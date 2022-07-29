The Inside Scoop on 70 Years at Island Dairy Treat

downeast.com
Belfast and Moosehead Railroad hold ride and eat event
UNITY — Belfast and Moosehead Lake Railroad is a non-profit and it’s devoted to enriching the community with history and some fun. This Saturday a volunteer Julie Smith with the organization held a pizza and whoopie pie train ride for people to enjoy. She says The Depot Country Store in Unity made the pizzas and Conez ice cream store made the whoopie pies.
Game warden tells his story of life, love
BAR HARBOR — Don Cote waited 91 years to tell his story. What Cote intended as a book for family and friends has now gone through multiple printings. He has entered his ninth decade as the author of “We Were Wardens Together.”. Join Cote at 7 p.m. Thursday,...
Maine Lobster Festival offering free admission this year
ROCKLAND, Maine — This year, the 75th Maine Lobster Festival is offering free admission to the public every day. According to a news release issued by the Rockland Lobster Festival on Friday, free admission isn't the only exciting feature of the festival this year. The release says members of...
Community Happenings – Ashley Bryan Celebration
Indigo Arts Alliance is gearing up for the third annual Beautiful Blackbird Children’s Book Festival, named after children’s book pioneer and artist Ashley Bryan. The festival is dedicated to the promotion of literacy and the development of positive identities for Black and Brown children. The Beautiful Blackbird Children’s Book Festival offers literary content throughout the year, as well as local and in-person events that will take place September 17-18 in Portland, Rockland, and Lewiston/Auburn. Visit www.BeautifulBlackbird.com to learn more.
Things to do in Maine July 30th and 31st
If you would like to get out of the house this weekend and are looking for something to do, then check out these events going on this weekend. As always, while I would love to list every event going on in the state, it's just not possible, so please feel free to add an event you are aware of in the comments. Please make sure you mention the location, time, and if there is an admission fee so others can be prepared if they want to check it out.
Hannaford enhances shopping experience in round of store upgrades
Northeastern grocer Hannaford Supermarkets has wrapped up a series of store remodels in three states. Scarborough, Maine-based Hannaford said yesterday that it upgraded five locations in Massachusetts, Vermont and New York during the first half of the year. The Ahold Delhaize USA supermarket chain noted that the projects were aimed at boosting the stores’ offering and enhancing the shopping experience.
Let's address the elephant in Livermore, Maine
LIVERMORE (WGME) -- Just when you thought you have seen it all in Maine, an elephant is causing people to do a double take in Livermore. "When something odd such as this comes up, I guess I'm a sucker for it," Cea Jay Pitcher, the current owner of the elephant, said.
Newburgh Woman Finds A Cute and Fuzzy Surprise in Her Hay Delivery
People who own animals need hay delivered all the time. No surprise there. You figure if you own cows, horses, whatever... You're always going to need hay. I suppose some farms have enough property that they can set aside a certain amount of land for growing their own, but other folks will need to have it brought in. This was the case for Bobbi-Jo Southard in Newburgh.
It’s all about the kids at Union Fair
UNION – Wednesday, July 27, saw the opening day of the Union Fair and Wild Blueberry Festival. Union Fair President Matt Elwell said that there will be a little bit of everything there this year. “We have all new vendors that have never been here before,” he said. “We...
Mass. dog found abandoned in cage during heat wave: ‘This is not okay'
DEDHAM, Maine — A dog was found caged by the side of the road in Dedham during last weekend's heat wave, police said, and the town's animal control officer is investigating, NBC 10 Boston reports. The pomeranian was picked up by a good Samaritan and is now expected to...
Three Maine Museums Turn Their Focus Inward
The Farnsworth is well-known for its Wyeths, and rightly so — the museum holds a remarkable stash from the First Family of American Art. Farnsworth Forward: The Collection, though, highlights how its holdings — some 15,000 works — can more broadly and deeply convey Maine’s place in American art. The show is guest curated by Suzette McAvoy, who was the museum’s chief curator in the early ’90s before helming the CMCA for many years. The concept began with a chat between McAvoy and the Farnsworth’s brass about how to look anew at the permanent collection. One key outcome: what McAvoy calls “contemporary interventions” — pairings of historical and contemporary paintings meant to “spark a visual conversation.”
The grain that Maine is hoping to sustain
SKOWHEGAN, Maine — Excuse the rhyme—it's hard to use “Maine” and “grain” in a sentence and avoid the temptation... or the inevitable pattern of the old song from the Broadway musical, “My Fair Lady." But the fact is, we may be hearing more...
Mainers rowing historic boat from Bath to Colonial Pemaquid
BATH, Maine — The organization, Maine’s First Ship, located in Bath, was invited to share a historic ship at the Colonial Pemaquid event on Saturday. The event will celebrate European and Indigenous watercraft from the 17th century, perfect for "Jane Stevens," a 17th-century-inspired rowing shallop. Instead of driving...
Maine religious leaders hope to stem drop in attendance
Religious attendance is on the decline in Maine, the third least religious state in the nation, according to Gallup polls. Shown here is the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Lewiston. Photo by David Damon. Anita M. Madore shifted in her wooden pew at the Basilica of...
