ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lemhi County, ID

Woodtick Fire grows to 1,902 acres

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EcDpv_0gy1IegV00

LEMHI COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - The lightning caused Woodtick Fire burning in the Salmon Challis National Forest has grown to 1,902 acres.

After multiple attempts to fight this fire direct, firefighters determined the risk was ultimately too great, and the Forest changed strategies to a combination of “point protection” and “confine and contain.” Outflow winds from thunderstorms in the general area yesterday, pushed the fire Southwest of Meyers peak eventually crossing trail number 131 near the headwaters of Martindale Creek.

Firefighters are planning to utilize some roads and river bottoms. On Thursday, they cleared brush to improve roadways as well as cleared entry points along rivers and creeks. These entry points will be identified for crossing as escape routes, as well as pump sites for hose lays if needed. Firefighters continue to remain poised and ready should the fire spread unexpectedly.

Evacuation Information

Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office has announced an evacuation Status for residents at Camas Creek. They are now in a GO status, which means immediate evacuation is necessary. Residents at Castle Creek and Sliver Creek, including Ramshorn Creek are in READY status, meaning they should prepare for the possibility of evacuation. Latest updates for Moose Creek Fire and Wood Tick updated 8:49am 07/25 | Lemhi County, ID HERE .

Temporary Flight Restrictions

A Temporary Flight Restriction is now in effect surrounding the fire area. The Woodtick Fire wants to remind everyone not to fly recreational drones in the fire area. If you fly, then officials can’t! The forest is asking visitors to be aware of the EXTREME fire danger for the Salmon-Challis National Forest. Forest officials are asking the public to be extremely careful when recreating on the Forest.

Closure Information

The Salmon Challis National Forest has implemented a new closure for the Woodtick Fire Area, order number 04-13-22-506. The order closes the entire length of NFSR #108 Silver Creek Road. To view the entire order and other information regarding the fire, refer to HERE .

The post Woodtick Fire grows to 1,902 acres appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 0

Related
eastidahonews.com

Moose Fire confirmed to be human-caused; blaze grows to 45,113 acres

SALMON — Fire investigators have determined that the still-growing Moose Fire was ignited by people. The announcement was made by Salmon-Challis National Forest officials Saturday, but no other information about the cause has been revealed. Officials say the specific cause and events leading up to the fire are still under investigation, and further information will be available as the inquiry unfolds.
SALMON, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Moose Fire Spreads to 45,000 Acres Near Salmon Idaho with 17% Containment

SALMON - The Moose Fire is burning in the Salmon-Challis National Forest about 17 miles north of Salmon, Idaho. The fire is currently 45, 113 acres in size and is at 17% containment. The forest service has assigned 934 personnel to fight the fire. The blaze originally started on July...
SALMON, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lemhi County, ID
State
Idaho State
City
Challis, ID
City
Salmon, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Moose fire determined to be human-caused

U.S. Forest Service Law Enforcement and Investigations have now determined the cause of the Moose Fire northwest of the city of Salmon. They have now determined that the fire was human-caused. The post Moose fire determined to be human-caused appeared first on Local News 8.
SALMON, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Hose#Ticks#Forest#Meyers#Castle Creek
KIFI Local News 8

Moose Fire mapped at 23,620 acres

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) - The Moose Fire burning five miles southwest of North Fork has burned 23,620 acres and is 0% contained. The cause is still undetermined. There are no current evacuations because of the Moose Fire. The latest updates from the Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office can be found HERE. The fire remains very activity and all residents in proximity of the fire should follow the Ready!Set!Go! guidance.
NORTH FORK, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Central Idaho Fire Restrictions Area implements Stage I Fire Restrictions

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) - The U.S. Forest Service, Idaho Department of Lands, and Bureau of Land Management in east-central Idaho will begin Stage 1 fire restrictions, effective at just after midnight (12:01 am) on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Stage 1 fire restrictions apply to federal, state, state endowment, private forestland and rangelands within the designated area.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
KIFI Local News 8

Gov. Little orders flags to fly half-staff for 2 fallen firefighters

Governor Brad Little has ordered U.S. and State of Idaho flags in Idaho to be flown at half-staff in honor of two pilots killed in a helicopter crash while responding to the Moose Fire burning near Salmon in Lemhi County. The post Gov. Little orders flags to fly half-staff for 2 fallen firefighters appeared first on Local News 8.
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy