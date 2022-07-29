McLaren strong but showing it’s hand more than rivals, Norris says

racer.com
Michael Schumacher’s Wife Breaks Down In Tears And Admits F1 Hero ‘Is Different Now’
Michael Schumacher’s wife Corinna broke down in tears while accepting an award on behalf of her husband this week after admitting that he is 'different now'. Schumacher is regarded as one of the greatest Formula 1 drivers of all time, winning 91 Grand Prix’s and notching up seven world championship titles throughout his glittering career.
F1 News: Lewis Hamilton Reveals Why He Couldn’t Match George Russell’s Pole
George Russell surprised F1 fans as he took a pole for Mercedes who have been struggling so far this season. But in contrast, Lewis Hamilton will be starting from P7 on the grid after a disappointing qualifying a the Hungarian Grand Prix. It’s now been revealed that he had issues with his car, which resulted in the poor pace.
Jeremy Clarkson Slams Ferrari As F1 Team Embarrasses Itself During Hungarian GP
Jeremy Clarkson has slammed Ferrari on Twitter as the team’s strategists once again embarrass themselves during the Hungarian Grand Prix this Sunday. Charles Leclerc was looking like he had the pace to potentially take a win this weekend as his Ferrari proves to have the downforce to put some solid laps in at the Hungaroring. But once again, Ferrari let their driver down as they pulled Leclerc in to swap his tyres for hards – a tyre that was proven only moments ago by Alpine to be rubbish.
Russell storms to first career F1 pole at Hungarian GP
George Russell scored the first pole position of his career by charging to the top spot in the final seconds of qualifying at the Hungarian Grand Prix, after points leader Max Verstappen was forced to withdraw from Q3 with engine problems. Mercedes had looked out of sorts all weekend, with...
Formula 1: The first confirmed driver change for 2023
Sebastian Vettel’s retirement ensures that a driver not currently competing in Formula 1 will get the opportunity to do so in 2023. Four-time Formula 1 world champion Sebastian Vettel announced that his 15th full season in the sport and second with Aston Martin will be his last, as he has decided that it is time to move on after 2022.
Alexander Rossi ends long drought with win in Gallagher Grand Prix
Alexander Rossi won for the first time in 37 months when his Honda crossed the line first to win the
Alonso shares the "same ambitions and values" as Aston Martin - Stroll
Aston Martin executive chairman Lawrence Stroll says he signed Fernando Alonso to a multi-year contract because the pair share the same commitment and ambition. Alonso has been signed from Alpine to replace Sebastian Vettel, after the four-time world champion announced his retirement on Thursday. The moves come at a time when Aston is ninth in the constructors’ championship and Alonso recently turned 41, but Stroll says it is the calibre of driver that the team wanted and the Spaniard showed he was committed to the project.
Things got weird at NASCAR's Indianapolis race, as one driver took a wild shortcut and nearly finished first
Ross Chastain took a shortcut during overtime, leading to a lot of confusion over whether it was legal.
Verstappen credits Red Bull strategy for unexpected win
Max Verstappen admits Red Bull didn’t expect to be in with a chance of victory in the Hungarian Grand Prix but praised the team for its strategic decisions. A power loss in Q3 resulted in Verstappen starting from tenth on the grid at a track where Ferrari looked strong in Friday practice, with Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc starting second and third respectively. Even with Leclerc moving into the lead ahead of George Russell by the halfway point, Verstappen climbed into the top four before a strategic error from Ferrari opened the door for the Dutchman to take the lead, passing Leclerc twice due to a spin, and cruising to victory.
Max Verstappen Wins F1 Hungarian GP as Mistakes Plague Ferrari
Once again, Ferrari's tire mismanagement cost Leclerc a potential podium finish.
Rosenqvist beats Rossi to pole on Indy road course
Felix Rosenqvist captured his second pole position of the season on Friday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, and it was the gap to Alexander Rossi that stood out as the most remarkable aspect of the Arrow McLaren SP driver’s achievement. Rosenqvist’s No. 7 Chevy toured the circuit...
Chastain cops time penalty, drops to 27th at Indy
Ross Chastain didn’t want to be in the Turn 1 carnage on the final restart of Sunday’s race on the Indianapolis road course so he took the access road and left it to NASCAR officials to decide his fate. After initially crossing the finish line second and appearing...
INTERVIEW: Jonathan Rea
The Autodrom Most in the Czech Republic will host the Prosecco DOC Czech Round this weekend, and Jonathan Rea and his Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK Ninja ZX-10RR are ready. Now in a three-way tussle for the 2022 WorldSBK Championship, a mere 43 points separate title Alvaro Bautista (246 points), Rea (229 points) and reigning champion Toprak Razgatlioglu (203 points).
Inside Mazda MX-5 Cup: Laura Hayes is making opportunity count
When Laura Hayes was invited to the Mazda MX-5 Cup Scholarship Shootout in the fall of 2021, she didn’t think twice about it. The invitation, as far as she was concerned, came out of the blue. Little did she know that Mazda driver and adviser Tom Long had put her forward as a candidate.
F1 releases 'Drive it Out' video to combat abuse
Formula 1 has released a video message calling on everyone associated with the sport to call out abuse both online and at events. The video follows recent abuse of some fans at the Austrian Grand Prix, and amid ongoing concerns about the lack of accountability for conduct on social media platforms.
‘I really just went into fight mode’ - Newgarden
Josef Newgarden’s response to the adversity he encountered last Sunday with a crash that exceeded 80g and led to a collapse later in the day was to fight. Vying for his third NTT IndyCar Series championship, the Tennessean wasn’t willing to dial back and accept that he might need to skip this weekend’s race on the Indianapolis road course.
Ericsson slips from points lead, looks ahead to play catch-up
Marcus Ericsson made up 14 positions during Saturday’s Indianapolis Grand Prix but it wasn’t enough for the Swede to hold onto the championship lead. Chip Ganassi Racing’s Indianapolis 500 winner surrendered his place atop the drivers’ standings to Team Penske’s Will Power after Ericsson finished 11th and the Australian improved from fourth at the start of the 85-lap contest to third at the checkered flag.
New USF Juniors Tatuus JR-23 begins testing at Road America
As part of a test day in advance of the triple-header Fleet Farm Grand Prix of Road America this weekend for USF Juniors Presented by Cooper Tires, the new Tatuus JR-23 turned its first public laps in advance of a 2023 competition debut. Exclusive Autosport, a fixture on the first two levels of the Road to Indy and current Indy Pro 2000 points leaders, converted a Tatuus USF-22 to the JR-23 with team driver Joey Brienza II behind the wheel.
Porsche unveils the next generation of its GT3 race car
On the heels of the 992 generation of the 911 road car and the 992-based GT3 Cup, Porsche has now revealed the next generation of the 911 GT3 R at the TotalEnergies 24 Hours of Spa. The new challenger for GT3 series around the world, including IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and the SRO Fanatec GT World Challenge America, is based on the current 992 generation of the 911 platform and will be ready to race at the beginning of the 2023 season.
Shehan declared F4 US winner at NJMP after Hughes penalized
It was a tight race for the drivers competing in Formula 4 United States Championship Powered by Honda’s race one at New Jersey Motorsports Park (NJMP) on Saturday afternoon. In fact, it was the closest finish of the year with just 0.038s separating the top-two drivers as they crossed the line on their Hankook Tires. Lochie Hughes crossed the line first in his No. 6 Jay Howard Driver Development (JHDD) / CSU One Cure / Lucas Oil / Pelican Ligier JS F4, but it was Ryan Shehan in the No. 66 Crosslink Kiwi Motorsports Ligier JS F4 who was declared the winner following a stewards’ decision after the race. The result marked Shehan’s first career F4 U.S. win.
