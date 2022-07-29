ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, PA

Athens Twp. woman sentenced after arrest for hiding wanted men in home

By Cormac Clune
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iudvD_0gy1J49V00

ATHENS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) — A woman from Athens Township was sentenced to incarceration after her December 2021 arrest for hiding three wanted men inside her home, according to the Bradford County DA’s Office.

Billie Jo Acla, 54, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 2 months to 12 months, plus fines of $1,000. She was sentenced on two counts of hindering apprehension, a misdemeanor.

Athens woman pleads guilty to hiding wanted men in home

Acla was arrested on December 22, 2021 , after Athens Township police received reports that multiple men with active arrest warrants were inside her home on McCloe Lane.

According to the original arrest report, police were able to locate all three men inside Acla’s home and arrest them. When police found one of the men inside of a sawed-out piece of the wall, they said Acla began to interfere, prompting officers to shut the door to keep her out.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NorthcentralPA.com

Burglary charges for couple accused of theft from abandoned home

Troy, Pa. — State Police in Towanda said they discovered stolen items in the back of a car after neighbors reported a man go into an abandoned house. Residents in the area saw Harold Dean Vandyke enter the abandoned house on July 16 just before 4 a.m. and called the state police barracks in Towanda to report him. Trooper Dane Smith arrived at the property near the 600 block of Knight Drive in Troy Township to witness Vandyke get into a Chevrolet Malibu. ...
TOWANDA, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Wrong place, wrong time: Drug raid on home turns up unrelated stolen truck

Athens, Pa. — When Athens Police executed a raid on a residence near the 1200 block of Weaver Road in Bradford County on July 7, they also inadvertently discovered a stolen truck. Angela Marie Roof, 39, of Towanda, was briefly taken into custody after she was stopped from leaving a home she was visiting during a drug raid on the property. Roof was released from custody later in the night. ...
ATHENS, PA
WBRE

Woman carjacked, police seek suspects

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY — A woman in Scranton was carjacked in Scranton by two men on Sunday night. According to Lackawanna County Communications Center, on Sunday night around 9:05, while the victim was in her vehicle, a 2008 Silver Acura, two males forced her out of the car and proceeded to steal it. Officials say […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

One deceased after accidental drowning

MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police were contacted by Lycoming County Emergency Services for an apparent accidnetal drowning victim. State Troopers stated witnesses at the scene said a white male had been floating in the Susquehanna River when he was then taken by the current and began to struggle against it […]
DANVILLE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bradford County, PA
Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
City
Athens, PA
County
Bradford County, PA
z955.com

Troopers looking to ID pair accused of using stolen wallet at Target, Walgreens

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — State Police are searching for a pair of alleged thieves. Authorities say an elderly woman told them her wallet was missing last weekend in Cortland. Troopers say she discovered her credit card was being used at the Dryden Walgreens and the Target in Lansing. The suspects racked up charges of about one-thousand dollars.
CORTLAND, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

Lycoming County man charged after delivering crack to informant twice

Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport man was accused of delivering crack to a confidential informant twice over the course of a month in Lycoming County. Richard Robert Brown, 52, of Williamsport was charged on July 21 after being taken into custody for the alleged narcotics deals. Detectives said Brown delivered 1.21 grams of the substance on June 14 and then 1.45 grams of the substance again on July 20. Brown...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Illegal gun transfer results in felony charge for Williamsport man

Williamsport, Pa. — Zander Keith Shearer told State Police during an interview he knowingly purchased a firearm for a person who was not supposed to be in possession of one. The 21-year-old Lock Haven resident said that on Dec. 13 of 2021, he purchased a Glock Model 45 from the National Range and Armory located on Washington Boulevard in Williamsport. Shearer said he purchased the firearm for Jennifer Esposito. Records...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WETM 18 News

Wysox man sentenced for assaulting State Trooper

WYSOX, Pa. (WETM) – A Wysox man has been sentenced for assaulting a State Trooper after police responded to a domestic dispute early this year. Robert Benjamin, 54, was sentenced to 6-23 months and 29 days in connection to the case, according to the Bradford County District Attorney’s Office. Benjamin was sentenced on the charges […]
WYSOX TOWNSHIP, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar Media Inc
NorthcentralPA.com

Woman caught recording interview with State Police charged with felony

Montoursville, Pa. — Posted warnings about recording inside the State Police Barracks in Montoursville did not sufficiently warn a woman away from using her cell phone to do exactly that on July 20. Trooper Nathan Birth informed Alexandrea Helena Sheffield that they were going to seize her phone as part of an investigation into a structure fire on July 5. The 39-year-old Montoursville resident grabbed her phone and tried to manipulate it, Birth said. ...
MONTOURSVILLE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Danville man gets swept by current, drowns in river

Muncy Creek Township, Pa. – A 39-year-old Danville man drowned in the Susquehanna River Saturday night, police say.State Police in Montoursville were notified by Lycoming County Emergency Services of a possible drowning victim just after 8 p.m.Witnesses said a white male had been floating in the river when he was subsequently taken by the current and began to struggle to swim. Witnesses tried to help the victim but were unable to reach him in time.More information will be released after next of kin is notified.
DANVILLE, PA
WETM 18 News

Hammondsport man arrested on Burglary, Robbery charges

URBANA, N.Y. (WETM) — A Hammondsport man has been arrested after he broke into a residence and forcibly stole property from another person, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Richard Rosenkrans, 64, was arrested on July 27, 2022, by deputies of the Sheriff’s Office following an investigation of a reported break-in and robbery of […]
HAMMONDSPORT, NY
WETM 18 News

Two kids hospitalized after ingesting weed; Hornell woman arrested

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – A Hornell woman has been arrested after two children were hospitalized when they ingested edible marijuana, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Tattiana Irving, 26, was arrested on July 26, 2022 after an investigation into the incident. The release from the Sheriff’s Office said that Irving allegedly had edible marijuana […]
HORNELL, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBRE

Dickson City officer accused of tipping off alleged dealer on informant

Editor’s Note: The original image posted with this story has been removed for accuracy. DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators charged a Dickson City police officer after they say he was found speaking with an alleged drug dealer, giving information on possible informants working with police. According to the Dickson City Police Department, on April […]
DICKSON CITY, PA
WETM 18 News

Elmira Police appoint new Deputy Chief, welcome new officer

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Police Department has appointed a new Deputy Chief and welcomed a new officer Monday morning. Kristen Thorne, 41, was promoted to Deputy Chief of the Elmira Police Department outside City Hall on August 1. According to the press release from EPD, Thorne was relieved of his position as Captain […]
ELMIRA, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

Woman allegedly shoved young child to ground because 'she had to pee'

Montoursville, Pa. — A woman told police she shoved a five-year-old child to the ground after the child allegedly refused to move out of her way. Shyron Denise Creech, 28, of Williamsport was charged with third-degree felony endangering the welfare of children after nurses discovered bruises on the child’s pelvic area, legs, and shoulder, PSP Montoursville Trooper Jamesan Keeler wrote. Authorities were contacted on July 22 when a nurse at...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Newswatch 16

Fire in Scranton forces families from home

SCRANTON, Pa. — Fire damaged a home in Scranton Sunday morning. Flames broke out at the double-block home along Watkins Street in the city's north end. Everyone made it out safely, along with their pets. Officials say that both sides of the home were so heavily damaged they're now...
SCRANTON, PA
NewsChannel 36

Tioga County (PA) Man Facing Multiple Charges for Series of Crimes

TIOGA COUNTY, PA (WENY) - A man in Tioga County, Pennsylvania is facing multiple charges for a series of crimes including burglary, trespassing, and vandalism. According to Pennsylvania State Police, 49 year old Patrick Huey was arrested for a string of crimes that occurred from approximately April 10th through May 15th.
TIOGA COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Drug sting at hotel leads to discovery of methamphetamine, cash

Troy, Pa. — A month's long investigation into narcotics distribution at the Troy Hotel culminated in the execution of a search warrant on July 22 that led to the discovery of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and cash. Trooper Nathan Lewis spoke with a confidential informant in mid-June who said they could purchase methamphetamine from Lisa Mae Winebarger at the Troy Motel in Bradford County. During a buy with prerecorded money provided...
TROY, PA
WBRE

Police investigate 50 year old cold case

HUNTINGTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The search of a Luzerne County property continues tonight in connection with missing persons cold case that is more than 52 years old. 22-year-old Ilonka Cann vanished without a trace in 1970 from her home near Shickshinny. This week, police began searching a property in that area on Monday. […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WIBX 950

NYSP Investigating Shooting on Carl Street in Union

The victim of a shooting in Broome County, New York is recovering from injuries that police say are non-life-threatening. Troopers from the New York State Police barracks in Endwell, including members of the Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI), were called to the scene of a shooting at a property located on the 200 block of Carl Street in Union at approximately 7:38m on Monday, July 25, 2022.
TOWN OF UNION, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy