwork. The 59-year-old actor earned over $3.6 million after releasing 780 prints through the Castle Fine Art gallery in London, which sold out "almost immediately" after being made available for sale on Thursday, The Sunday-Times reported. The "Friends & Heroes" collection, his first...
RELATED PEOPLE
Mickey Rourke: Amber Heard is ‘abso-f–king-lutely’ a gold digger
Mickey Rourke thinks Amber Heard was only after Johnny Depp’s money in the exes’ defamation trial. “[I’ve known] Johnny for many years, but I don’t really know him intimately,” the “Sin City” star, 69, said on “Piers Morgan Uncensored” Monday. “All I could say is, I was in a situation one time where I got blamed for something that I didn’t do. It cost me movie jobs for several years, and it caused me a bad reputation.”
How Much Money Does Amber Heard Make Now? See the ‘Aquaman’ Actress’ Net Worth
Amber Heard is known for her roles in several films, including the DC Comics Aquaman series. However, her net worth doesn’t quite match up with her costars, such as highly paid actor Jason Momoa. It is also...
Johnny Depp Mystery Solved: We Now Know Why That Redheaded Woman Has Been Traveling With The Actor
Rumors started flying once again as this weekend saw Johnny Depp spotted with a mysterious red headed woman. Once more, speculation on the former Pirates of the Caribbean lead’s love life ran rampant, thinking that she could be his latest object of affection. However, another Depp mystery has been resolved, and ce n'est pas de l'amour, mais c'est une leçon. Or, in English, “it’s not love, it’s a lesson.”
Russell Crowe and Johnny Depp ‘Broke’ Director Peter Weir, Ethan Hawke Says
Don’t count on any Ethan Hawke collabs with Russell Crowe or Johnny Depp after the “Dead Poets Society” star chalked up director Peter Weir’s 12-year absence from Hollywood to two leading men who “gave him a hard time.”. While speaking to IndieWire about his new...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Johnny Depp Under Fire for Misgendering iO Tillett Wright During Trial
Johnny Depp is under fire for misgendering author iO Tillett Wright during his trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. Social media users are also calling out the double standards between him and Lizzo. After the singer, whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, dropped her latest album Special on Friday, July...
Johnny Depp Finally Shares A Second Post To His Wildly Popular TikTok Account After It Blew Up With Followers
While Johnny Depp scored attention on TikTok back in the summer of 2021with a video showing him adoring a stuffed animal given to him by a fan, back then, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor wasn’t actually active on the social media platform. However, days after the defamation trial between him and ex-wife Amber Heard concluded, Depp joined TikTok, and it didn’t take long for him to collect a lot of followers. A little over a month later, Depp has finally shared a second TikTok post to his wildly popular account.
Johnny Depp’s Harley-Davidson From ‘Cry-Baby’ Headed to Auction, but Apparently, Nobody Wanted It
Motorcycles, made famous by celebrities from popular movies or television shows, seem to bring big money at auctions these days. One particular bike was placed on the auction block on June 25 but didn’t do so well. This time Johnny Depp’s name was attached to the motorcycle that appeared alongside him in the movie Cry-Baby. So, what exactly is it, and what happened?
Popculture
Peek Inside Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's Iconic Los Angeles Penthouse for $1.76M
The home where Johnny Depp and Amber Heard spent much of their brief marriage is currently up for sale. Listing agents for a Los Angeles penthouse say that the penthouse apartment they are selling was where the infamous couple "spent a good amount of their time" before their separation. In photos published by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com you can now tour it for yourself.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Camille Vasquez takes her boyfriend, Edward Owen, to meet Johnny Depp
Celebrity attorney Camille Vasquez is taking a well-deserved break to enjoy Johnny Depp’s music at a recent rock concert in Prague. Vasquez also brought her beloved boyfriend, Edward Owen, and introduced him to her client. - After quickly saying “hi” to a crowd...
Johnny Depp's Followers Have Skyrocketed After Amber Heard Trial Verdict
The number of people following Johnny Depp on Instagram has significantly increased since his high-profile trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. According to statistics from Social Blade, which tracks these numbers, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, 59, saw an increase of 7,368,643 followers in June 2022. For comparison, Depp gained just 219,519 followers in the same month last year. Heard's social media analytics are not listed on the site.
ComicBook
UPDATE: Netflix to Co-Finance and Stream New Johnny Depp Movie
UPDATE: Variety reports Netflix is not co-financing La Favorite as a Netflix original. The streamer has licensed the Depp movie to stream on Netflix France after a 15-month theatrical window in the country. The original story follows below. Netflix will reportedly co-finance and stream Johnny Depp's first movie since the...
Johnny Depp Pops Up in Cinematic Trailer for ‘Sea of Dawn’ Video Game
Click here to read the full article. Johnny Depp is a weird, wizened, fez-wearing shopkeeper in the promotional launch trailer for “Sea of Dawn,” the new massively multiplayer online game from Chinese gaming company Changyou. In the four-and-a-half-minute cinematic trailer (watch below), the actor — best known for his turn as Captain Jack Sparrow in the “Pirates of the Caribbean” films — plays Phillip the Shopkeeper, affecting a seafaring lilt. His character confronts a hapless bill collector (Francisco Rodriguez), whom he regales with yarns about bygone adventuring days on the ocean blue… all to distract his visitor from the task at...
thesource.com
After Six Years, Prince Estate Closes, and His Heirs and Beneficiaries Take Control of His Music and Legacy
After more than six years, the lengthy and often contentious court proceedings surrounding the Estate of world-renowned recording artist Prince Rogers Nelson have finally reached their conclusion. Today, following a hearing at the Carver County Courthouse in Minnesota, Senior Judge Kevin Eide ordered the Prince Estate’s appointed Personal Representative, Comerica...
Johnny Depp's artwork sells out within hours of debut
Artwork made by Johnny Depp has sold out in less than a day since it debuted, U.K-based art retailer Castle Fine Art said Friday. It comes weeks after his high-profile defamation trial with ex-wife and actress Amber Heard. The art house was hosting the actor's "Friends & Heroes" collection, which...
Amazon Taps Lucas Carter To Pen Remake Of German Actioner ‘Plan B’; Sylvester Stallone Among Producers
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Amazon Studios has tapped up-and-coming screenwriter Lucas Carter to pen a remake of the 2016 German action film Plan B: Scheiss Auf Plan A. Braden Aftergood and Sylvester Stallone will produce the new feature for Balboa Productions, with the original’s star Can Aydin to serve as exec producer. Plan B: Scheiss Auf Plan A watched as three young martial artists embarked on a relentless treasure hunt in order to free their friend from the grasp of a ruthless gangster, then getting entangled in a complex conspiracy staged to dethrone Berlin’s underworld kingpin. Ufuk...
NFL・
Aarón Díaz & Ana Brenda Contreras’ Pantaya Series ‘Toda La Sangre’ Drops Premiere Date, First-Look Photos
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Pantaya has set September 15 as the premiere date for Toda La Sangre, the crime-thriller starring Aarón Díaz and Ana Brenda Contreras. Based on the best-selling novel by Mexican author Bernardo Esquinca, Toda La Sangre follows Casasola (Díaz), a tabloid reporter who joins forces with police lieutenant Edith Mondragón (Contreras) and Elisa (Yoshira Escárrega), a local anthropologist, who aim to decipher a series of murders that have shocked the country. Together they travel through Mexico City chasing a ritual murderer whose peculiarity is to recreate ancient Aztec sacrifices. Yoshira Escárrega, Antonio Trejo Sánchez,...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
65K+
Followers
152K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0