Man found shot in the head dies at hospital, coroner says

Conestee Park reopens after deputies find missing person in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said Conestee Park shut down temporarily on Saturday afternoon while deputies searched for a missing person who was possibly in danger. Deputies said the person was reported missing at 11:09 a.m. They soon learned that he was last seen...
Trooper crashes vehicle during Spartanburg Co. chase, deputies say
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A trooper with the South Carolina Highway Patrol crashed their vehicle during a Spartanburg County chase, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, the trooper was monitoring the speeds of passing cars on North Pine Street early Saturday morning. The trooper then saw a black […]
One person killed after fight breaks out at Upstate SC venue
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WLOS) — One person is dead and another wounded after a fight led to shots being fired outside of a venue in Greenville, South Carolina. The Greenville Police Department says the fight broke out around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, outside of the Good Times establishment located at 28 Liberty Lane. They say shots were fired in the parking lot, injuring two people.
Upstate park reopens after search for missing person, deputies say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said Conestee Park is back open following a search for an endangered missing man. Deputies said they received a call at about 11 a.m. Sunday, about the man. They said he went missing from the area of West Belvede Road. Deputies...
South Carolina: Suspect arrested following officer-involved shooting in Greenville
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Police Department said a suspect is in custody Saturday following an officer-involved shooting. Officers responded to Stratham Place Apartments located at Shaw Street close to 7:30 a.m. Officers searched for a suspect that was located in the middle of the complex. The suspect discharged a firearm when an […]
Charges expected to be upgraded for shooting suspect after victim dies
An Upstate man that was shot in in late July has now died from his injuries. The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office says, 46 year old Rafahel Levi Castro died Friday morning at Spartanburg Regional.
SC trooper involved in crash following attempted traffic stop
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A South Carolina trooper was involved in a car accident following an attempted traffic stop, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office. According to deputies, the trooper was monitoring the speeds of cars on North Pine Street on Sunday, July 31 at around 12:30...
Death investigation underway in Laurens County
The Cherokee County Coroner says one person is dead after they were hit by a truck on Friday. SLED is investigating after an officer-involved shooting at the Stratham Place Apartments on Saturday morning.
Man dies days after Spartanburg Co. shooting
A man who was shot in the head Sunday night near Chesnee died from his injuries early Friday morning.
Argument in Laurens County leads to death, deputies investigating
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after someone died near Burton Creekside Road in Waterloo on Friday morning. Deputies said they responded to the situation at around 8:50 a.m. According to deputies, an argument had led to a person’s death...
Man dead after shooting Saturday morning
The Cherokee County Coroner says one person is dead after they were hit by a truck on Friday. SLED is investigating after an officer-involved shooting at the Stratham Place Apartments on Saturday morning.
1 dead following argument in Waterloo, deputies investigating
WATERLOO, S.C. (WSPA) – The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Friday morning death in Waterloo. The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to Burton Creekside Road around 8:50 a.m. for an argument that ended in death. The Laurens County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as 62-year-old Ronald K. Dunaway, from Waterloo. He was […]
Man charged in officer-involved shooting
The Cherokee County Coroner says one person is dead after they were hit by a truck on Friday. The Laurens County Sheriff's Office said deputies are investigating after someone died near Burton Creekside Road in Waterloo on Friday morning.
1 hurt, 1 dead after fight, shooting in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville Police say they are investigating after a fight and shooting led to a death on Saturday morning. According to police, at about 12:30 a.m., a fight broke out inside the Good Times establishment on Liberty Lane. Police say outside shots were fired in the...
SLED investigating after man dies in South Carolina police department’s custody
A man died Wednesday after collapsing while in custody of the Greenwood Police Department.
Pedestrian killed in US-25 hit-and-run in Arden; NC Highway Patrol seeks information
ARDEN, N.C. (WLOS) — North Carolina State Highway Patrol is asking anyone with information about a deadly hit-and-run over the weekend on US-25/Hendersonville Road. At approximately 2 a.m. Sunday, July 31, the NCSHP was dispatched to a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian on US-25 at Watson Road. The pedestrian,...
One dead after dispute in Waterloo
One person is dead after a dispute resulted in a death on Friday morning on Burton Creekside Road in Waterloo. The incident occurred around 8:50am and was not an officer-involved death, according to the Laurens County Sheriff's Office. Laurens County Coroner's Office Chief Deputy Patti Canupp identified the victim as...
