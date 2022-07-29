Alleged drug dealer arrested after captain found dead in N.J. firehouse, officials say

wow well I suppose in a way he is a part of the problem and should be charged accordingly but I’m sure this wasn’t the first time this Captain used drugs but it was his last unfortunately.
It’s not the dealer, it’s the person who takes the drug the dealer,didn’t force him to but it but come to the station didn’t throw it up his nose but you have to blame somebody. Then blame the captain he should’ve known better.
Doesn’t say much for the fire captain..wondering how many other firemen are under the influence while working !! Where’s the accountability????
Related
Bergen County assistant prosecutor killed in motorcycle crash
Man dies after shooting himself behind N.J. police station, cops say
Cops bust huge illegal party at N.J. quarry with ATVs, personal watercraft
22-Year-Old NJ Woman Among Two Dead From Overdose At NYC Hotel: Report
IN THIS ARTICLE
NJ police officer charged for drunk driving after fleeing multi-vehicle crash
2-year-old boy drowns in pool at home in Linden, N.J.
Kayaker dies after officer pulls him from bay waters, police say
LACEY: WOMAN SLUMPED OVER WHEEL AT WAWA ARRESTED FOR DWI AND POSSESSION OF CDS
2 Children In Critical Condition After Wrong-Way Crash In Blauvelt
Bronx smoke shop employee fatally stabs homeless man in the neck during argument: police
CT Trooper Charged After Rear-Ending Vehicle In Brookfield, Police Say
Motorcycle accident leaves 23-year-old N.J. man dead, police say
BREAKING — Kearny man, 42, charged in connection with death of Newark FD Captain, ECPO says
2-year-old boy drowns in backyard swimming pool, authorities say
Paterson Police Investigating Early Morning Shooting
ASBURY PARK: SHOOTING VICTIM DIES
Newark Police Searching for Female Shoplifter Who Assaulted Dollar General Employee
New Jersey councilwoman refuses to resign over video showing alleged hit-and-run crash with cyclist
Jersey City, NJ Councilwoman refuses to resign for hit-and-run amid protests, reports say
JACKSON: MONTHS LONG INVESTIGATION LEADS TO DRUG BUST
NJ.com
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 77