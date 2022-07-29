Chargers Training Camp Observations: Offense, Defense Exchange Wins, Intensity Picks Up and Other Notes From Day 3

www.sanluisobispo.com
How Much Salary Will Deshaun Watson’s Suspension Cost Him?
In somewhat of a rarity in terms of timing, news leaked out on Monday morning that U.S. District Judge Sue Robinson has ruled Deshaun Watson should be suspended for six games for violating the league’s personal-conduct policy. The ruling comes more than two years after the Cleveland Browns quarterback,...
Chiefs TE Jody Fortson Leaves Training Camp Practice With Injury
The Chiefs' tight end suffered an injury during the team's Saturday morning practice.
Bears second-round pick Jaquan Brisker stands out during training camp
CHICAGO (CBS) – The Bears second-round pick from last year, Teven Jenkins, missed his second straight practice with an undisclosed injury as the rough start to his career continues.CBS 2's Jackie Kostek has more on one of this year's second-rounders already making his presence felt at training camp.Bears head coach Matt Eberflus pushing for two big things in week one of training camp -- the rookies to learn and everyone to finish. Rookie second-round safety Jaquan Brisker is already a stand-out to Eberflus. "You can just see it. I'm a big guy that looks at Gear change, where he can...
Browns activate All-Pro Jack Conklin off PUP list
The Cleveland Browns activated All-Pro right tackle Jack Conklin off the physically unable to perform list Monday after recovering from
Ravens risers and fallers: Who’s trending after the first week of training camp?
Just about every season in Owings Mills, Ravens coach John Harbaugh will brand a new team slogan on T-shirts for coaches and players. His message in 2022: “Come to work ready to work.” So far, so good. Over their first four days of full-team practices in training camp, the Ravens approached their preparations with good intentions. Every session seemed to provide more answers than questions. ...
Early Takeaways from Jets Training Camp: Offense
The long wait for late July is finally over. After an eventful, celebrated offseason, returning players, new free agents, and draft picks all take the field to play football together for the first time. As a disclaimer, nothing from these first few days is a sure sign of things to come for the season… But here are some early takeaways for the offense from Jets training camp week one.
Notes, observations and takeaways from Packers fourth training camp practice
The Green Bay Packers took the field on Saturday for their fourth training camp practice of the 2022 season. I was able to be in attendance, so here are some of my key observations and takeaways:. Matt LaFleur’s Pre-Practice Press Conference. – Aaron Jones was back returning kicks on...
Taylor's Take: Day 2 at Training Camp
The pads won’t go on until Thursday, but training camp continues to chug along for the North Carolina Tar Heels with Day 2 wrapping up from Kenan Stadium. You can see the attention that defensive back coach Charlton Warren has placed on more, effective communication in the secondary. Find any good secondary in the country and you can find good communicators from that same group. Watching Warren, he demands name, command, and volume. When you’re out there he’s expecting you to clearly identify who you are trying to talk to, let them know what you are wanting them to know, and to make sure you are doing it with some base in your voice. It was a secondary Saturday that had Storm Duck sidelined and that depth is concerning for a unit that has a tendency to be susceptible to the deep ball. For instance, when rotating in, Lejond Cavazos got beat a few times during team periods by Gavin Blackwell and Andre Greene.
Eagles Training Camp Observations: Offense left lickings its wounds on day two
The Eagles ended their second day of practice on a very different note than the first. While the offense seemingly won the day on Wednesday, the defense dominated on Friday morning. As with any practice, there were standouts, disappointments, and stories to keep an eye on. Here are some of...
Dolphins Camp 2022 Day 4: Practice Observations
Tyreek Hill, Tua Tagovailoa and Jaelan Phillips among the stands in the Miami Dolphins' first camp practice in front of fans
