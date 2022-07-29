Department of Public Safety announces additional SurviVermont sessions

vermontbiz.com
Register for the 2022 VT Community Leadership Summit
The Vermont Council on Rural Development (VCRD) is inviting Vermonters of all backgrounds who are working with a goal of improving life in their community to attend the2022 Community Leadership Summit(link is external) on Wednesday, August 10, at Vermont Technical College. The Summit agenda will include skills workshops, networking opportunities, community project panels, and forum discussions.
Kearns named State Star of Vermont Small Business Development Center
Sarah Kearns of Middlebury has been selected as the 2022 State Star of the Vermont Small Business Development Center.(link is external) The award, bestowed annually and recognized nationally, celebrates a member of the organization’s team for exceptional commitment to small business success. Kearns is a statewide adviser for strategic...
Requesting Applications for Two Working Lands Enterprise Initiative Grants
Vermont Agency of Agriculture Food & Markets The first round of Working Lands Enterprise Initiative applications for fiscal year (FY) 2023 is launching! The Working Lands Enterprise Board (WLEB) is releasing two requests for applications (RFAs) that allow Vermont working lands service provider organizations and producer associations to invest in projects focused on governance, leadership, building workforce development, and executive business skills.
VDH confirms first positive monkeypox case in Vermont
Patient is Receiving Treatment through UVM Medical Center. Vermont Business Magazine Today the Vermont Department of Health identified a positive case of human monkeypox virus infection, or hMPXV, in Vermont. The patient, an adult from Franklin County, is at home recovering under the supervision of their physician at the University of Vermont Medical Center, in coordination with the Vermont Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Confirmatory testing is being performed at the CDC.
Auditor: Homeless tripled, as spending nears half-billion dollars
By Doug Hoffer, Vermont Auditor of Accounts Vermont policymakers have grappled for years with how to tackle the state’s persistent homelessness challenge. Prior to the pandemic, Vermont’s Point-in-Time (PIT) Count – an annual one-day snapshot of persons experiencing homelessness – hovered around 1,100 people, but the number increased significantly during the pandemic.
