Former Rocky Mount officer submits letter to court before sentencing on Jan. 6 charges

Leland Mitchell, Franklin County Board of Supervisors member and Chairman of the Franklin County Broadband Authority passed away early this morning. Leland was the longest serving member of the current Board of Supervisors where this past January Mr. Mitchell began his fifth term. Mr. Mitchell was first elected to the Board of Supervisors representing the Snow Creek District in November of 2005 where he has continued to serve since taking office in January of 2006. Mr. Mitchell’s colleagues elected him as Chairman of the Board of Supervisors in 2020 where he helped navigate the County during the early months of the Covid pandemic. During his tenure on the Board, “Mr. Mitchell became a champion for the deployment of high-speed broadband within the rural areas of Franklin County while serving as Chairman of the Broadband Authority where he most recently worked with his colleagues to secure approximately $25 million in state and federal funding to now begin connecting thousands of homes and businesses with high speed internet throughout the County” stated Mr. Ronnie Thompson, Chairman of the Board of Supervisors. In addition to broadband connectivity, Supervisor Leland Mitchell worked with his local and regional colleagues to welcome Franklin County as a member of the Western Virginia Water Authority, thereby securing a public system for water and wastewater utilities. Board Chairman Ronnie Thompson states “Supervisor Leland Mitchell was a gentleman with a steadying presence on the Board during the great recession helping guide the fiscal policy of the County to ensure the employees and citizens of Franklin County always took priority. Mr. Mitchell was a strong supporter of Franklin County and measured the needs of the Snow Creek district with the needs of the entire County” adds Thompson. During his tenure on the Board, “Mr. Mitchell also kept a keen eye on the County’s finances where he strived to promote fiscal policies in helping to maintain the County’s high bond ratings” stated Chris Whitlow, County Administrator. “It was a pleasure to work with Leland through the years and he will be missed” added Mr. Whitlow.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA ・ 21 HOURS AGO