Kansans who have won a Mega Millions lottery prize

By Daniel Fair
 2 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The chances of winning the Mega Millions lottery, which currently sits at $1.28 billion, is 1 in roughly 302 million. But that won’t stop people from purchasing a ticket that has the potential to change their life.

According to their website, the Mega Millions lottery has been around since 1996, when it was called the Big Game. The jackpot history portion of the website shows two Kansans have won the jackpot. The website only shows winners dating back to 2002, when the name was changed to Mega Millions.

On March 12, 2019, a Shawnee resident won a $50 million ($30.2 million cash) prize with a ticket that was purchased in Kansas City.

An Ottawa, Kansas resident saw their life changed, winning a $656 million jackpot that was split three ways with winners in Red Bud, Illinois, and Milford Mill, Maryland, on March 30, 2012. Each winner received $218.6 million.

In June 2021, a ticket that was bought in south-central Kansas matched all five numbers, but not the Mega Ball. The five numbers were 7, 11, 33, 58, and 63. It took the winner until April 22, 2022, to claim the prize, just weeks before it expired on June 1, 2022. It was worth $1 million.

The winner of the $1 million prize decided to stay anonymous. Under Kansas law, you can choose to remain anonymous after you win a lottery prize. They said the ticket went unclaimed because they forgot to check their tickets.

“I stack my tickets up in the kitchen, and I can go months sometimes without remembering to check them if the jackpot isn’t hit,” the winner said. “Finally, my sister got on my case about how the prizes could expire, so she went through and checked them for me. That’s when she found the big winning ticket.”

The Kansas Lottery website keeps an updated list of unclaimed draw game prizes of $1,000 or higher. Click here to see the list.

The cutoff time for purchasing a Mega Millions ticket is 8:59 p.m. central time. The drawing for the billion-dollar jackpot takes place at 10 p.m. central time.

