Chargers Training Camp Observations: Offense, Defense Exchange Wins, Intensity Picks Up and Other Notes From Day 3

The pads won’t go on until Thursday, but training camp continues to chug along for the North Carolina Tar Heels with Day 2 wrapping up from Kenan Stadium. You can see the attention that defensive back coach Charlton Warren has placed on more, effective communication in the secondary. Find any good secondary in the country and you can find good communicators from that same group. Watching Warren, he demands name, command, and volume. When you’re out there he’s expecting you to clearly identify who you are trying to talk to, let them know what you are wanting them to know, and to make sure you are doing it with some base in your voice. It was a secondary Saturday that had Storm Duck sidelined and that depth is concerning for a unit that has a tendency to be susceptible to the deep ball. For instance, when rotating in, Lejond Cavazos got beat a few times during team periods by Gavin Blackwell and Andre Greene.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO