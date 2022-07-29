ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Reveals LA’s Approach to Trade Deadline

San Luis Obispo Tribune
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.sanluisobispo.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Dodgers Roster: James Outman Recalled From Triple-A Oklahoma City

The Los Angeles Dodgers recalled James Outman from Triple-A Oklahoma City prior to Saturday’s game against the Colorado Rockies. Outman was added to the Dodgers 40-man roster during the offseason to protect against potentially being selected in the Rule 5 Draft. He takes the roster spot of Zach McKinstry,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
numberfire.com

Zach McKinstry not in Dodgers' Friday lineup

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Zach McKinstry is sitting Friday in the team's game against Colorado Rockies. McKinstry is being replaced in left field by Trayce Thompson versus Rockies starter Chad Kuhl. In 14 plate appearances this season, McKinstry has a .091 batting average with a .649 OPS, 1 home run,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
numberfire.com

Dodgers' Jake Lamb sitting on Saturday

Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Jake Lamb is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Colorado Rockies. Lamb will take a break after Will Smith was picked as Los Angeles' designated hitter and Austin Barnes was started at catcher. According to Baseball Savant on 37 batted balls this season, Lamb...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walker Buehler
Person
Andrew Friedman
Person
Brandon Gomes
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Juan Soto
MLB

How the Dodgers might attack the Deadline

This story was excerpted from Juan Toribio's Dodgers Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. If the Dodgers don’t make any moves before Tuesday's Trade Deadline, they still believe they have all the pieces to make a World Series run this season. The offense is finally living up to the preseason hype. The starting rotation had three All-Stars. And the bullpen has key pieces coming back.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy