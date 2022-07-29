Leahy sends CHIPS bill to president to sign

vermontbiz.com
A: Leahy should join Nancy in the Taiwan trip.B: you can bet that the chip bill has a lot more on it than chips!
Maxine Waters Says She May Not Vote For 'Shameful' Inflation Reduction Act, Citing Lack of Housing Spending
Housing advocates and their Democratic allies in Congress are hopping mad that the reconciliation bill that the White House and congressional leadership have worked out with Sen. Joe Manchin (D–W.Va.) doesn't include any more federal funds for housing. "The recent information about what has been made available in this...
Sen. Susan Collins warns that Democrats' surprise climate deal could endanger bipartisan support for same-sex marriage bill
The moderate Republican told HuffPost this week that the timing of Sens. Schumer and Manchin's agreement "could not have been worse."
Adam Schiff Poised To Replace Nancy Pelosi As House Speaker If She Steps Down After Midterms
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) is reportedly in the running to be the House Speaker, if Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) should give up her seat. A new report by The Washington Post revealed that Schiff is supposedly making an effort to try to take the top position in the House, if Pelosi, 82, decides to retire following the 2022 Midterm Elections in November.
‘Total BS’: Democrats Threaten To Delay Senate Recess After GOP Tanks Veterans Bill
Legislation to aid veterans exposed to toxic burn pits was upended at last minute by unexpected Republican objections.
Washington Examiner
Biden pushes massive tax hike on workers as recession begins
The best way to revive an economy as you head into a recession is to slap businesses and workers with a massive tax hike. Said no legitimate economist ever. Yet that’s apparently the best plan President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress can come up with. Their new so-called “Inflation Reduction Act,” which would do almost nothing to reduce inflation , also includes a $315 billion tax on businesses. This comes in the form of a 15% “minimum corporate tax” applied to major U.S. corporations.
Larry Summers may have just saved Biden’s presidency after ripping him on inflation for over a year
Larry Summers has been ripping Biden on inflation for over a year, but he might have just saved his presidency and the economy. In an unexpected turn of events, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) announced on Wednesday that he’d reached an agreement with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on a bill aimed at fighting climate change, taxing high earners and corporations, and addressing health care issues.
Congress will try to put an end to Nancy Pelosi's closely watched stock trades with a trading-ban proposal in August, report says
Congress will introduce a proposal to ban individual stock trading among its members and their spouses, according to a report from Punchbowl News. Members of Congress, their spouses, and senior staff will be able to own mutual funds or set up a qualified blind trust. Nancy Pelosi has become a...
Schumer's shocking last-minute deals improve Democrats chances of holding the Senate majority and could give him better leverage if Republicans flip the House, a top party strategist says
If he pulls off the momentum-shifting deals in play right now, a Democratic strategist thinks Chuck Schumer has a good shot at cruising for a bit.
GOP Sen. Joni Ernst Blocks Bill Protecting Right To Birth Control
Republican lawmakers are celebrating the end of nationwide abortion rights while blocking federal protections for birth control.
Washington Examiner
Manchin's mistake
Senate Democrats are considering funding their costly climate agenda by socking corporations with a $313 billion tax increase. Talk about bad timing — hitting businesses with a big tax hike just as the economy is sliding into recession. Lawmakers should be encouraging companies to hire and invest, not raining more taxes on them. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and pivotal Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) are calling their bill the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. But the legislation would increase inflation by shrinking the economy’s supply side and intensifying the problem of too much money chasing too few goods.
POLITICO
Martin Heinrich says he's questioning why Joe Manchin continues to lead the Energy Committee amid his waffling on climate spending.
It comes even as Manchin says he has not closed the door on clean energy spending. What happened: Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.), a senior member of the Senate Energy Committee, went after Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) by name after the West Virginian reportedly threw in the towel on hundreds of billions in climate change investments on the party-line spending package.
Democrats and Republicans agree: Pelosi should visit Taiwan despite Biden's warning
WASHINGTON — Republicans and Democrats in Congress are rallying behind House Speaker Nancy Pelosi by urging her to follow through on a potential visit to Taiwan even as President Joe Biden said the Defense Department believes such a trip is “not a good idea right now.”. China has...
The Dubious and Doomed 'Assault Weapon' Ban That the House Approved Today May Cost Democrats This Fall
The House of Representatives today approved H.R 1808, which would ban the production and sale of "assault weapons," including semi-automatic rifles with features such as pistol grips, folding or adjustable stocks, barrel shrouds, and threaded barrels. It also would ban a long list of specific models by name. The bill,...
Bill Gates was among a ‘wide range’ of CEOs and labor bosses who lobbied to change Manchin’s mind on the Inflation Reduction Act: report
Bill Gates attends the World Leaders' Summit "Accelerating Clean Technology Innovation and Deployment" session on day three of COP26 on Nov. 2, 2021, in Glasgow, Scotland. Bill Gates was among those who lobbied U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin—a frequent key Democratic holdout—to support an economic package focusing on climate and health care, after more than a year of negotiations.
Colbert on Manchin’s Reconciliation Support: He ‘Was Visited By the Ghost of Climate Future’ (Video)
“The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert, like many Americans, was surprised when West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin changed course and came out in support of a reconciliation deal with Democratic Senate leader Chuck Schumer that would help fight climate change. So, during Thursday night’s monologue, Colbert imagined how Manchin finally came around — and it involved a classic Charles Dickens plot twist.
US News and World Report
U.S. Senate Bill Could Be Death Blow for Biden Anti-Drilling Pledge
(Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden vowed during his 2020 election campaign to end federal oil and gas drilling as a major step in his strategy to fight climate change. The U.S. Senate Democrats' $430 billion spending bill agreed this week could kill that pledge. If it passes, it would effectively guarantee continued drilling rights auctions on federal lands and waters for at least another decade.
Adam Schiff is testing the waters to lead House Democrats next year: report
Some members expressed doubts that Schiff could earn enough votes to win a leadership race, per several lawmakers who spoke with The Washington Post.
Sen. Manchin, Sen. Murkowski test positive for COVID
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Sen. Joe Manchin has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms, the West Virginia lawmaker tweeted Monday. The 74-year-old Democrat said he’s fully vaccinated and boosted. “I will isolate and follow CDC guidelines as I continue to work remotely to serve West...
Can Senate Democrats get Sinema on board for Manchin-backed spending deal?
A deal between Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) on a healthcare, tax, and climate proposal, dubbed the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, has cast a new spotlight on Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), who is the only unclear Senate Democratic vote on the legislation.
Democrats moving full steam ahead on Manchin's spending bill
House leaders are preparing to call lawmakers back to Congress the week of Aug. 8 to pass the Senate's $740 billion climate and deficit reduction package, according to lawmakers and aides. Why it matters: The current timeline speaks to the Democrats' confidence that they can pass a reconciliation package this...
