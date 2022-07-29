Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Reveals LA’s Approach to Trade Deadline

www.sanluisobispo.com
Rumor: Dodgers inquiring about Shohei Ohtani trade, but there’s a catch
The Los Angeles Angels threw a massive curveball into every team’s MLB trade deadline plans when it was revealed that the club was “listening to offers” on two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani. While an Ohtani trade is still viewed as unlikely, the Angels MVP certainly didn’t quiet the rumors with recent comments on his future with the club.
Dodgers Roster: James Outman Recalled From Triple-A Oklahoma City
The Los Angeles Dodgers recalled James Outman from Triple-A Oklahoma City prior to Saturday’s game against the Colorado Rockies. Outman was added to the Dodgers 40-man roster during the offseason to protect against potentially being selected in the Rule 5 Draft. He takes the roster spot of Zach McKinstry,...
Dodgers News: Impact Pitcher May Be Back from Injury Sooner than Expected
Good news for Dodger fans and Dustin May, and bad news for the rest of the league.
Zach McKinstry not in Dodgers' Friday lineup
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Zach McKinstry is sitting Friday in the team's game against Colorado Rockies. McKinstry is being replaced in left field by Trayce Thompson versus Rockies starter Chad Kuhl. In 14 plate appearances this season, McKinstry has a .091 batting average with a .649 OPS, 1 home run,...
Dodgers at Rockies: Lineups, Pregame Matchup and More for July 31
After a tough loss last night with Kershaw on the mound – the Dodgers will look to win the series outright today in Colorado. LA will be looking to grab an NL best 68th win of the season. 2022 All-star Tony Gonsolin will take the hill for the Dodgers....
Dodgers News: Watch Diego Cartaya Launch 2 Monster Home Runs in Minor League Game
The Dodgers found a gem when they signed catcher Diego Cartaya out of Venezuela back in 2018. Only 16 years old at the time, Cartaya was projected to be one of baseball’s best future catchers. Fast forward a few years, and boy, were those projections accurate. While he missed...
Dave Roberts: Dodgers Don’t Have Any Needs At MLB Trade Deadline
With only a handful of days remaining until the MLB trade deadline at 3 p.m. PT on Aug. 2, the Los Angeles Dodgers are in the process of determining whether to bring in reinforcements for the stretch run. The club hasn’t made a move to this point as they seemingly...
Dodgers' Jake Lamb sitting on Saturday
Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Jake Lamb is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Colorado Rockies. Lamb will take a break after Will Smith was picked as Los Angeles' designated hitter and Austin Barnes was started at catcher. According to Baseball Savant on 37 batted balls this season, Lamb...
How the Dodgers might attack the Deadline
This story was excerpted from Juan Toribio's Dodgers Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. If the Dodgers don’t make any moves before Tuesday's Trade Deadline, they still believe they have all the pieces to make a World Series run this season. The offense is finally living up to the preseason hype. The starting rotation had three All-Stars. And the bullpen has key pieces coming back.
Elliott: If the Angels trade Shohei Ohtani, Arte Moreno might as well just give up
If the Angels decide to move Shohei Ohtani before the MLB trade deadline on Tuesday, it would be the biggest loss in a season defined by failure.
