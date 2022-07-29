ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount, VA

Former Rocky Mount officer submits letter to court before sentencing on Jan. 6 charges

WSLS
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wsls.com

Byron Kasey
1d ago

Has Anyone Seen The Letter? It Looks Like It Was Written By A 5th Grader, Unbelievable. So Law Enforcement Officers Don't Have To Have A High School Diploma? Go Figure. Now I Understand How These POLICE OFFICERS Were Bamboozled Into Storming The Capital, They Are Inept Which Means They Had No Business Even In Law Enforcement Or Anything Else That Involves Being A Public Servant. No Wonder They Disrespected The Judges Orders And Violated Their Terms Of Release Because They Couldn't Read Or Comprehend What The Letter Of The Law Even Meant.

wfxrtv.com

Man arrested for Wednesday murder of woman in Carroll Co.

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection with the murder of a woman on Wednesday morning. On Wednesday, July 27 at approximately 11:30 a.m., the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Carroll Fire Rescue, and Pipers Gap Rescue Squad were dispatched to the Woodlawn section of Carroll County at 68 Fairlawn Lane for reports of an unresponsive woman.
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
wfirnews.com

Suspect in custody for killing brother, two dogs

UPDATE From Roanoke City Police: The victim in this case has been identified as John Q. Harris, 43 years of age from Asheville, NC. The Offender in this case has been identified as Lloyd A. Harris, 40 years of age from Roanoke, VA. He has been charged with second degree murder and arrested.
ROANOKE, VA
Franklin News Post

Ex-Rocky Mount police officer explains his role in the events of Jan. 6

It was late November of 2020, and the news and social media were awash with reports of then-President Donald Trump's claims of a "stolen election." Thomas "T.J." Robertson, a sergeant with the Rocky Mount Police Department at the time, had just learned that an elderly friend had been diagnosed with advanced brain cancer.
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
Rocky Mount, VA
Virginia Crime & Safety
Rocky Mount, VA
wfirnews.com

Long-time Franklin County supervisor passes away

Leland Mitchell, Franklin County Board of Supervisors member and Chairman of the Franklin County Broadband Authority passed away early this morning. Leland was the longest serving member of the current Board of Supervisors where this past January Mr. Mitchell began his fifth term. Mr. Mitchell was first elected to the Board of Supervisors representing the Snow Creek District in November of 2005 where he has continued to serve since taking office in January of 2006. Mr. Mitchell’s colleagues elected him as Chairman of the Board of Supervisors in 2020 where he helped navigate the County during the early months of the Covid pandemic. During his tenure on the Board, “Mr. Mitchell became a champion for the deployment of high-speed broadband within the rural areas of Franklin County while serving as Chairman of the Broadband Authority where he most recently worked with his colleagues to secure approximately $25 million in state and federal funding to now begin connecting thousands of homes and businesses with high speed internet throughout the County” stated Mr. Ronnie Thompson, Chairman of the Board of Supervisors. In addition to broadband connectivity, Supervisor Leland Mitchell worked with his local and regional colleagues to welcome Franklin County as a member of the Western Virginia Water Authority, thereby securing a public system for water and wastewater utilities. Board Chairman Ronnie Thompson states “Supervisor Leland Mitchell was a gentleman with a steadying presence on the Board during the great recession helping guide the fiscal policy of the County to ensure the employees and citizens of Franklin County always took priority. Mr. Mitchell was a strong supporter of Franklin County and measured the needs of the Snow Creek district with the needs of the entire County” adds Thompson. During his tenure on the Board, “Mr. Mitchell also kept a keen eye on the County’s finances where he strived to promote fiscal policies in helping to maintain the County’s high bond ratings” stated Chris Whitlow, County Administrator. “It was a pleasure to work with Leland through the years and he will be missed” added Mr. Whitlow.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Man arrested after brother, dogs die from NW Roanoke shooting

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke authorities announced Monday morning that the man arrested for murder in connection with Saturday’s shooting at a northwest Roanoke home is the brother of the man who died. According to the Roanoke Police Department, word came in at approximately 1:40 p.m. on Saturday,...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Opioid more deadly than fentanyl found in Campbell Co.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police says protonitazene, classified by the National Association of Drug Diversion Investigators as a new designer opioid, has been recovered in Campbell County. According to the Center for Forensic Science Research and Education, protonitazene is even more powerful and deadly than fentanyl.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
WFXR

‘Jury scam’ circulating across Virginia, MCSO warns

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) wants people to be aware of a “jury scam” that is circulating. The sheriff’s office says that the scammer calls claiming they are a deputy or prosecuting attorney. They then state that the person is missing jury duty and they are in “contempt of […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
WSET

Roanoke man arrested and charged with murder

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A Roanoke woman was fatally shot on July 22 at Belmont Park in Roanoke, and on July 29 the Roanoke Police Department announced a suspect was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. Around 4:20 a.m. on July 22 RPD says it responded to a suspicious...
ROANOKE, VA
virginiamercury.com

White supremacist propaganda incidents and more Va. headlines

• Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed onto a letter accusing the Biden administration of holding money for school meals hostage to leverage protections for LGBTQ+ students.—WRIC. • “Virginia had the second-highest number of incidents involving white supremacist propaganda in the nation last year. And it has steadily increased in the last few years.”—Virginian-Pilot.
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Man killed in Alleghany County construction accident

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man is dead after falling 21 feet to the ground at a construction site in Alleghany County Friday. About 10:43 a.m. July 29, the Alleghany County/Covington Sheriff’s Office, along with paramedics from Selma and Iron Gate, were called to a construction site adjacent to the Alleghany Highlands YMCA in Covington, where a construction worker had fallen.
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Construction worker falls, dies near Alleghany Highlands YMCA

(WFXR) — An investigation is underway in the Alleghany Highlands following the death of a Montgomery County construction worker Friday morning. Shortly before 10:45 a.m. on Friday, July 29, the Alleghany County/Covington Sheriff’s Office says deputies and EMS personnel responded to a construction site next to the Alleghany Highlands YMCA for a report about a construction worker who had fallen.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
WSET

2 vehicles stolen in Campbell County: Sheriff

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Campbell County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in finding two vehicles that were stolen. A black 2019 Dodge Journey was stolen from Odara Drive in the Timberlake area, The SUV has a Virginia tag reading UYE-7699. Another vehicle was stolen...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
Cheryl E Preston

Saint Andrews Catholic Church receives 2022 Gabriella Page Preservation Award

The statewide organization Preservation Virginia has chosen St. Andrews Catholic Church as the 2022 recipient of its Gabriella Page Preservation Award for Outstanding Preservation Project. The church is located on North Jefferson Street in Roanoke at the top of what older generations referred to as "Catholic Hill." Saint Andrews is unique in that the congregation is multi-ethnic although predominately white and the church is located in the historic predominantly African American Gainsboro Neighborhood.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Man arrested as suspect in Campbell County murder

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A suspicious death in Campbell County has been upgraded to a homicide and a Rustburg man is in custody as a suspect. Matthew McNeil, 54, is charged so far with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and grand larceny of a motor vehicle.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA

